Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms Market to Witness Massive Growth with Microsoft, Salesforce, Appian

Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms Market Overview

A low-code development platform uses visual interfaces with simple logic and drag-and-drop features instead of extensive coding languages. These intuitive tools allow users with no formal knowledge of coding or software development to create applications for many purposes like mobile apps and business apps. According to the sources, the visual development approach will account for fully 65 percent of enterprise application development as non-coders collaborate with DevOps to deploy applications. Among the leading suppliers of low-code development platforms, Salesforce, Microsoft, and Boston-based OutSystems, which has so far raised more than USD 422 million in private equity funding. Also, Digital business acceleration is putting pressure on IT leaders to dramatically increase application delivery speed and Time to Value. This will act as the driver of the global market.

Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms Market segments and sub-section are illuminated below:

by Organization Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises), Platform (Web-based, Mobile-based, Desktop and Server-based), Industry Vertical (BFSI, Retail and eCommerce, Government and Defense, IT, Energy and Utilities, Manufacturing, Others), Component (Platform, Services)

Market Trend:

The surge in remote development during the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to boost low-code adoption, despite ongoing cost optimization efforts

Market Drivers:

Upsurging demand for rapid customization and scalability

The high demand due to as a general social and technological movement



Challenges:

The increasing concern related to legacy software needs to be upgraded



As the Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental, and Legal factors continue to change, business leaders across industries have shifted focus to strategic objectives to achieve market excellence. Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms Market report comes with comprehensive business strategies and plans have proven to propel business growth in such a scenario. For that purpose, companies require relevant information and market intelligence based insights to measure changing market trends, best practices, competitor’s market position, customers’ needs, and demand-supply changes.

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms

Chapter 4: Presenting the Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

Data Sources & Methodology:

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

