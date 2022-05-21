Global Cartoners Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Cartoners market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cartoners market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Cartoners market.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Cartoners market size is estimated to be worth US$ 1304.49 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 1682.05 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.27% during the review period.

The global main manufacturers of Cartoners include Industria Macchine Automatiche SpA, Marchesini Group, Korber Medipak Sysems, OPTIMA Packaging Group GmbH, Cama Group, Syntegon, Shibuya Packaging System Corpoartion, ROVEMA GmbH, and IWK Verpackungstechnik GmbH, etc. In 2021, the global six largest players have a share approximately 60% in terms of revenue.

Horizontal Cartoners accounting for 45.92% of the Cartoners global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 742.08 million by 2028, growing at a revised 2.58% CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While Consumer Goods segment is altered to an 5.44% CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about 11.10% in 2028.

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/356877/cartoners

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Industria Macchine Automatiche SpA

Marchesini Group

Korber Medipak Sysems

Syntegon

Cama Group

OPTIMA Packaging Group GmbH

ROVEMA GmbH

Shibuya Packaging System Corpoartion

Gerhard Schubert

Molins Langen

Omori Machinery Co. Ltd

IWK Verpackungstechnik GmbH

Douglas Machine Inc

Jacob White Packaging Ltd

Bradman Lake Group Ltd

PMI Cartoning Inc

Triangle Package Machinery

ADCO Manufacturing

ACG Pampac Machines Private Limited

Econocorp Inc

Cartoners Market Segment by Type

Horizontal Cartoners

Vertical Cartoners

Top Load Cartoners

Cartoners Market Segment by Application

Consumer Goods

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Others

The report on the Cartoners market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Korea

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

South Africa

Turkey

Others

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Cartoners consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Cartoners market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Cartoners manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cartoners with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Cartoners submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Cartoners companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Cartoners Market Overview 1

1.1 Cartoners Product Overview 1

1.2 Cartoners Market Segment by Type 3

1.2.1 Horizontal Cartoners 3

1.2.2 Vertical Cartoners 5

1.2.3 Top Load Cartoners 6

1.3 Global Cartoners Market Size by Type 7

1.3.1 Global Cartoners Market Size Overview by Type (2017-2028) 7

1.3.2 Global Cartoners Historic Market Size Review by Type (2017-2022) 9

1.3.3 Global Cartoners Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 10

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type 12

1.4.1 North America Cartoners Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 12

1.4.2 Europe Cartoners Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 12

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Cartoners Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 13

1.4.4 South America Cartoners Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 14

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Cartoners Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 15

2 Cartoners Market Competition by Company 17

2.1 Global Top Players by Cartoners Sales (2017-2022) 17

2.2 Global Top Players by Cartoners Revenue (2017-2022) 18

2.3 Global Top Players by Cartoners Price (2017-2022) 20

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Cartoners Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type 21

2.5 Cartoners Market Competitive Situation and Trends 22

2.5.1 Cartoners Market Concentration Rate (2017-2022) 22

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Cartoners Revenue in 2021 23

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Cartoners as of 2021) 24

2.7 Established Date of Key Manufacturers in Cartoners Market 25

2.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 26

3 Cartoners Status and Outlook by Region 27

3.1 Global Cartoners Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 27

3.2 Global Cartoners Historic Market Size by Region 27

3.2.1 Global Cartoners Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022) 27

3.2.2 Global Cartoners Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022) 28

3.2.3 Global Cartoners Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 28

3.3 Global Cartoners Forecasted Market Size by Region 29

3.3.1 Global Cartoners Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028) 29

3.3.2 Global Cartoners Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028) 29

3.3.3 Global Cartoners Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2023-2028) 30

4 Cartoners by Application 31

4.1 Cartoners Market Segment by Application 31

4.1.1 Consumer Goods 31

4.1.2 Food & Beverage 32

4.1.3 Pharmaceutical 33

4.1.4 Others 34

4.2 Global Cartoners Market Size by Application 35

4.2.1 Global Cartoners Market Size Overview by Application (2017-2028) 36

4.2.2 Global Cartoners Historic Market Size Review by Application (2017-2022) 37

4.2.3 Global Cartoners Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 38

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application 38

4.3.1 North America Cartoners Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022) 38

4.3.2 Europe Cartoners Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022) 39

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Cartoners Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022) 40

4.3.4 South America Cartoners Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022) 41

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Cartoners Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022) 42

