Green Roof Market to Develop New Growth Story | Optigreen, Soprema, Tremco Incorporated

Key Players in This Report Include,

Optigreen International AG (Germany),Soprema (France),Tremco Incorporated (United States),Sempergreen (Netherlands),Onduline Avrasya A.S. (Istanbul),ZinCo Green Roof Systems Ltd. (United Kingdom),Intrinsic Landscaping (United States),Rooflite (United States),Bauder (United Kingdom),Liveroof, LLC (United States)

Brief Summary of Green Roof:

A green roof is a vegetative layer grown on a rooftop of a building and it also recognized as roof gardens, these green roofs serve as a large contributor to the energy efficiency of buildings. Green roofs reduce the temperature of the building and the surrounding air in multiple ways like shading and evapotranspiration. While some roofs can reach temperatures of up to 90Â°F in the summertime, these two features can allow green roofs to actually be cooler than the surrounding air temperature. This, in turn, mitigates the urban heat island effect.

Market Trends:

Increasing Trend of Urban Food Production

Market Drivers:

Moderate the Urban Heat Island Effect

Rising Concerns Regarding Air Pollution

Market Opportunities:

Inclination towards Aesthetic Improvement of Building

Growing Awareness of the Economic, Social and Environmental Benefits of Green Roofs

The Global Green Roof Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Extensive Green-Roof, Semi-Intensive Green-Roof, Intensive Green-Roof), Application (Residential Buildings, Commercial Buildings, Industrial Buildings), Vegetation (Succulents, Grasses, Plants, Shrubs, Others)

