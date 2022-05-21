Global Logistics Services for Consumer Electronics Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Logistics Services for Consumer Electronics market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Logistics Services for Consumer Electronics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Logistics Services for Consumer Electronics market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Transportation accounting for % of the Logistics Services for Consumer Electronics global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Brand Manufacturers was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Logistics Services for Consumer Electronics Scope and Market Size

Logistics Services for Consumer Electronics market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Logistics Services for Consumer Electronics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Logistics Services for Consumer Electronics market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/352853/logistics-services-for-consumer-electronics

Segment by Type

Transportation

Warehousing

Value Added Services

Other

Segment by Application

Brand Manufacturers

OEMs

By Company

DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding

Kuehne + Nagel

Nippon Express

DB Schenker Logistics

C.H. Robinson Worldwide

DSV Panalpina

Sinotrans

XPO Logistics

UPS Supply Chain Solutions

J.B. Hunt (JBI, DCS & ICS)

Expeditors International of Washington

CEVA Logistics

Hitachi Transport System

Dachser

GEODIS

Toll Group

The report on the Logistics Services for Consumer Electronics market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Logistics Services for Consumer Electronicsconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Logistics Services for Consumer Electronicsmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Logistics Services for Consumer Electronicsmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Logistics Services for Consumer Electronicswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Logistics Services for Consumer Electronicssubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Logistics Services for Consumer Electronics companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Logistics Services for Consumer Electronics Revenue in Logistics Services for Consumer Electronics Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Logistics Services for Consumer Electronics Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Logistics Services for Consumer Electronics Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Logistics Services for Consumer Electronics Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Logistics Services for Consumer Electronics Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Logistics Services for Consumer Electronics in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Logistics Services for Consumer Electronics Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Logistics Services for Consumer Electronics Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Logistics Services for Consumer Electronics Industry Trends

1.4.2 Logistics Services for Consumer Electronics Market Drivers

1.4.3 Logistics Services for Consumer Electronics Market Challenges

1.4.4 Logistics Services for Consumer Electronics Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Logistics Services for Consumer Electronics by Type

2.1 Logistics Services for Consumer Electronics Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Transportation

2.1.2 Warehousing

2.1.3 Value Added Services

2.1.4 Other

2.2 Global Logistics Services for Consumer Electronics Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Logistics Services for Consumer Electronics Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Logistics Services for Consumer Electronics Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Logistics Services for Consumer Electronics Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Logistics Services for Consumer Electronics by Application

3.1 Logistics Services for Consumer Electronics Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Brand Manufacturers

3.1.2 OEMs

3.2 Global Logistics Services for Consumer Electronics Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Logistics Services for Consumer Electronics Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Logistics Services for Consumer Electronics Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Logistics Services for Consumer Electronics Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Logistics Services for Consumer Electronics Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Logistics Services for Consumer Electronics Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Logistics Services for Consumer Electronics Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Logistics Services for Consumer Electronics Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Logistics Services for Consumer Electronics Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Logistics Services for Consumer Electronics Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Logistics Services for Consumer Electronics in 2021

4.2.3 Global Logistics Services for Consumer Electronics Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Logistics Services for Consumer Electronics Headquarters, Revenue in Logistics Services for Consumer Electronics Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Logistics Services for Consumer Electronics Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Logistics Services for Consumer Electronics Companies Revenue in Logistics Services for Consumer Electronics Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Logistics Services for Consumer Electronics Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Logistics Services for Consumer Electronics Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Logistics Services for Consumer Electronics Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Logistics Services for Consumer Electronics Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Logistics Services for Consumer Electronics Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Logistics Services for Consumer Electronics Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Logistics Services for Consumer Electronics Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Logistics Services for Consumer Electronics Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Logistics Services for Consumer Electronics Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Logistics Services for Consumer Electronics Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Logistics Services for Consumer Electronics Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Logistics Services for Consumer Electronics Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Logistics Services for Consumer Electronics Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Logistics Services for Consumer Electronics Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Logistics Services for Consumer Electronics Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Logistics Services for Consumer Electronics Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Logistics Services for Consumer Electronics Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Logistics Services for Consumer Electronics Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Logistics Services for Consumer Electronics Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding

7.1.1 DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding Company Details

7.1.2 DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding Business Overview

7.1.3 DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding Logistics Services for Consumer Electronics Introduction

7.1.4 DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding Revenue in Logistics Services for Consumer Electronics Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding Recent Development

7.2 Kuehne + Nagel

7.2.1 Kuehne + Nagel Company Details

7.2.2 Kuehne + Nagel Business Overview

7.2.3 Kuehne + Nagel Logistics Services for Consumer Electronics Introduction

7.2.4 Kuehne + Nagel Revenue in Logistics Services for Consumer Electronics Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Kuehne + Nagel Recent Development

