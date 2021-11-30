Automated Testing Software Market to Witness Massive Growth with Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, IBM, Oracle

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Automated Testing Software Market” with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Automated Testing Software market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world. It’s a 360-degree overview of the global market’s competitive landscape. The report further predicts the size and valuation of the global Automated Testing Software market during the forecast period.

Key Players in This Report Include,

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (United States),IBM (United States),Oracle Corporation (United States),Mindful QA (United States),Sauce Labs (United States),Science soft (United States),QA Source (United States),Tricentis (Austria),Worksoft Inc. (United States),SmartBear Software (United States),

Brief Summary of Automated Testing Software:

Automated testing is done through the software to compare outcome with expected results. Usually, regression tests are automated which are repetitive. In other words the manual testing steps are automated. By using the automation tools, time required is lesser in exploratory tests but more in maintaining the test scripts. It is used for larger projects the testing is required at the same areas repeatedly. In addition to this, it has been introduced to solve the manual testing problems.

Market Drivers:

Increasing adoption of strategies of automated testing across IT sector. As the IT sector is looking to manage large amount of data, efficient application is increasing the demand in automated testing software. Hence, these factors are contributing toward



Market Opportunities:

Growing Spending on Quality Assurance and IT Services

The Global Automated Testing Software Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Automated Unit Tests, Automated Web Service, Automated GUI Tests), Framework type (Data Driven Automation Framework, Keyword Driven Automation Framework, Modular Automation Framework), Deployment (On-premise, Cloud based)













