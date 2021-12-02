Precision Farming Market: Global Impact of Covid-19 on Industry Chain Analysis and Regional Market Forecast 2021 to 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

“Precision Farming Market” Report 2021 reviews the current market trends related to the demand, stock, and deals, in addition to the recent developments. Major Precision Farming Market drivers, conditions, and openings have been covered to deliver a complete picture of the market. The Precision Farming analysis offers detailed information about the development, trends, and industry procedures and regulations executed in each of the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) and the main countries (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China).

The cost and size of different sensors such as load sensors, vibration sensors, and temperature sensors has reduced in the last decade because of continuous technological advancements in the semiconductor industry coupled with cutthroat manufacturer competition. Furthermore, there is an increasing acceptance of M2M monitoring across domains. Machine to Machine essentially allows devices to seamlessly communicate with each other sans any human intervention. M2M is a core component of the Internet of Things and offers a number of benefits to both business and industry. The agricultural application of M2M is anticipated to gain substantial traction and is poised to drive the growth of the precision farming market in the coming years.

Precision Farming Market Segmentation Analysis: On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Precision Farming for each application.

Precision Farming Market by Top Manufacturers:

AgJunction Inc., Raven Industries Inc., CNH Industrial N.V., Deere & Company, Trimble, Inc., Iteris, Inc., Topcon Corporation, PrecisionHawk, senseFly, DICKEY-john, SST Development Group, Inc., Agribotix LLC, Ag Leader Technology

By Application

Variable Rate, Application (VRA), Field Mapping, Yield Monitoring, Crop Scouting, Soil Monitoring, Farm Labor, Management System, Weather Tracking and Forecasting

By Components

Hardware, Farm Management Software (FMS), Service

Key Point Deeply Analysed by Precision Farming Market Report:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Precision Farming market size including (sales, revenue and growth rate of industry).

Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Precision Farming industry.

Different types and applications of Precision Farming industry, market share of each type and application by revenue.

Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2021 to 2024 of Precision Farming Market.

Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment, industry chain analysis of Precision Farming industry.

SWOT analysis of Precision Farming Market.

New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Precision Farming market Forecast.