7.3 Nippon Express

7.3.1 Nippon Express Company Details

7.3.2 Nippon Express Business Overview

7.3.3 Nippon Express Logistics Services for Consumer Electronics Introduction

7.3.4 Nippon Express Revenue in Logistics Services for Consumer Electronics Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Nippon Express Recent Development

7.4 DB Schenker Logistics

7.4.1 DB Schenker Logistics Company Details

7.4.2 DB Schenker Logistics Business Overview

7.4.3 DB Schenker Logistics Logistics Services for Consumer Electronics Introduction

7.4.4 DB Schenker Logistics Revenue in Logistics Services for Consumer Electronics Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 DB Schenker Logistics Recent Development

7.5 C.H. Robinson Worldwide

7.5.1 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Details

7.5.2 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Business Overview

7.5.3 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Logistics Services for Consumer Electronics Introduction

7.5.4 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Revenue in Logistics Services for Consumer Electronics Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Recent Development

7.6 DSV Panalpina

7.6.1 DSV Panalpina Company Details

7.6.2 DSV Panalpina Business Overview

7.6.3 DSV Panalpina Logistics Services for Consumer Electronics Introduction

7.6.4 DSV Panalpina Revenue in Logistics Services for Consumer Electronics Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 DSV Panalpina Recent Development

7.7 Sinotrans

7.7.1 Sinotrans Company Details

7.7.2 Sinotrans Business Overview

7.7.3 Sinotrans Logistics Services for Consumer Electronics Introduction

7.7.4 Sinotrans Revenue in Logistics Services for Consumer Electronics Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Sinotrans Recent Development

7.8 XPO Logistics

7.8.1 XPO Logistics Company Details

7.8.2 XPO Logistics Business Overview

7.8.3 XPO Logistics Logistics Services for Consumer Electronics Introduction

7.8.4 XPO Logistics Revenue in Logistics Services for Consumer Electronics Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 XPO Logistics Recent Development

7.9 UPS Supply Chain Solutions

7.9.1 UPS Supply Chain Solutions Company Details

7.9.2 UPS Supply Chain Solutions Business Overview

7.9.3 UPS Supply Chain Solutions Logistics Services for Consumer Electronics Introduction

7.9.4 UPS Supply Chain Solutions Revenue in Logistics Services for Consumer Electronics Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 UPS Supply Chain Solutions Recent Development

7.10 J.B. Hunt (JBI, DCS & ICS)

7.10.1 J.B. Hunt (JBI, DCS & ICS) Company Details

7.10.2 J.B. Hunt (JBI, DCS & ICS) Business Overview

7.10.3 J.B. Hunt (JBI, DCS & ICS) Logistics Services for Consumer Electronics Introduction

7.10.4 J.B. Hunt (JBI, DCS & ICS) Revenue in Logistics Services for Consumer Electronics Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 J.B. Hunt (JBI, DCS & ICS) Recent Development

7.11 Expeditors International of Washington

7.11.1 Expeditors International of Washington Company Details

7.11.2 Expeditors International of Washington Business Overview

7.11.3 Expeditors International of Washington Logistics Services for Consumer Electronics Introduction

7.11.4 Expeditors International of Washington Revenue in Logistics Services for Consumer Electronics Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Expeditors International of Washington Recent Development

7.12 CEVA Logistics

7.12.1 CEVA Logistics Company Details

7.12.2 CEVA Logistics Business Overview

7.12.3 CEVA Logistics Logistics Services for Consumer Electronics Introduction

7.12.4 CEVA Logistics Revenue in Logistics Services for Consumer Electronics Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 CEVA Logistics Recent Development

7.13 Hitachi Transport System

7.13.1 Hitachi Transport System Company Details

7.13.2 Hitachi Transport System Business Overview

7.13.3 Hitachi Transport System Logistics Services for Consumer Electronics Introduction

7.13.4 Hitachi Transport System Revenue in Logistics Services for Consumer Electronics Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Hitachi Transport System Recent Development

7.14 Dachser

7.14.1 Dachser Company Details

7.14.2 Dachser Business Overview

7.14.3 Dachser Logistics Services for Consumer Electronics Introduction

7.14.4 Dachser Revenue in Logistics Services for Consumer Electronics Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Dachser Recent Development

7.15 GEODIS

7.15.1 GEODIS Company Details

7.15.2 GEODIS Business Overview

7.15.3 GEODIS Logistics Services for Consumer Electronics Introduction

7.15.4 GEODIS Revenue in Logistics Services for Consumer Electronics Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 GEODIS Recent Development

7.16 Toll Group

7.16.1 Toll Group Company Details

7.16.2 Toll Group Business Overview

7.16.3 Toll Group Logistics Services for Consumer Electronics Introduction

7.16.4 Toll Group Revenue in Logistics Services for Consumer Electronics Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 Toll Group Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/352853/logistics-services-for-consumer-electronics

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com