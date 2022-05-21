Global Flexible Polyimide Substrate for OLED Display Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Flexible Polyimide Substrate for OLED Display market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Flexible Polyimide Substrate for OLED Display market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Flexible Polyimide Substrate for OLED Display market.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Flexible Polyimide Substrate for OLED Display market size is estimated to be worth US$ 729.57 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 1421.34 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 11.76% during the review period.

Global Flexible Polyimide Substrate for OLED Display Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2017 to 2028. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2017 to 2028. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2017 to 2028, manufacturer from 2017 to 2022, region from 2017 to 2022, and global price from 2017 to 2028.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

UBE

Kaneka

Ding Long

Flexible Polyimide Substrate for OLED Display Market Segment by Application

Mobile Phone

Computer

Wearable Electronics

Others

The report on the Flexible Polyimide Substrate for OLED Display market covers the following region (country) analysis:

Production by Region

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Flexible Polyimide Substrate for OLED Display consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Flexible Polyimide Substrate for OLED Display market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Flexible Polyimide Substrate for OLED Display manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Flexible Polyimide Substrate for OLED Display with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Flexible Polyimide Substrate for OLED Display submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 FLEXIBLE POLYIMIDE SUBSTRATE FOR OLED DISPLAY MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 PRODUCT OVERVIEW AND SCOPE OF FLEXIBLE POLYIMIDE SUBSTRATE FOR OLED DISPLAY 1

1.2 FLEXIBLE POLYIMIDE SUBSTRATE FOR OLED DISPLAY SEGMENT BY APPLICATION 2

1.2.1 GLOBAL FLEXIBLE POLYIMIDE SUBSTRATE FOR OLED DISPLAY MARKET SIZE GROWTH RATE ANALYSIS BY APPLICATION: 2022 VS 2028 2

1.2.2 MOBILE PHONE 3

1.2.3 COMPUTER 4

1.2.4 WEARABLE ELECTRONICS 5

1.2.5 OTHERS 6

1.3 GLOBAL MARKET GROWTH PROSPECTS 6

1.3.1 GLOBAL FLEXIBLE POLYIMIDE SUBSTRATE FOR OLED DISPLAY REVENUE ESTIMATES AND FORECASTS (2017-2028) 6

1.3.2 GLOBAL FLEXIBLE POLYIMIDE SUBSTRATE FOR OLED DISPLAY PRODUCTION CAPACITY ESTIMATES AND FORECASTS (2017-2028) 8

1.3.3 GLOBAL FLEXIBLE POLYIMIDE SUBSTRATE FOR OLED DISPLAY PRODUCTION ESTIMATES AND FORECASTS (2017-2028) 8

1.4 GLOBAL MARKET SIZE BY REGION 9

1.4.1 GLOBAL FLEXIBLE POLYIMIDE SUBSTRATE FOR OLED DISPLAY MARKET SIZE ESTIMATES AND FORECASTS BY REGION: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 10

1.4.2 CHINA FLEXIBLE POLYIMIDE SUBSTRATE FOR OLED DISPLAY ESTIMATES AND FORECASTS (2017-2028) 10

1.4.3 JAPAN FLEXIBLE POLYIMIDE SUBSTRATE FOR OLED DISPLAY ESTIMATES AND FORECASTS (2017-2028) 11

2 MARKET COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 12

2.1 GLOBAL FLEXIBLE POLYIMIDE SUBSTRATE FOR OLED DISPLAY PRODUCTION CAPACITY MARKET SHARE BY MANUFACTURERS (2017-2022) 12

2.2 GLOBAL FLEXIBLE POLYIMIDE SUBSTRATE FOR OLED DISPLAY REVENUE MARKET SHARE BY MANUFACTURERS (2017-2022) 14

2.3 FLEXIBLE POLYIMIDE SUBSTRATE FOR OLED DISPLAY MARKET SHARE BY COMPANY TYPE (TIER 1, TIER 2, AND TIER 3) 16

2.4 GLOBAL FLEXIBLE POLYIMIDE SUBSTRATE FOR OLED DISPLAY AVERAGE PRICE BY MANUFACTURERS (2017-2022) 17

2.5 MANUFACTURERS FLEXIBLE POLYIMIDE SUBSTRATE FOR OLED DISPLAY PRODUCTION SITES, AREA SERVED 17

2.6 FLEXIBLE POLYIMIDE SUBSTRATE FOR OLED DISPLAY MARKET COMPETITIVE SITUATION AND TRENDS 18

2.6.1 FLEXIBLE POLYIMIDE SUBSTRATE FOR OLED DISPLAY MARKET CONCENTRATION RATE 18

2.6.2 POTENTIAL COMPETITORS 18

3 PRODUCTION CAPACITY BY REGION 22

3.1 GLOBAL PRODUCTION CAPACITY OF FLEXIBLE POLYIMIDE SUBSTRATE FOR OLED DISPLAY MARKET SHARE BY REGION (2017-2022) 22

3.2 GLOBAL FLEXIBLE POLYIMIDE SUBSTRATE FOR OLED DISPLAY REVENUE MARKET SHARE BY REGION (2017-2022) 23

3.3 GLOBAL FLEXIBLE POLYIMIDE SUBSTRATE FOR OLED DISPLAY PRODUCTION CAPACITY, REVENUE, PRICE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 24

