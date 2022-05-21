Global Mesocarbon Microbeads Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Mesocarbon Microbeads market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Mesocarbon Microbeads market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Mesocarbon Microbeads market.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Mesocarbon Microbeads market size is estimated to be worth US$ 188.36 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 347.47 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 10.74% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Direct Thermal Condensation accounting for 81.96% of the Mesocarbon Microbeads global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 282.11 million by 2028, growing at a revised 10.70% CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Battery Anode Material segment is altered to an 13.07% CAGR throughout this forecast period.

China Mesocarbon Microbeads market size was US$ 83.46 million in 2021, while the US and Europe Mesocarbon Microbeads were US$ 14.97 million and US$ 18.29 million, severally. The proportion of the US was 8.42% in 2021, while China and Europe are 46.96% and 10.29% respectively, and it is predicted that China proportion will reach 41.89% in 2028, trailing a CAGR of 9.18% through the analysis period. Japan, South Korea, and India are noteworthy markets in Asia, with CAGR 8.08%, 8.27% and8.04% respectively for the next 6-year period. As for the Europe Mesocarbon Microbeads landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ 16.63 million by 2028 trailing a CAGR of 25.24% over the forecast period.

The global key manufacturers of Mesocarbon Microbeads include Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd., BTR New Material Group, Shanshan Group, JFE Chemical, China Steel Chemical, Baotailong New Materials, Long Time Technology, and etc. In 2021, the global top five players hold a share approximately 76.83% in terms of revenue.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Mesocarbon Microbeads capacity, production, growth rate, market share by manufacturers and by region (region level and country level), from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

In terms of sales side, this report focuses on the sales of Mesocarbon Microbeads by region (region level and country level), by company, by Type and by Application. from 2017 to 2022 and forecast to 2028.

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd.

BTR New Material Group

Shanshan Group

JFE Chemical

China Steel Chemical

Baotailong New Materials

Long Time Technology

Mesocarbon Microbeads Market Segment by Type

Direct Thermal Condensation

Emulsion Process

Others

Mesocarbon Microbeads Market Segment by Application

Battery Anode Material

Composite Material

Catalyst Carrier

Others

The report on the Mesocarbon Microbeads market covers the following region (country) analysis:

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Sales by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Chile

Peru

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Mesocarbon Microbeads consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Mesocarbon Microbeads market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Mesocarbon Microbeads manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Mesocarbon Microbeads with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Mesocarbon Microbeads submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Mesocarbon Microbeads companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1

1.1 Mesocarbon Microbeads Product Introduction 1

1.2 Market by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Mesocarbon Microbeads Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 1

