Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2027| BASF (DE), Xingda Foam (CN), Sulzer (CH)

Los Angeles, United State: The global Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene market.

Leading players of the global Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Market Research Report: BASF (DE), Xingda Foam (CN), Sulzer (CH), NOVA Chemicals (US), ACH Foam Technologies (US), Knauf industries (FR), INEOS Styrenics (CH), Ravago Group, Synthos (PL), NexKemia (CA), Atlas EPS (US), Sunde Group (NR), Synbra (NL), Jackon, Nijiaxiang Group (CN), Flint Hills Resources (US)

Global Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Market Segmentation by Product: White Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene, Gray Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene, Other

Global Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Market Segmentation by Application: Buildings, Coldrooms, Pipes, Vessels, Others

The global Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene market is segmented as per type of product, application, and geography. All of the segments of the global Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene market are carefully analyzed based on their market share, CAGR, value and volume growth, and other important factors. The report also provides accurate estimations about the CAGR, revenue, production, sales, and other calculations for the global Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene market. Each regional market is extensively studied in the report to explain why some regions are progressing at a high rate while others at a low rate. We have also provided Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis for a deeper study on the global Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene market.

Key questions answered in the report:

1. What is the growth potential of the Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene market?

2. Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

3. Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

4. Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

5. What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene industry in the years to come?

6. What are the key challenges that the global Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene market may face in future?

7. Which are the leading companies in the global Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene market?

8. Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

9. Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene market?

Table od Content

1 Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene

1.2 Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 White Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene

1.2.3 Gray Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Buildings

1.3.3 Coldrooms

1.3.4 Pipes

1.3.5 Vessels

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Production

3.4.1 North America Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Production

3.5.1 Europe Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Production

3.6.1 China Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Production

3.7.1 Japan Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 BASF (DE)

7.1.1 BASF (DE) Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Corporation Information

7.1.2 BASF (DE) Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Product Portfolio

7.1.3 BASF (DE) Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 BASF (DE) Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 BASF (DE) Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Xingda Foam (CN)

7.2.1 Xingda Foam (CN) Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Corporation Information

7.2.2 Xingda Foam (CN) Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Xingda Foam (CN) Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Xingda Foam (CN) Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Xingda Foam (CN) Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Sulzer (CH)

7.3.1 Sulzer (CH) Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Corporation Information

7.3.2 Sulzer (CH) Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Sulzer (CH) Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Sulzer (CH) Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Sulzer (CH) Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 NOVA Chemicals (US)

7.4.1 NOVA Chemicals (US) Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Corporation Information

7.4.2 NOVA Chemicals (US) Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Product Portfolio

7.4.3 NOVA Chemicals (US) Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 NOVA Chemicals (US) Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 NOVA Chemicals (US) Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 ACH Foam Technologies (US)

7.5.1 ACH Foam Technologies (US) Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Corporation Information

7.5.2 ACH Foam Technologies (US) Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Product Portfolio

7.5.3 ACH Foam Technologies (US) Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 ACH Foam Technologies (US) Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 ACH Foam Technologies (US) Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Knauf industries (FR)

7.6.1 Knauf industries (FR) Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Corporation Information

7.6.2 Knauf industries (FR) Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Knauf industries (FR) Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Knauf industries (FR) Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Knauf industries (FR) Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 INEOS Styrenics (CH)

7.7.1 INEOS Styrenics (CH) Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Corporation Information

7.7.2 INEOS Styrenics (CH) Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Product Portfolio

7.7.3 INEOS Styrenics (CH) Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 INEOS Styrenics (CH) Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 INEOS Styrenics (CH) Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Ravago Group

7.8.1 Ravago Group Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Corporation Information

7.8.2 Ravago Group Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Ravago Group Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Ravago Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Ravago Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Synthos (PL)

7.9.1 Synthos (PL) Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Corporation Information

7.9.2 Synthos (PL) Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Synthos (PL) Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Synthos (PL) Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Synthos (PL) Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 NexKemia (CA)

7.10.1 NexKemia (CA) Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Corporation Information

7.10.2 NexKemia (CA) Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Product Portfolio

7.10.3 NexKemia (CA) Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 NexKemia (CA) Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 NexKemia (CA) Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Atlas EPS (US)

7.11.1 Atlas EPS (US) Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Corporation Information

7.11.2 Atlas EPS (US) Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Atlas EPS (US) Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Atlas EPS (US) Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Atlas EPS (US) Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Sunde Group (NR)

7.12.1 Sunde Group (NR) Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Corporation Information

7.12.2 Sunde Group (NR) Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Sunde Group (NR) Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Sunde Group (NR) Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Sunde Group (NR) Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Synbra (NL)

7.13.1 Synbra (NL) Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Corporation Information

7.13.2 Synbra (NL) Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Synbra (NL) Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Synbra (NL) Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Synbra (NL) Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Jackon

7.14.1 Jackon Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Corporation Information

7.14.2 Jackon Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Jackon Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Jackon Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Jackon Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Nijiaxiang Group (CN)

7.15.1 Nijiaxiang Group (CN) Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Corporation Information

7.15.2 Nijiaxiang Group (CN) Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Nijiaxiang Group (CN) Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Nijiaxiang Group (CN) Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Nijiaxiang Group (CN) Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Flint Hills Resources (US)

7.16.1 Flint Hills Resources (US) Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Corporation Information

7.16.2 Flint Hills Resources (US) Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Flint Hills Resources (US) Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Flint Hills Resources (US) Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Flint Hills Resources (US) Recent Developments/Updates

8 Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene

8.4 Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Distributors List

9.3 Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Industry Trends

10.2 Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Growth Drivers

10.3 Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Market Challenges

10.4 Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Thermal Insulation Expanded Polystyrene by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

