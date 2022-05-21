In-Person Learning Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States In-Person Learning market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global In-Person Learning will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the In-Person Learning size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

At-home Teaching

Cram School

Segment by Application

Pre-School Children

Middle School Students

High School Students

College Students

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Sylvan Learning

IXL Learning

Kaplan

Eurocentres

British Study Centres

Triumphant Institute of Management Education

Vibrant Academy

Quadrangle Tutors

ITS Education Asia

The Learning Lab

All A’s Tuition Centre

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global In-Person Learning consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of In-Person Learning by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global In-Person Learning manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the In-Person Learning with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of In-Person Learning sub markets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> In-Person Learning companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 In-Person Learning Revenue in In-Person Learning Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global In-Person Learning Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global In-Person Learning Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global In-Person Learning Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 In-Person Learning Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States In-Person Learning in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of In-Person Learning Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 In-Person Learning Market Dynamics

1.4.1 In-Person Learning Industry Trends

1.4.2 In-Person Learning Market Drivers

1.4.3 In-Person Learning Market Challenges

1.4.4 In-Person Learning Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 In-Person Learning by Type

2.1 In-Person Learning Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 At-home Teaching

2.1.2 Cram School

2.2 Global In-Person Learning Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global In-Person Learning Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States In-Person Learning Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States In-Person Learning Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 In-Person Learning by Application

3.1 In-Person Learning Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Pre-School Children

3.1.2 Middle School Students

3.1.3 High School Students

3.1.4 College Students

3.2 Global In-Person Learning Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global In-Person Learning Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States In-Person Learning Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States In-Person Learning Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global In-Person Learning Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global In-Person Learning Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global In-Person Learning Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global In-Person Learning Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global In-Person Learning Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 In-Person Learning Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of In-Person Learning in 2021

4.2.3 Global In-Person Learning Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global In-Person Learning Headquarters, Revenue in In-Person Learning Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global In-Person Learning Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global In-Person Learning Companies Revenue in In-Person Learning Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into In-Person Learning Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States In-Person Learning Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top In-Person Learning Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States In-Person Learning Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global In-Person Learning Market Size by Region

5.1 Global In-Person Learning Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global In-Person Learning Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global In-Person Learning Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global In-Person Learning Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America In-Person Learning Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America In-Person Learning Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific In-Person Learning Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific In-Person Learning Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe In-Person Learning Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe In-Person Learning Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America In-Person Learning Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America In-Person Learning Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa In-Person Learning Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa In-Person Learning Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Sylvan Learning

7.1.1 Sylvan Learning Company Details

7.1.2 Sylvan Learning Business Overview

7.1.3 Sylvan Learning In-Person Learning Introduction

7.1.4 Sylvan Learning Revenue in In-Person Learning Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Sylvan Learning Recent Development

7.2 IXL Learning

7.2.1 IXL Learning Company Details

7.2.2 IXL Learning Business Overview

7.2.3 IXL Learning In-Person Learning Introduction

7.2.4 IXL Learning Revenue in In-Person Learning Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 IXL Learning Recent Development

7.3 Kaplan

7.3.1 Kaplan Company Details

7.3.2 Kaplan Business Overview

7.3.3 Kaplan In-Person Learning Introduction

7.3.4 Kaplan Revenue in In-Person Learning Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Kaplan Recent Development

7.4 Eurocentres

7.4.1 Eurocentres Company Details

7.4.2 Eurocentres Business Overview

7.4.3 Eurocentres In-Person Learning Introduction

7.4.4 Eurocentres Revenue in In-Person Learning Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Eurocentres Recent Development

7.5 British Study Centres

7.5.1 British Study Centres Company Details

7.5.2 British Study Centres Business Overview

7.5.3 British Study Centres In-Person Learning Introduction

7.5.4 British Study Centres Revenue in In-Person Learning Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 British Study Centres Recent Development

7.6 Triumphant Institute of Management Education

7.6.1 Triumphant Institute of Management Education Company Details

7.6.2 Triumphant Institute of Management Education Business Overview

7.6.3 Triumphant Institute of Management Education In-Person Learning Introduction

7.6.4 Triumphant Institute of Management Education Revenue in In-Person Learning Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Triumphant Institute of Management Education Recent Development

7.7 Vibrant Academy

7.7.1 Vibrant Academy Company Details

7.7.2 Vibrant Academy Business Overview

7.7.3 Vibrant Academy In-Person Learning Introduction

7.7.4 Vibrant Academy Revenue in In-Person Learning Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Vibrant Academy Recent Development

7.8 Quadrangle Tutors

7.8.1 Quadrangle Tutors Company Details

7.8.2 Quadrangle Tutors Business Overview

7.8.3 Quadrangle Tutors In-Person Learning Introduction

7.8.4 Quadrangle Tutors Revenue in In-Person Learning Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Quadrangle Tutors Recent Development

7.9 ITS Education Asia

7.9.1 ITS Education Asia Company Details

7.9.2 ITS Education Asia Business Overview

7.9.3 ITS Education Asia In-Person Learning Introduction

7.9.4 ITS Education Asia Revenue in In-Person Learning Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 ITS Education Asia Recent Development

7.10 The Learning Lab

7.10.1 The Learning Lab Company Details

7.10.2 The Learning Lab Business Overview

7.10.3 The Learning Lab In-Person Learning Introduction

7.10.4 The Learning Lab Revenue in In-Person Learning Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 The Learning Lab Recent Development

7.11 All A’s Tuition Centre

7.11.1 All A’s Tuition Centre Company Details

7.11.2 All A’s Tuition Centre Business Overview

7.11.3 All A’s Tuition Centre In-Person Learning Introduction

7.11.4 All A’s Tuition Centre Revenue in In-Person Learning Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 All A’s Tuition Centre Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