1.2.2 Direct Thermal Condensation 3

1.2.3 Emulsion Process 4

1.2.4 Others 4

1.3 Market by Application 5

1.3.1 Global Mesocarbon Microbeads Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 5

1.3.2 Battery Anode Material 7

1.3.3 Composite Material 7

1.3.4 Catalyst Carrier 8

1.3.5 Others 9

1.4 Study Objectives 9

1.5 Years Considered 10

2 Global Mesocarbon Microbeads Production 11

2.1 Global Mesocarbon Microbeads Production Capacity (2017-2028) 11

2.2 Global Mesocarbon Microbeads Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 11

2.3 Global Mesocarbon Microbeads Production by Region 13

2.3.1 Global Mesocarbon Microbeads Historic Production by Region (2017-2022) 13

2.3.2 Global Mesocarbon Microbeads Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028) 14

2.4 China 16

2.5 Japan 17

2.6 Taiwan 18

3 Global Mesocarbon Microbeads Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 19

3.1 Global Mesocarbon Microbeads Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 19

3.2 Global Mesocarbon Microbeads Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 20

3.3 Global Mesocarbon Microbeads Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 21

3.4 Global Top Mesocarbon Microbeads Regions by Sales 23

3.4.1 Global Top Mesocarbon Microbeads Regions by Sales (2017-2022) 23

3.4.2 Global Top Mesocarbon Microbeads Regions by Sales (2023-2028) 24

3.5 Global Top Mesocarbon Microbeads Regions by Revenue 25

3.5.1 Global Top Mesocarbon Microbeads Regions by Revenue (2017-2022) 25

3.5.2 Global Top Mesocarbon Microbeads Regions by Revenue (2023-2028) 26

3.6 North America 27

3.7 Europe 28

3.8 Asia-Pacific 29

3.9 Latin America 30

3.10 Middle East & Africa 31

4 Competition by Manufacturers 32

4.1 Global Mesocarbon Microbeads Production Capacity by Manufacturers 32

4.2 Global Mesocarbon Microbeads Sales by Manufacturers 33

4.2.1 Global Mesocarbon Microbeads Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 33

4.2.2 Global Mesocarbon Microbeads Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 34

4.2.3 Global Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Mesocarbon Microbeads in 2021 34

4.3 Global Mesocarbon Microbeads Revenue by Manufacturers 35

4.3.1 Global Mesocarbon Microbeads Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 35

4.3.2 Global Mesocarbon Microbeads Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 35

4.3.3 Global Top 5 Companies by Mesocarbon Microbeads Revenue in 2021 36

4.4 Global Mesocarbon Microbeads Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 36

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 37

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) 37

4.5.2 Global Mesocarbon Microbeads Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 38

4.5.3 Global Mesocarbon Microbeads Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 39

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 40

5 Market Size by Type 42

5.1 Global Mesocarbon Microbeads Sales by Type 42

5.1.1 Global Mesocarbon Microbeads Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022) 42

5.1.2 Global Mesocarbon Microbeads Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028) 42

5.1.3 Global Mesocarbon Microbeads Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 43

5.2 Global Mesocarbon Microbeads Revenue by Type 44

5.2.1 Global Mesocarbon Microbeads Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022) 44

5.2.2 Global Mesocarbon Microbeads Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028) 44

5.2.3 Global Mesocarbon Microbeads Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 44

5.3 Global Mesocarbon Microbeads Price by Type 45

5.3.1 Global Mesocarbon Microbeads Price by Type (2017-2022) 45

5.3.2 Global Mesocarbon Microbeads Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 46

6 Market Size by Application 47

6.1 Global Mesocarbon Microbeads Sales by Application 47

6.1.1 Global Mesocarbon Microbeads Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022) 47

6.1.2 Global Mesocarbon Microbeads Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028) 47

6.1.3 Global Mesocarbon Microbeads Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 48

6.2 Global Mesocarbon Microbeads Revenue by Application 49

6.2.1 Global Mesocarbon Microbeads Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022) 49

6.2.2 Global Mesocarbon Microbeads Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028) 50

6.2.3 Global Mesocarbon Microbeads Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 50

6.3 Global Mesocarbon Microbeads Price by Application 51

6.3.1 Global Mesocarbon Microbeads Price by Application (2017-2022) 51

6.3.2 Global Mesocarbon Microbeads Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 52

7 North America 53

7.1 North America Mesocarbon Microbeads Market Size by Type 53

7.1.1 North America Mesocarbon Microbeads Sales by Type (2017-2028) 53

7.1.2 North America Mesocarbon Microbeads Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 53

7.2 North America Mesocarbon Microbeads Market Size by Application 54

7.2.1 North America Mesocarbon Microbeads Sales by Application (2017-2028) 54

7.2.2 North America Mesocarbon Microbeads Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 55

7.3 North America Mesocarbon Microbeads Sales by Country 55

7.3.1 North America Mesocarbon Microbeads Sales by Country (2017-2028) 55

7.3.2 North America Mesocarbon Microbeads Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 56

7.3.3 U.S. 57

7.3.4 Canada 57

8 Europe 58

8.1 Europe Mesocarbon Microbeads Market Size by Type 58

8.1.1 Europe Mesocarbon Microbeads Sales by Type (2017-2028) 58

8.1.2 Europe Mesocarbon Microbeads Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 58

8.2 Europe Mesocarbon Microbeads Market Size by Application 59

8.2.1 Europe Mesocarbon Microbeads Sales by Application (2017-2028) 59

8.2.2 Europe Mesocarbon Microbeads Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 60

8.3 Europe Mesocarbon Microbeads Market Size by Country 60

8.3.1 Europe Mesocarbon Microbeads Sales by Country (2017-2028) 60

8.3.2 Europe Mesocarbon Microbeads Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 61

8.3.3 Germany 62

8.3.4 France 63

8.3.5 U.K. 63

8.3.6 Nordic 64

8.3.7 Italy 64

9 Asia Pacific 65

9.1 Asia Pacific Mesocarbon Microbeads Market Size by Type 65

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Mesocarbon Microbeads Sales by Type (2017-2028) 65

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Mesocarbon Microbeads Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 65

9.2 Asia Pacific Mesocarbon Microbeads Market Size by Application 66

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Mesocarbon Microbeads Sales by Application (2017-2028) 66

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Mesocarbon Microbeads Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 67

9.3 Asia Pacific Mesocarbon Microbeads Market Size by Region 67

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Mesocarbon Microbeads Sales by Region (2017-2028) 67

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Mesocarbon Microbeads Revenue by Region (2017-2028) 68