5 North America Cartoners by Country 44

5.1 North America Cartoners Historic Market Size by Country 44

5.1.1 North America Cartoners Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022) 44

5.1.2 North America Cartoners Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022) 44

5.2 North America Cartoners Forecasted Market Size by Country 45

5.2.1 North America Cartoners Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028) 45

5.2.2 North America Cartoners Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028) 45

6 Europe Cartoners by Country 47

6.1 Europe Cartoners Historic Market Size by Country 47

6.1.1 Europe Cartoners Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022) 47

6.1.2 Europe Cartoners Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022) 47

6.2 Europe Cartoners Forecasted Market Size by Country 48

6.2.1 Europe Cartoners Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028) 48

6.2.2 Europe Cartoners Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028) 49

7 Asia-Pacific Cartoners by Region 50

7.1 Asia-Pacific Cartoners Historic Market Size by Region 50

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Cartoners Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022) 50

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Cartoners Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022) 50

7.2 Asia-Pacific Cartoners Forecasted Market Size by Region 51

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Cartoners Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028) 51

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Cartoners Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028) 52

8 South America Cartoners by Country 53

8.1 South America Cartoners Historic Market Size by Country 53

8.1.1 South America Cartoners Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022) 53

8.1.2 South America Cartoners Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022) 53

8.2 South America Cartoners Forecasted Market Size by Country 54

8.2.1 South America Cartoners Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028) 54

8.2.2 South America Cartoners Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028) 54

9 Middle East and Africa Cartoners by Country 56

9.1 Middle East and Africa Cartoners Historic Market Size by Country 56

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Cartoners Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022) 56

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Cartoners Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022) 56

9.2 Middle East and Africa Cartoners Forecasted Market Size by Country 57

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Cartoners Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028) 57

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Cartoners Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028) 57

