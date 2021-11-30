AI Infrastructure Market to Develop New Growth Story | Intel, NVIDIA, IBM

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “AI Infrastructure Market” with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the AI Infrastructure market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world. It’s a 360-degree overview of the global market’s competitive landscape. The report further predicts the size and valuation of the global AI Infrastructure market during the forecast period.

Intel Corporation (United States),NVIDIA Corporation (United States),IBM (United States),Samsung Electronics (South Korea),Google (United States),Microsoft (United States),Micron Technology (United States),Amazon Web Services (United States),CISCO (United States),Oracle (United States)

The AI Infrastructure market is expected to grow in the future due to the increasing adoption of cloud machine learning platforms and rise in the popularity of AI data centers. The increasing use of industrial IoT, robotics, and big data across domains is fueling the growth of the global AI infrastructure market.

Increasing Use of Cloud Solutions in AI Infrastructure

An Increasing Adoption of Cloud Machine Learning Platform

Rising Adoption of AI Applications in Various Industries Such as Healthcare, Automotive, Finance, and Tourism

Rising Focus on Developing Human-Aware AI Systems

Surging Demand for FPGA-Based Accelerators

by Type (Hardware (Processor (CPU, GPU, FPGA, ASIC) Memory, Storage, Networking), Server Software), Function (Training, Inference), Technology (Machine learning, Deep learning), Deployment Model (On-premises, Cloud, Hybrid), End User (Enterprises, Government organizations, Cloud service providers)

