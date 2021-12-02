Impact of COVID- 19 | Intelligent Vending Machines Market 2021 Research Report Revenue Analysis of Crane Merchandising Systems, Royal Vendors, Inc.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Intelligent Vending Machines Market

The technological advancements are taking place all over the world, be it any industry. This has made the machines more consumer friendly. The new technologies are equipped with features that are integrated keeping in mind the consumers and their needs. The advancements have also taken place in the vending machines market. The new generation of vending machines are more consumer friendly and offers features like face and voice recognition. These machines are known as intelligent vending machines. It helps in guiding the consumers better by displaying detailed information of the products.

Intelligent Vending Machines Market by Top Manufacturers:

Crane Merchandising Systems, Royal Vendors, Inc., Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., SANDEN HOLDINGS CORPORATION, N&W Global Vending S.p.A., Seaga, FAS INTERNATIONAL S.P.A., Rhea Vendors Group Spa, Azkoyen Group, Sielaff GmbH & Co. KG Company Snapshot, Automated Merchandising Systems Inc., BIANCHI INDUSTRY SPA, Jofemar Corporation , Continental Vending Inc., AUTOMATIC VENDING SPECIALISTS

By Product Type

Soft Drinks, Hot Drinks, Snack and Food, Combination (Food & Beverages)

By End Users

Commercial and Corporate Areas, Public Premises, QSR (Quick Service Restaurants), Malls and Retail Stores

