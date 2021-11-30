NGS Market Quality & Quantity Analysis | Illumina (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Pacific Biosciences of California (US)

JCMR recently broadcasted a new study in its database that highlights the in-depth market analysis with future prospects of NGS market. The study covers significant data which makes the research document a handy resource for managers, industry executives and other key people get ready-to-access and self analyzed study along with graphs and tables to help understand market trends, drivers and market challenges. Some of the key players mentioned in this research are Illumina (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Pacific Biosciences of California (US), BGI (China), PerkinElmer (US), Agilent Technologies (US)

COVID-19 Impact on Global NGS Market

COVID-19 is an infectious disease caused by the most recently discovered novel corona virus. Largely unknown before the outbreak began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, COVID-19 has moved from a regional crisis to a global pandemic in just a matter of a few weeks.

In addition, production and supply chain delays were also witnessed during the second quarter which poised a challenge to the NGS market, since end-user industries were still not operating at their full capacity.

What are the market’s problems in NGS?

Changing regulatory landscapes, operational barriers, and the emergence of alternative technologies are all impacting the NGS industry.

What are the various types of segments covered in the NGS Market?

By Type

– NovaSeq

– NextSeq

– Sequel

– Nanopore

By Application

– Academic Institutes & Research Centers

– Hospitals & Clinics

– Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

– Others

Who are the top key players in the NGS market?

Illumina (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Pacific Biosciences of California (US), BGI (China), PerkinElmer (US), Agilent Technologies (US)

Which region is the most profitable for the NGS market?

The emerging economies in the Asia Pacific region will be the lucrative markets for NGS products. .

What is the current size of the NGS market?

The current market size of global NGS market is estimated to be USD XX in 2021.

North America is the region’s largest market for NGS.

North America includes countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico. North America is the second-largest consumer and producer of electricity, after Asia Pacific. The US and Canada, which are among the largest consumers in this region as well as globally, constitute the largest share of the NGS market.

Secondary Research:

This NGS research study made extensive use of secondary sources, directories, and databases such as Hoover’s, Bloomberg BusinessWeek, Factiva, and OneSource to identify and collect information useful for a technical, market-oriented, and commercial study of the global portable generator market. Other secondary sources included company annual reports, press releases, and investor presentations, white papers, certified publications, articles by recognized authors, manufacturer associations, trade directories, and databases.

NGS Primary Research:

Various sources from both the supply and demand sides were interviewed during the NGS primary research process to obtain qualitative and quantitative information for this report. Primary sources included industry experts from the core and related industries, as well as preferred suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, technology developers, researchers, and organizations from all segments of the value chain of this industry. To obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, in-depth interviews were conducted with a variety of primary respondents, including key industry participants, subject-matter experts, C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants.

Estimation of NGS Market Size

The total size of the NGS market was estimated and validated using both top-down and bottom-up approaches. These methods were also widely used to estimate the size of various market sub segments. The following research methodologies were used to estimate market size:

Extensive secondary research was used to identify the industry’s key players.

The revenues generated by the market’s leading players in molecular diagnostics have been determined through primary and secondary research.

All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns were calculated using secondary sources and confirmed using primary sources.

TABLE OF CONTENTS OF NGS Market Report

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 NGS study objectives

1.2 NGS definition

1.3 NGS inclusions & exclusions

1.4 NGS market scope

1.5 NGS report years considered

1.6 NGS currency

1.7 NGS limitations

1.8 NGS industry stakeholders

1.9 NGS summary of changes

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 NGS research data

2.2 NGS market breakdown and data triangulation

2.3 NGS scope

2.4 impact of covid-19 on NGS industry

2.5 NGS market size estimation

3 NGS EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 NGS PREMIUM INSIGHTS

4.1 attractive opportunities in NGS market

4.2 NGS market, by region

4.3 NGS market in North America, by end user & country

4.4 NGS market, by application

4.5 NGS market, by end user

5 NGS MARKET OVERVIEW

5.1 NGS introduction

5.2 covid-19 NGS health assessment

5.3 NGS road to recovery

5.4 covid-19 NGS economic assessment

5.5 NGS market dynamics

5.6 NGS trends

5.7 NGS market map

5.8 average pricing of NGS

5.9 NGS trade statistics

5.8 NGS value chain analysis

5.9 NGS technology analysis

5.10 NGS tariff and regulatory landscape

5.11 NGS: patent analysis

5.14 NGS porter’s five forces analysis

6 NGS MARKET, BY APPLICATION

6.1 NGS Introduction

6.2 NGS Emergency

6.3 NGS Prime/Continuous

7 NGS MARKET, BY END USER

7.1 NGS Introduction

7.2 NGS Residential

7.3 NGS Commercial

7.4 NGS Industrial

8 GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS

8.1 NGS Introduction

8.2 NGS industry by North America

8.3 NGS industry by Asia Pacific

8.4 NGS industry by Europe

8.5 NGS industry by Middle East & Africa

8.6 NGS industry by South America

9 NGS COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

9.1 NGS Key Players Strategies

9.2 NGS Market Share Analysis Of Top Five Players

9.3 NGS Market Evaluation Framework

9.4 Revenue Analysis Of Top Five NGS Market Players

9.5 NGS Company Evaluation Quadrant

9.6 NGS Competitive Leadership Mapping Of Start-Ups

9.7 NGS Competitive Scenario

10 NGS COMPANY PROFILES

10.1 NGS Major Players

10.2 NGS Startup/Sme Players

11 APPENDIX

11.1 Insights Of NGS Industry Experts

11.2 NGS Discussion Guide

11.3 NGS Knowledge Store

11.4 NGS Available Customizations

11.5 NGS Related Reports

11.6 NGS Author Details