3.4 CHINA FLEXIBLE POLYIMIDE SUBSTRATE FOR OLED DISPLAY PRODUCTION (2017-2022) 25

3.4.1 CHINA FLEXIBLE POLYIMIDE SUBSTRATE FOR OLED DISPLAY PRODUCTION GROWTH RATE (2017-2022) 25

3.4.2 CHINA FLEXIBLE POLYIMIDE SUBSTRATE FOR OLED DISPLAY PRODUCTION CAPACITY, REVENUE, PRICE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 25

3.5 JAPAN FLEXIBLE POLYIMIDE SUBSTRATE FOR OLED DISPLAY PRODUCTION (2017-2022) 26

3.5.1 JAPAN FLEXIBLE POLYIMIDE SUBSTRATE FOR OLED DISPLAY PRODUCTION GROWTH RATE (2017-2022) 26

3.5.2 JAPAN FLEXIBLE POLYIMIDE SUBSTRATE FOR OLED DISPLAY PRODUCTION CAPACITY, REVENUE, PRICE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 27

4 FLEXIBLE POLYIMIDE SUBSTRATE FOR OLED DISPLAY CONSUMPTION BY REGION 28

4.1 GLOBAL FLEXIBLE POLYIMIDE SUBSTRATE FOR OLED DISPLAY CONSUMPTION BY REGION 28

4.1.1 GLOBAL FLEXIBLE POLYIMIDE SUBSTRATE FOR OLED DISPLAY CONSUMPTION BY REGION 28

4.1.2 GLOBAL FLEXIBLE POLYIMIDE SUBSTRATE FOR OLED DISPLAY CONSUMPTION MARKET SHARE BY REGION 28

4.2 NORTH AMERICA 30

4.2.1 NORTH AMERICA FLEXIBLE POLYIMIDE SUBSTRATE FOR OLED DISPLAY CONSUMPTION BY COUNTRY 30

4.2.2 U.S. 32

4.2.3 CANADA 33

4.2.4 MEXICO 34

4.3 EUROPE 35

4.3.1 EUROPE FLEXIBLE POLYIMIDE SUBSTRATE FOR OLED DISPLAY CONSUMPTION BY COUNTRY 35

4.3.2 GERMANY 37

4.3.3 FRANCE 38

4.3.4 U.K. 39

4.3.5 ITALY 40

4.3.6 RUSSIA 41

4.4 ASIA PACIFIC 42

4.4.1 ASIA PACIFIC FLEXIBLE POLYIMIDE SUBSTRATE FOR OLED DISPLAY CONSUMPTION BY REGION 42

4.4.2 CHINA 44

4.4.3 JAPAN 45

4.4.4 KOREA 46

4.4.5 SOUTHEAST ASIA 47

4.4.6 INDIA 48

4.4.7 AUSTRALIA 49

4.5 SOUTH AMERICA 50

4.5.1 SOUTH AMERICA FLEXIBLE POLYIMIDE SUBSTRATE FOR OLED DISPLAY CONSUMPTION BY COUNTRY 50

4.5.2 BRAZIL 52

5 SEGMENT BY APPLICATION 53

5.1 GLOBAL FLEXIBLE POLYIMIDE SUBSTRATE FOR OLED DISPLAY PRODUCTION MARKET SHARE BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 53

5.2 GLOBAL FLEXIBLE POLYIMIDE SUBSTRATE FOR OLED DISPLAY REVENUE MARKET SHARE BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 55

5.3 GLOBAL FLEXIBLE POLYIMIDE SUBSTRATE FOR OLED DISPLAY PRICE BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 57

6 KEY COMPANIES PROFILED 58

6.1 UBE 58

6.1.1 UBE FLEXIBLE POLYIMIDE SUBSTRATE FOR OLED DISPLAY CORPORATION INFORMATION 58

6.1.2 UBE FLEXIBLE POLYIMIDE SUBSTRATE FOR OLED DISPLAY PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 58

6.1.3 UBE FLEXIBLE POLYIMIDE SUBSTRATE FOR OLED DISPLAY PRODUCTION CAPACITY, REVENUE, PRICE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 59

