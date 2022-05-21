ETFE Architectural Membrane Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States ETFE Architectural Membrane market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global ETFE Architectural Membrane will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the ETFE Architectural Membrane size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Transparent

Semi-transparent

Opaque

Segment by Application

Industrial Building

Commercial Building

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Temme Obermeier GmbH

Birdair

Vector Foiltec

Seele

Hightex GmbH

ACS-PRODUCTION

Sattler

NOWOFOL

Novum

Taiyo Europe

Textiles Coated International

Sollertia

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global ETFE Architectural Membrane consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of ETFE Architectural Membrane by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global ETFE Architectural Membrane manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the ETFE Architectural Membrane with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of ETFE Architectural Membrane sub markets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> ETFE Architectural Membrane companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 ETFE Architectural Membrane Product Introduction

1.2 Global ETFE Architectural Membrane Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global ETFE Architectural Membrane Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global ETFE Architectural Membrane Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States ETFE Architectural Membrane Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States ETFE Architectural Membrane Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States ETFE Architectural Membrane Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 ETFE Architectural Membrane Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States ETFE Architectural Membrane in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of ETFE Architectural Membrane Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 ETFE Architectural Membrane Market Dynamics

1.5.1 ETFE Architectural Membrane Industry Trends

1.5.2 ETFE Architectural Membrane Market Drivers

1.5.3 ETFE Architectural Membrane Market Challenges

1.5.4 ETFE Architectural Membrane Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 ETFE Architectural Membrane Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Transparent

2.1.2 Semi-transparent

2.1.3 Opaque

2.2 Global ETFE Architectural Membrane Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global ETFE Architectural Membrane Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global ETFE Architectural Membrane Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global ETFE Architectural Membrane Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States ETFE Architectural Membrane Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States ETFE Architectural Membrane Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States ETFE Architectural Membrane Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States ETFE Architectural Membrane Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 ETFE Architectural Membrane Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Industrial Building

3.1.2 Commercial Building

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Global ETFE Architectural Membrane Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global ETFE Architectural Membrane Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global ETFE Architectural Membrane Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global ETFE Architectural Membrane Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States ETFE Architectural Membrane Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States ETFE Architectural Membrane Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States ETFE Architectural Membrane Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States ETFE Architectural Membrane Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global ETFE Architectural Membrane Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global ETFE Architectural Membrane Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global ETFE Architectural Membrane Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global ETFE Architectural Membrane Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global ETFE Architectural Membrane Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global ETFE Architectural Membrane Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global ETFE Architectural Membrane Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 ETFE Architectural Membrane Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of ETFE Architectural Membrane in 2021

4.2.3 Global ETFE Architectural Membrane Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global ETFE Architectural Membrane Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global ETFE Architectural Membrane Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers ETFE Architectural Membrane Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into ETFE Architectural Membrane Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States ETFE Architectural Membrane Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top ETFE Architectural Membrane Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States ETFE Architectural Membrane Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States ETFE Architectural Membrane Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global ETFE Architectural Membrane Market Size by Region

5.1 Global ETFE Architectural Membrane Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global ETFE Architectural Membrane Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global ETFE Architectural Membrane Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global ETFE Architectural Membrane Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global ETFE Architectural Membrane Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global ETFE Architectural Membrane Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global ETFE Architectural Membrane Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America ETFE Architectural Membrane Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America ETFE Architectural Membrane Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific ETFE Architectural Membrane Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific ETFE Architectural Membrane Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe ETFE Architectural Membrane Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe ETFE Architectural Membrane Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America ETFE Architectural Membrane Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America ETFE Architectural Membrane Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa ETFE Architectural Membrane Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa ETFE Architectural Membrane Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Temme Obermeier GmbH

7.1.1 Temme Obermeier GmbH Corporation Information

7.1.2 Temme Obermeier GmbH Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Temme Obermeier GmbH ETFE Architectural Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Temme Obermeier GmbH ETFE Architectural Membrane Products Offered

7.1.5 Temme Obermeier GmbH Recent Development

7.2 Birdair

7.2.1 Birdair Corporation Information

7.2.2 Birdair Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Birdair ETFE Architectural Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Birdair ETFE Architectural Membrane Products Offered

7.2.5 Birdair Recent Development

7.3 Vector Foiltec

7.3.1 Vector Foiltec Corporation Information

7.3.2 Vector Foiltec Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Vector Foiltec ETFE Architectural Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Vector Foiltec ETFE Architectural Membrane Products Offered

7.3.5 Vector Foiltec Recent Development

7.4 Seele

7.4.1 Seele Corporation Information

7.4.2 Seele Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Seele ETFE Architectural Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Seele ETFE Architectural Membrane Products Offered

7.4.5 Seele Recent Development

7.5 Hightex GmbH

7.5.1 Hightex GmbH Corporation Information

7.5.2 Hightex GmbH Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Hightex GmbH ETFE Architectural Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Hightex GmbH ETFE Architectural Membrane Products Offered

7.5.5 Hightex GmbH Recent Development

7.6 ACS-PRODUCTION

7.6.1 ACS-PRODUCTION Corporation Information

7.6.2 ACS-PRODUCTION Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 ACS-PRODUCTION ETFE Architectural Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 ACS-PRODUCTION ETFE Architectural Membrane Products Offered

7.6.5 ACS-PRODUCTION Recent Development

7.7 Sattler

7.7.1 Sattler Corporation Information

7.7.2 Sattler Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Sattler ETFE Architectural Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Sattler ETFE Architectural Membrane Products Offered

7.7.5 Sattler Recent Development

7.8 NOWOFOL

7.8.1 NOWOFOL Corporation Information

7.8.2 NOWOFOL Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 NOWOFOL ETFE Architectural Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 NOWOFOL ETFE Architectural Membrane Products Offered

7.8.5 NOWOFOL Recent Development

7.9 Novum

7.9.1 Novum Corporation Information

7.9.2 Novum Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Novum ETFE Architectural Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Novum ETFE Architectural Membrane Products Offered

7.9.5 Novum Recent Development

7.10 Taiyo Europe

7.10.1 Taiyo Europe Corporation Information

7.10.2 Taiyo Europe Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Taiyo Europe ETFE Architectural Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Taiyo Europe ETFE Architectural Membrane Products Offered

7.10.5 Taiyo Europe Recent Development

7.11 Textiles Coated International

7.11.1 Textiles Coated International Corporation Information

7.11.2 Textiles Coated International Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Textiles Coated International ETFE Architectural Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Textiles Coated International ETFE Architectural Membrane Products Offered

7.11.5 Textiles Coated International Recent Development

7.12 Sollertia

7.12.1 Sollertia Corporation Information

7.12.2 Sollertia Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Sollertia ETFE Architectural Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Sollertia Products Offered

7.12.5 Sollertia Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 ETFE Architectural Membrane Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 ETFE Architectural Membrane Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 ETFE Architectural Membrane Distributors

8.3 ETFE Architectural Membrane Production Mode & Process

8.4 ETFE Architectural Membrane Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 ETFE Architectural Membrane Sales Channels

8.4.2 ETFE Architectural Membrane Distributors

8.5 ETFE Architectural Membrane Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

