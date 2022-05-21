Composite Architectural Membrane Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Composite Architectural Membrane market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Composite Architectural Membrane will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Composite Architectural Membrane size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Transparent

Semi-transparent

Opaque

Segment by Application

Tensile Structures

Tents

Roof

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Chukoh Chemical Industries, Ltd.

Kobond

Mehler

ObeiKan

Saint-Gobain

Seaman Corp

Serge Ferrari

Sijia

Sika

Xinyida

Yilong

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Composite Architectural Membrane consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Composite Architectural Membrane by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Composite Architectural Membrane manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Composite Architectural Membrane with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Composite Architectural Membrane sub markets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Composite Architectural Membrane companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Composite Architectural Membrane Product Introduction

1.2 Global Composite Architectural Membrane Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Composite Architectural Membrane Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Composite Architectural Membrane Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Composite Architectural Membrane Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Composite Architectural Membrane Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Composite Architectural Membrane Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Composite Architectural Membrane Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Composite Architectural Membrane in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Composite Architectural Membrane Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Composite Architectural Membrane Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Composite Architectural Membrane Industry Trends

1.5.2 Composite Architectural Membrane Market Drivers

1.5.3 Composite Architectural Membrane Market Challenges

1.5.4 Composite Architectural Membrane Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Composite Architectural Membrane Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Transparent

2.1.2 Semi-transparent

2.1.3 Opaque

2.2 Global Composite Architectural Membrane Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Composite Architectural Membrane Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Composite Architectural Membrane Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Composite Architectural Membrane Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Composite Architectural Membrane Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Composite Architectural Membrane Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Composite Architectural Membrane Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Composite Architectural Membrane Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Composite Architectural Membrane Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Tensile Structures

3.1.2 Tents

3.1.3 Roof

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Composite Architectural Membrane Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Composite Architectural Membrane Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Composite Architectural Membrane Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Composite Architectural Membrane Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Composite Architectural Membrane Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Composite Architectural Membrane Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Composite Architectural Membrane Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Composite Architectural Membrane Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Composite Architectural Membrane Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Composite Architectural Membrane Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Composite Architectural Membrane Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Composite Architectural Membrane Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Composite Architectural Membrane Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Composite Architectural Membrane Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Composite Architectural Membrane Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Composite Architectural Membrane Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Composite Architectural Membrane in 2021

4.2.3 Global Composite Architectural Membrane Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Composite Architectural Membrane Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Composite Architectural Membrane Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Composite Architectural Membrane Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Composite Architectural Membrane Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Composite Architectural Membrane Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Composite Architectural Membrane Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Composite Architectural Membrane Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Composite Architectural Membrane Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Composite Architectural Membrane Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Composite Architectural Membrane Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Composite Architectural Membrane Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Composite Architectural Membrane Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Composite Architectural Membrane Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Composite Architectural Membrane Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Composite Architectural Membrane Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Composite Architectural Membrane Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Composite Architectural Membrane Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Composite Architectural Membrane Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Composite Architectural Membrane Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Composite Architectural Membrane Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Composite Architectural Membrane Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Composite Architectural Membrane Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Composite Architectural Membrane Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Composite Architectural Membrane Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Composite Architectural Membrane Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Composite Architectural Membrane Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Chukoh Chemical Industries, Ltd.

7.1.1 Chukoh Chemical Industries, Ltd. Corporation Information

7.1.2 Chukoh Chemical Industries, Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Chukoh Chemical Industries, Ltd. Composite Architectural Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Chukoh Chemical Industries, Ltd. Composite Architectural Membrane Products Offered

7.1.5 Chukoh Chemical Industries, Ltd. Recent Development

7.2 Kobond

7.2.1 Kobond Corporation Information

7.2.2 Kobond Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Kobond Composite Architectural Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Kobond Composite Architectural Membrane Products Offered

7.2.5 Kobond Recent Development

7.3 Mehler

7.3.1 Mehler Corporation Information

7.3.2 Mehler Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Mehler Composite Architectural Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Mehler Composite Architectural Membrane Products Offered

7.3.5 Mehler Recent Development

7.4 ObeiKan

7.4.1 ObeiKan Corporation Information

7.4.2 ObeiKan Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 ObeiKan Composite Architectural Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 ObeiKan Composite Architectural Membrane Products Offered

7.4.5 ObeiKan Recent Development

7.5 Saint-Gobain

7.5.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information

7.5.2 Saint-Gobain Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Saint-Gobain Composite Architectural Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Saint-Gobain Composite Architectural Membrane Products Offered

7.5.5 Saint-Gobain Recent Development

7.6 Seaman Corp

7.6.1 Seaman Corp Corporation Information

7.6.2 Seaman Corp Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Seaman Corp Composite Architectural Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Seaman Corp Composite Architectural Membrane Products Offered

7.6.5 Seaman Corp Recent Development

7.7 Serge Ferrari

7.7.1 Serge Ferrari Corporation Information

7.7.2 Serge Ferrari Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Serge Ferrari Composite Architectural Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Serge Ferrari Composite Architectural Membrane Products Offered

7.7.5 Serge Ferrari Recent Development

7.8 Sijia

7.8.1 Sijia Corporation Information

7.8.2 Sijia Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Sijia Composite Architectural Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Sijia Composite Architectural Membrane Products Offered

7.8.5 Sijia Recent Development

7.9 Sika

7.9.1 Sika Corporation Information

7.9.2 Sika Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Sika Composite Architectural Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Sika Composite Architectural Membrane Products Offered

7.9.5 Sika Recent Development

7.10 Xinyida

7.10.1 Xinyida Corporation Information

7.10.2 Xinyida Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Xinyida Composite Architectural Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Xinyida Composite Architectural Membrane Products Offered

7.10.5 Xinyida Recent Development

7.11 Yilong

7.11.1 Yilong Corporation Information

7.11.2 Yilong Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Yilong Composite Architectural Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Yilong Composite Architectural Membrane Products Offered

7.11.5 Yilong Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Composite Architectural Membrane Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Composite Architectural Membrane Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Composite Architectural Membrane Distributors

8.3 Composite Architectural Membrane Production Mode & Process

8.4 Composite Architectural Membrane Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Composite Architectural Membrane Sales Channels

8.4.2 Composite Architectural Membrane Distributors

8.5 Composite Architectural Membrane Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