9.3.3 China 69

9.3.4 Japan 69

9.3.5 South Korea 70

9.3.6 India 70

10 Latin America 71

10.1 Latin America Mesocarbon Microbeads Market Size by Type 71

10.1.1 Latin America Mesocarbon Microbeads Sales by Type (2017-2028) 71

10.1.2 Latin America Mesocarbon Microbeads Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 71

10.2 Latin America Mesocarbon Microbeads Market Size by Application 72

10.2.1 Latin America Mesocarbon Microbeads Sales by Application (2017-2028) 72

10.2.2 Latin America Mesocarbon Microbeads Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 73

10.3 Latin America Mesocarbon Microbeads Market Size by Country 73

10.3.1 Latin America Mesocarbon Microbeads Sales by Country (2017-2028) 73

10.3.2 Latin America Mesocarbon Microbeads Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 74

10.3.3 Mexico 75

10.3.4 Brazil 75

10.3.5 Argentina 76

11 Middle East and Africa 77

11.1 Middle East and Africa Mesocarbon Microbeads Market Size by Type 77

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Mesocarbon Microbeads Sales by Type (2017-2028) 77

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Mesocarbon Microbeads Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 77

11.2 Middle East and Africa Mesocarbon Microbeads Market Size by Application 78

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Mesocarbon Microbeads Sales by Application (2017-2028) 78

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Mesocarbon Microbeads Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 79

11.3 Middle East and Africa Mesocarbon Microbeads Market Size by Country 80

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Mesocarbon Microbeads Sales by Country (2017-2028) 80

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Mesocarbon Microbeads Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 80

11.3.3 Turkey 81

11.3.4 Iran 82

11.3.5 South Africa 82

12 Corporate Profile 84

12.1 Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. 84

12.1.1 Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. Corporation Information 84

12.1.2 Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. Overview 84

12.1.3 Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. Mesocarbon Microbeads Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 85

12.1.4 Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. Mesocarbon Microbeads Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 85

12.2 BTR New Material Group 86

12.2.1 BTR New Material Group Corporation Information 86

12.2.2 BTR New Material Group Overview 87

12.2.3 BTR New Material Group Mesocarbon Microbeads Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 87

12.2.4 BTR New Material Group Mesocarbon Microbeads Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 87

12.2.5 BTR New Material Group Recent Developments 88

12.3 Shanshan Group 88

12.3.1 Shanshan Group Corporation Information 88

12.3.2 Shanshan Group Overview 89

12.3.3 Shanshan Group Mesocarbon Microbeads Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 90

12.3.4 Shanshan Group Mesocarbon Microbeads Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 90

12.3.5 Shanshan Group Recent Developments 91

12.4 JFE Chemical 91

12.4.1 JFE Chemical Corporation Information 91

12.4.2 JFE Chemical Overview 92

12.4.3 JFE Chemical Mesocarbon Microbeads Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 92

12.4.4 JFE Chemical Mesocarbon Microbeads Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 93

12.5 China Steel Chemical 94

12.5.1 China Steel Chemical Corporation Information 94

12.5.2 China Steel Chemical Overview 94

12.5.3 China Steel Chemical Mesocarbon Microbeads Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 95

12.5.4 China Steel Chemical Mesocarbon Microbeads Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 95

12.6 Baotailong New Materials 96

12.6.1 Baotailong New Materials Corporation Information 96

12.6.2 Baotailong New Materials Overview 97

12.6.3 Baotailong New Materials Mesocarbon Microbeads Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 97

12.6.4 Baotailong New Materials Mesocarbon Microbeads Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 98

12.6.5 Baotailong New Materials Recent Developments 98

12.7 Long Time Technology 99

12.7.1 Long Time Technology Corporation Information 99

12.7.2 Long Time Technology Overview 99

12.7.3 Long Time Technology Mesocarbon Microbeads Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 100

12.7.4 Long Time Technology Mesocarbon Microbeads Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 100

12.7.5 Long Time Technology Recent Developments 103

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 106

13.1 Mesocarbon Microbeads Industry Chain Analysis 106

13.2 Mesocarbon Microbeads Key Raw Materials 106

13.2.1 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 106

13.3 Mesocarbon Microbeads Production Mode & Process 107

13.4 Mesocarbon Microbeads Sales and Marketing 108

13.4.1 Mesocarbon Microbeads Sales Channels 108

13.4.2 Mesocarbon Microbeads Distributors 108

13.5 Mesocarbon Microbeads Customers 109

14 Mesocarbon Microbeads Market Dynamics 110

14.1.1 Mesocarbon Microbeads Industry Trends 110

14.1.2 Mesocarbon Microbeads Market Drivers 111

14.1.3 Mesocarbon Microbeads Market Challenges 111

14.1.4 Mesocarbon Microbeads Market Restraints 112

15 Key Findings in the Global Mesocarbon Microbeads Study 113

16 Appendix 114

16.1 Research Methodology 114

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 114

16.1.2 Data Source 117

16.2 Author Details 119

