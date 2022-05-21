Non-woven Machinery Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Non-woven Machinery market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Non-woven Machinery will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Non-woven Machinery size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Winder

Cutting Machine

Others

Segment by Application

Disposable Non-woven

Durable Non-woven

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

SUNTECH

Saurer

Deacro

ASHE Converting Equipment

DongYang AoLong Non-woven Equipment Co.,Ltd.

Goebel

TUE HI-TECH

Parkinson Technologies

Nishimura

Jennerjahn

Jiangyin Kesheng Machinery Co., Ltd.

Hakusan Corporation

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Non-woven Machinery consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Non-woven Machinery by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Non-woven Machinery manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Non-woven Machinery with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Non-woven Machinery sub markets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Non-woven Machinery companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Non-woven Machinery Product Introduction

1.2 Global Non-woven Machinery Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Non-woven Machinery Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Non-woven Machinery Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Non-woven Machinery Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Non-woven Machinery Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Non-woven Machinery Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Non-woven Machinery Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Non-woven Machinery in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Non-woven Machinery Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Non-woven Machinery Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Non-woven Machinery Industry Trends

1.5.2 Non-woven Machinery Market Drivers

1.5.3 Non-woven Machinery Market Challenges

1.5.4 Non-woven Machinery Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Non-woven Machinery Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Winder

2.1.2 Cutting Machine

2.1.3 Others

2.2 Global Non-woven Machinery Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Non-woven Machinery Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Non-woven Machinery Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Non-woven Machinery Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Non-woven Machinery Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Non-woven Machinery Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Non-woven Machinery Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Non-woven Machinery Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Non-woven Machinery Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Disposable Non-woven

3.1.2 Durable Non-woven

3.2 Global Non-woven Machinery Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Non-woven Machinery Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Non-woven Machinery Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Non-woven Machinery Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Non-woven Machinery Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Non-woven Machinery Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Non-woven Machinery Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Non-woven Machinery Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Non-woven Machinery Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Non-woven Machinery Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Non-woven Machinery Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Non-woven Machinery Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Non-woven Machinery Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Non-woven Machinery Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Non-woven Machinery Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Non-woven Machinery Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Non-woven Machinery in 2021

4.2.3 Global Non-woven Machinery Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Non-woven Machinery Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Non-woven Machinery Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Non-woven Machinery Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Non-woven Machinery Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Non-woven Machinery Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Non-woven Machinery Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Non-woven Machinery Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Non-woven Machinery Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Non-woven Machinery Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Non-woven Machinery Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Non-woven Machinery Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Non-woven Machinery Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Non-woven Machinery Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Non-woven Machinery Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Non-woven Machinery Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Non-woven Machinery Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Non-woven Machinery Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Non-woven Machinery Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Non-woven Machinery Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Non-woven Machinery Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Non-woven Machinery Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Non-woven Machinery Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Non-woven Machinery Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Non-woven Machinery Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Non-woven Machinery Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Non-woven Machinery Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 SUNTECH

7.1.1 SUNTECH Corporation Information

7.1.2 SUNTECH Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 SUNTECH Non-woven Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 SUNTECH Non-woven Machinery Products Offered

7.1.5 SUNTECH Recent Development

7.2 Saurer

7.2.1 Saurer Corporation Information

7.2.2 Saurer Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Saurer Non-woven Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Saurer Non-woven Machinery Products Offered

7.2.5 Saurer Recent Development

7.3 Deacro

7.3.1 Deacro Corporation Information

7.3.2 Deacro Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Deacro Non-woven Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Deacro Non-woven Machinery Products Offered

7.3.5 Deacro Recent Development

7.4 ASHE Converting Equipment

7.4.1 ASHE Converting Equipment Corporation Information

7.4.2 ASHE Converting Equipment Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 ASHE Converting Equipment Non-woven Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 ASHE Converting Equipment Non-woven Machinery Products Offered

7.4.5 ASHE Converting Equipment Recent Development

7.5 DongYang AoLong Non-woven Equipment Co.,Ltd.

7.5.1 DongYang AoLong Non-woven Equipment Co.,Ltd. Corporation Information

7.5.2 DongYang AoLong Non-woven Equipment Co.,Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 DongYang AoLong Non-woven Equipment Co.,Ltd. Non-woven Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 DongYang AoLong Non-woven Equipment Co.,Ltd. Non-woven Machinery Products Offered

7.5.5 DongYang AoLong Non-woven Equipment Co.,Ltd. Recent Development

7.6 Goebel

7.6.1 Goebel Corporation Information

7.6.2 Goebel Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Goebel Non-woven Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Goebel Non-woven Machinery Products Offered

7.6.5 Goebel Recent Development

7.7 TUE HI-TECH

7.7.1 TUE HI-TECH Corporation Information

7.7.2 TUE HI-TECH Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 TUE HI-TECH Non-woven Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 TUE HI-TECH Non-woven Machinery Products Offered

7.7.5 TUE HI-TECH Recent Development

7.8 Parkinson Technologies

7.8.1 Parkinson Technologies Corporation Information

7.8.2 Parkinson Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Parkinson Technologies Non-woven Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Parkinson Technologies Non-woven Machinery Products Offered

7.8.5 Parkinson Technologies Recent Development

7.9 Nishimura

7.9.1 Nishimura Corporation Information

7.9.2 Nishimura Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Nishimura Non-woven Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Nishimura Non-woven Machinery Products Offered

7.9.5 Nishimura Recent Development

7.10 Jennerjahn

7.10.1 Jennerjahn Corporation Information

7.10.2 Jennerjahn Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Jennerjahn Non-woven Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Jennerjahn Non-woven Machinery Products Offered

7.10.5 Jennerjahn Recent Development

7.11 Jiangyin Kesheng Machinery Co., Ltd.

7.11.1 Jiangyin Kesheng Machinery Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.11.2 Jiangyin Kesheng Machinery Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Jiangyin Kesheng Machinery Co., Ltd. Non-woven Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Jiangyin Kesheng Machinery Co., Ltd. Non-woven Machinery Products Offered

7.11.5 Jiangyin Kesheng Machinery Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.12 Hakusan Corporation

7.12.1 Hakusan Corporation Corporation Information

7.12.2 Hakusan Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Hakusan Corporation Non-woven Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Hakusan Corporation Products Offered

7.12.5 Hakusan Corporation Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Non-woven Machinery Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Non-woven Machinery Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Non-woven Machinery Distributors

8.3 Non-woven Machinery Production Mode & Process

8.4 Non-woven Machinery Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Non-woven Machinery Sales Channels

8.4.2 Non-woven Machinery Distributors

8.5 Non-woven Machinery Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

