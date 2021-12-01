Food Safety Testing Service Market to Develop New Growth Story | MÃ©rieux NutriSciences, NSF International, EW

As the Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental, and Legal factors continue to change, business leaders across industries have shifted focus to strategic objectives to achieve market excellence. “Global Food Safety Testing Service Market Size, Share Analysis with Forecast to 2026” report comes with comprehensive business strategies and plans have proven to propel business growth in such a scenario. For that purpose, companies require relevant information and market intelligence based insights to measure changing market trends, best practices, competitor’s market position, customers’ needs, and demand-supply changes.

The Food Safety Testing Service Market report covers extensive analysis of the key market players, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include: MÃ©rieux NutriSciences (United States) ,NSF International (United States) ,EW Group (Germany) ,SGS SA (Switzerland),Bureau Veritas (France),Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg),TÃœV NORD Group (Germany),TÃœV SÃœD (Germany),Intertek Group Plc (United Kingdom),ALS Limited (Australia),

Definition:

Food Safety Testing Services are basically services offered by few firms which conduct standard and sophisticated tests on various food items to ensure the quality of the food products using microbiological analysis. This tests may include Chromatography and Spectrometry, Immunoassay, Polymerase Chain Reaction and other popular tests as per the client requirements. This tests are conducted to detect any traces of Pesticides and Residue, or Pathogen or heavy metals and similar contaminants which may be harmful for the health of the people who are consuming the concerned food product. The market of food safety testing services on a rise owing to increased stringent regulations on food quality both in developed and developing countries. Geographically, Europe Accounts for Largest Market Share although Asia Pacific is steadily emerging as one of the significant market because of rising awareness about the benefits of food safety testing.

The following fragment talks about the Food Safety Testing Service market types, applications, End-Users, Deployment model etc. A thorough analysis of Food Safety Testing Service Market Segmentation: by Application (Animal Feed, Food), Contaminants (Pathogen, Pesticides and Residue, Mycotoxins, Heavy Metals, Others), End Use (Dairy Products, Fruits and Vegetables, Cereals and Grains, Meat, Others), Testing (Polymerase Chain Reaction, Chromatography and Spectrometry, Immunoassay, HPLC-Based, LC-MS/MS-Based, Others)

Food Safety Testing Service Market Drivers:

Rising Stringent Regulations on Safety of Food and Beverages

Growing Incidents of Adulteration and Contamination





Food Safety Testing Service Market Trends:

Pathogen Testing Accounts for a Significant Portion

Food Safety Testing Service Market Growth Opportunities:

Emerging Markets in India and Africa Present Huge Opportunity because of Expanding Markets of Processed Food in the Region