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Cartoners Business 59

10.1 Industria Macchine Automatiche SpA 59

10.1.1 Industria Macchine Automatiche SpA Corporation Information 59

10.1.2 Industria Macchine Automatiche SpA Introduction and Business Overview 59

10.1.3 Industria Macchine Automatiche SpA Cartoners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 60

10.1.4 Industria Macchine Automatiche SpA Cartoners Products Offered 60

10.2 Marchesini Group 61

10.2.1 Marchesini Group Corporation Information 61

10.2.2 Marchesini Group Introduction and Business Overview 62

10.2.3 Marchesini Group Cartoners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 63

10.2.4 Marchesini Group Cartoners Products Offered 63

10.3 Korber Medipak Sysems 64

10.3.1 Korber Medipak Sysems Corporation Information 64

10.3.2 Korber Medipak Sysems Introduction and Business Overview 64

10.3.3 Korber Medipak Sysems Cartoners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 65

10.3.4 Korber Medipak Sysems Cartoners Products Offered 65

10.4 Syntegon 66

10.4.1 Syntegon Corporation Information 66

10.4.2 Syntegon Introduction and Business Overview 66

10.4.3 Syntegon Cartoners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 67

10.4.4 Syntegon Cartoners Products Offered 67

10.5 Cama Group 68

10.5.1 Cama Group Corporation Information 68

10.5.2 Cama Group Introduction and Business Overview 68

10.5.3 Cama Group Cartoners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 68

10.5.4 Cama Group Cartoners Products Offered 69

10.6 OPTIMA Packaging Group GmbH 69

10.6.1 OPTIMA Packaging Group GmbH Corporation Information 69

10.6.2 OPTIMA Packaging Group GmbH Introduction and Business Overview 70

10.6.3 OPTIMA Packaging Group GmbH Cartoners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 70

10.6.4 OPTIMA Packaging Group GmbH Cartoners Products Offered 70

10.7 ROVEMA GmbH 71

10.7.1 ROVEMA GmbH Corporation Information 71

10.7.2 ROVEMA GmbH Introduction and Business Overview 72

10.7.3 ROVEMA GmbH Cartoners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 72

10.7.4 ROVEMA GmbH Cartoners Products Offered 72

10.8 Shibuya Packaging System Corpoartion 73

10.8.1 Shibuya Packaging System Corpoartion Corporation Information 73

10.8.2 Shibuya Packaging System Corpoartion Introduction and Business Overview 73

10.8.3 Shibuya Packaging System Corpoartion Cartoners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 74

10.8.4 Shibuya Packaging System Corpoartion Cartoners Products Offered 74

10.9 Gerhard Schubert 74

10.9.1 Gerhard Schubert Corporation Information 74

10.9.2 Gerhard Schubert Introduction and Business Overview 75

10.9.3 Gerhard Schubert Cartoners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 75

10.9.4 Gerhard Schubert Cartoners Products Offered 75

10.10 Molins Langen 76

10.10.1 Molins Langen Corporation Information 76

10.10.2 Molins Langen Introduction and Business Overview 76

10.10.3 Molins Langen Cartoners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 77

10.10.4 Molins Langen Cartoners Products Offered 77

10.11 Omori Machinery Co. Ltd 78

10.11.1 Omori Machinery Co. Ltd Corporation Information 78

10.11.2 Omori Machinery Co. Ltd Introduction and Business Overview 78

10.11.3 Omori Machinery Co. Ltd Cartoners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 79

10.11.4 Omori Machinery Co. Ltd Cartoners Products Offered 79

10.12 IWK Verpackungstechnik GmbH 80

10.12.1 IWK Verpackungstechnik GmbH Corporation Information 80

10.12.2 IWK Verpackungstechnik GmbH Introduction and Business Overview 81

10.12.3 IWK Verpackungstechnik GmbH Cartoners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 81

10.12.4 IWK Verpackungstechnik GmbH Cartoners Products Offered 81

10.13 Douglas Machine Inc 82

10.13.1 Douglas Machine Inc Corporation Information 82

10.13.2 Douglas Machine Inc Introduction and Business Overview 82

10.13.3 Douglas Machine Inc Cartoners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 83

10.13.4 Douglas Machine Inc Cartoners Products Offered 83

10.14 Jacob White Packaging Ltd 84

10.14.1 Jacob White Packaging Ltd Corporation Information 84

10.14.2 Jacob White Packaging Ltd Introduction and Business Overview 84

10.14.3 Jacob White Packaging Ltd Cartoners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 85

10.14.4 Jacob White Packaging Ltd Cartoners Products Offered 85

10.15 Bradman Lake Group Ltd 86

10.15.1 Bradman Lake Group Ltd Corporation Information 86

10.15.2 Bradman Lake Group Ltd Introduction and Business Overview 86

10.15.3 Bradman Lake Group Ltd Cartoners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 86

10.15.4 Bradman Lake Group Ltd Cartoners Products Offered 87

10.16 PMI Cartoning Inc 87

10.16.1 PMI Cartoning Inc Corporation Information 87

10.16.2 PMI Cartoning Inc Introduction and Business Overview 88

10.16.3 PMI Cartoning Inc Cartoners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 88

10.16.4 PMI Cartoning Inc Cartoners Products Offered 88

10.17 Triangle Package Machinery 89

10.17.1 Triangle Package Machinery Corporation Information 89

10.17.2 Triangle Package Machinery Introduction and Business Overview 90

10.17.3 Triangle Package Machinery Cartoners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 90

10.17.4 Triangle Package Machinery Cartoners Products Offered 90

10.18 ADCO Manufacturing 91

10.18.1 ADCO Manufacturing Corporation Information 91

10.18.2 ADCO Manufacturing Introduction and Business Overview 91

10.18.3 ADCO Manufacturing Cartoners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 92

10.18.4 ADCO Manufacturing Cartoners Products Offered 92

10.19 ACG Pampac Machines Private Limited 93

10.19.1 ACG Pampac Machines Private Limited Corporation Information 93

10.19.2 ACG Pampac Machines Private Limited Introduction and Business Overview 93

10.19.3 ACG Pampac Machines Private Limited Cartoners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 94

10.19.4 ACG Pampac Machines Private Limited Cartoners Products Offered 94

10.20 Econocorp Inc 95

10.20.1 Econocorp Inc Corporation Information 95

10.20.2 Econocorp Inc Introduction and Business Overview 95

10.20.3 Econocorp Inc Cartoners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 95

10.20.4 Econocorp Inc Cartoners Products Offered 96

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis 97

11.1 Cartoners Key Raw Materials 97

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials 97

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price 98

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 98

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure 99

11.2.1 Raw Materials 99

11.2.2 Labor Cost 99

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses 99

11.3 Cartoners Industrial Chain Analysis 100

11.4 Cartoners Market Dynamics 100

11.4.1 Cartoners Industry Trends 100

11.4.2 Cartoners Market Drivers 101

11.4.3 Cartoners Market Challenges 101

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 102

12 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors 104

12.1 Sales Channel 104

12.2 Cartoners Distributors 105

12.3 Cartoners Downstream Customers 106

13 Research Findings and Conclusion 107

14 Appendix 109

14.1 Research Methodology 109

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 109

14.1.2 Data Source 112

14.2 Author Details 115

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/356877/cartoners

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com