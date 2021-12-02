New Technology Developments in North America Air Cargo Market to Grow during Forecast year 2021-2028

The North America Air Cargo Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of North America Air Cargo market with detailed market segmentation by offering, application and geography. The global North America Air Cargo market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading North America Air Cargo market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the North America Air Cargo market.

The report also includes the profiles of key North America Air Cargo companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Top Key Players:-

ANA Cargo

Cargolux

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited

DHL International GmbH (Deutsche Post DHL Group)

Emirates SkyCargo

Etihad Cargo

FedEx Corporation

Lufthansa Cargo AG

United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

The air cargo market in North America is expected to reach US$ 51.29 million by 2028 from US$ 31.20 million in 2021. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2028.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology North America Air Cargo Market Landscape North America Air Cargo Market – Key Market Dynamics North America Air Cargo Market – Global Market Analysis North America Air Cargo Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 – Product Type North America Air Cargo Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 – Application North America Air Cargo Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 – Compound North America Air Cargo Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape North America Air Cargo Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

