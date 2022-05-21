Global Period Tracking App Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Period Tracking App market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Period Tracking App market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Period Tracking App market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, iMac accounting for % of the Period Tracking App global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Girls was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Period Tracking App Scope and Market Size

For United States market, this report focuses on the Period Tracking App market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

iMac

iOS

Android

Segment by Application

Girls

Women

By Company

Natural Cycles

Stardust App

Biowink(Clue)

Perigee

Flo Health

Glow

Ovia

ABISHKKING

Me v PMDD

GP Apps

FitrWoman

Flatcracker Software

The report on the Period Tracking App market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Period Tracking Appconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Period Tracking Appmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Period Tracking Appmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Period Tracking Appwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Period Tracking Appsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Period Tracking App companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Period Tracking App Revenue in Period Tracking App Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Period Tracking App Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Period Tracking App Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Period Tracking App Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Period Tracking App Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Period Tracking App in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Period Tracking App Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Period Tracking App Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Period Tracking App Industry Trends

1.4.2 Period Tracking App Market Drivers

1.4.3 Period Tracking App Market Challenges

1.4.4 Period Tracking App Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Period Tracking App by Type

2.1 Period Tracking App Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 iMac

2.1.2 iOS

2.1.3 Android

2.2 Global Period Tracking App Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Period Tracking App Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Period Tracking App Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Period Tracking App Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Period Tracking App by Application

3.1 Period Tracking App Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Girls

3.1.2 Women

3.2 Global Period Tracking App Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Period Tracking App Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Period Tracking App Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Period Tracking App Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Period Tracking App Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Period Tracking App Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Period Tracking App Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Period Tracking App Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Period Tracking App Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Period Tracking App Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Period Tracking App in 2021

4.2.3 Global Period Tracking App Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Period Tracking App Headquarters, Revenue in Period Tracking App Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Period Tracking App Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Period Tracking App Companies Revenue in Period Tracking App Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Period Tracking App Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Period Tracking App Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Period Tracking App Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Period Tracking App Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Period Tracking App Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Period Tracking App Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Period Tracking App Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Period Tracking App Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Period Tracking App Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Period Tracking App Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Period Tracking App Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Period Tracking App Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Period Tracking App Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Period Tracking App Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Period Tracking App Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Period Tracking App Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Period Tracking App Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Period Tracking App Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Period Tracking App Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Natural Cycles

7.1.1 Natural Cycles Company Details

7.1.2 Natural Cycles Business Overview

7.1.3 Natural Cycles Period Tracking App Introduction

7.1.4 Natural Cycles Revenue in Period Tracking App Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Natural Cycles Recent Development

7.2 Stardust App

7.2.1 Stardust App Company Details

7.2.2 Stardust App Business Overview

7.2.3 Stardust App Period Tracking App Introduction

7.2.4 Stardust App Revenue in Period Tracking App Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Stardust App Recent Development

7.3 Biowink(Clue)

7.3.1 Biowink(Clue) Company Details

7.3.2 Biowink(Clue) Business Overview

7.3.3 Biowink(Clue) Period Tracking App Introduction

7.3.4 Biowink(Clue) Revenue in Period Tracking App Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Biowink(Clue) Recent Development

7.4 Perigee

7.4.1 Perigee Company Details

7.4.2 Perigee Business Overview

7.4.3 Perigee Period Tracking App Introduction

7.4.4 Perigee Revenue in Period Tracking App Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Perigee Recent Development

7.5 Flo Health

7.5.1 Flo Health Company Details

7.5.2 Flo Health Business Overview

7.5.3 Flo Health Period Tracking App Introduction

7.5.4 Flo Health Revenue in Period Tracking App Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Flo Health Recent Development

7.6 Glow

7.6.1 Glow Company Details

7.6.2 Glow Business Overview

7.6.3 Glow Period Tracking App Introduction

7.6.4 Glow Revenue in Period Tracking App Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Glow Recent Development

7.7 Ovia

7.7.1 Ovia Company Details

7.7.2 Ovia Business Overview

7.7.3 Ovia Period Tracking App Introduction

7.7.4 Ovia Revenue in Period Tracking App Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Ovia Recent Development

7.8 ABISHKKING

7.8.1 ABISHKKING Company Details

7.8.2 ABISHKKING Business Overview

7.8.3 ABISHKKING Period Tracking App Introduction

7.8.4 ABISHKKING Revenue in Period Tracking App Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 ABISHKKING Recent Development

7.9 Me v PMDD

7.9.1 Me v PMDD Company Details

7.9.2 Me v PMDD Business Overview

7.9.3 Me v PMDD Period Tracking App Introduction

7.9.4 Me v PMDD Revenue in Period Tracking App Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Me v PMDD Recent Development

7.10 GP Apps

7.10.1 GP Apps Company Details

7.10.2 GP Apps Business Overview

7.10.3 GP Apps Period Tracking App Introduction

7.10.4 GP Apps Revenue in Period Tracking App Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 GP Apps Recent Development

7.11 FitrWoman

7.11.1 FitrWoman Company Details

7.11.2 FitrWoman Business Overview

7.11.3 FitrWoman Period Tracking App Introduction

7.11.4 FitrWoman Revenue in Period Tracking App Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 FitrWoman Recent Development

7.12 Flatcracker Software

7.12.1 Flatcracker Software Company Details

7.12.2 Flatcracker Software Business Overview

7.12.3 Flatcracker Software Period Tracking App Introduction

7.12.4 Flatcracker Software Revenue in Period Tracking App Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Flatcracker Software Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