6.1.4 UBE MAIN BUSINESS AND MARKETS SERVED 60

6.1.5 UBE RECENT DEVELOPMENTS/UPDATES 61

6.2 KANEKA 62

6.2.1 KANEKA FLEXIBLE POLYIMIDE SUBSTRATE FOR OLED DISPLAY CORPORATION INFORMATION 62

6.2.2 KANEKA FLEXIBLE POLYIMIDE SUBSTRATE FOR OLED DISPLAY PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 62

6.2.3 KANEKA FLEXIBLE POLYIMIDE SUBSTRATE FOR OLED DISPLAY PRODUCTION CAPACITY, REVENUE, PRICE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 63

6.2.4 KANEKA MAIN BUSINESS AND MARKETS SERVED 64

6.3 DING LONG 64

6.3.1 DING LONG FLEXIBLE POLYIMIDE SUBSTRATE FOR OLED DISPLAY CORPORATION INFORMATION 64

6.3.2 DING LONG FLEXIBLE POLYIMIDE SUBSTRATE FOR OLED DISPLAY PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 65

6.3.3 DING LONG FLEXIBLE POLYIMIDE SUBSTRATE FOR OLED DISPLAY PRODUCTION CAPACITY, REVENUE, PRICE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 65

6.3.4 DING LONG MAIN BUSINESS AND MARKETS SERVED 66

6.3.5 DING LONG RECENT DEVELOPMENTS/UPDATES 66

7 FLEXIBLE POLYIMIDE SUBSTRATE FOR OLED DISPLAY MANUFACTURING COST ANALYSIS 67

7.1 FLEXIBLE POLYIMIDE SUBSTRATE FOR OLED DISPLAY KEY RAW MATERIALS ANALYSIS 67

7.1.1 KEY RAW MATERIALS 67

7.1.2 KEY SUPPLIERS OF RAW MATERIALS 67

7.2 PROPORTION OF MANUFACTURING COST STRUCTURE 68

7.3 MANUFACTURING PROCESS ANALYSIS OF FLEXIBLE POLYIMIDE SUBSTRATE FOR OLED DISPLAY 69

7.4 FLEXIBLE POLYIMIDE SUBSTRATE FOR OLED DISPLAY INDUSTRIAL CHAIN ANALYSIS 70

8 MARKETING CHANNEL, DISTRIBUTORS AND CUSTOMERS 71

8.1 MARKETING CHANNEL 71

8.2 FLEXIBLE POLYIMIDE SUBSTRATE FOR OLED DISPLAY DISTRIBUTORS LIST 72

8.3 FLEXIBLE POLYIMIDE SUBSTRATE FOR OLED DISPLAY CUSTOMERS 73

9 FLEXIBLE POLYIMIDE SUBSTRATE FOR OLED DISPLAY MARKET DYNAMICS 74

9.1 FLEXIBLE POLYIMIDE SUBSTRATE FOR OLED DISPLAY INDUSTRY TRENDS 74

9.2 FLEXIBLE POLYIMIDE SUBSTRATE FOR OLED DISPLAY MARKET DRIVERS 75

9.3 FLEXIBLE POLYIMIDE SUBSTRATE FOR OLED DISPLAY MARKET CHALLENGES 75

9.4 FLEXIBLE POLYIMIDE SUBSTRATE FOR OLED DISPLAY MARKET RESTRAINTS 76

10 PRODUCTION AND SUPPLY FORECAST 77

10.1 GLOBAL FORECASTED PRODUCTION OF FLEXIBLE POLYIMIDE SUBSTRATE FOR OLED DISPLAY BY REGION (2023-2028) 77

10.2 CHINA FLEXIBLE POLYIMIDE SUBSTRATE FOR OLED DISPLAY PRODUCTION, REVENUE FORECAST (2023-2028) 78

10.3 JAPAN FLEXIBLE POLYIMIDE SUBSTRATE FOR OLED DISPLAY PRODUCTION, REVENUE FORECAST (2023-2028) 79

11 CONSUMPTION AND DEMAND FORECAST 80

11.1 NORTH AMERICA FORECASTED CONSUMPTION OF FLEXIBLE POLYIMIDE SUBSTRATE FOR OLED DISPLAY BY COUNTRY 80

11.2 EUROPE MARKET FORECASTED CONSUMPTION OF FLEXIBLE POLYIMIDE SUBSTRATE FOR OLED DISPLAY BY COUNTRY 80

11.3 ASIA PACIFIC MARKET FORECASTED CONSUMPTION OF FLEXIBLE POLYIMIDE SUBSTRATE FOR OLED DISPLAY BY REGION 81

11.4 SOUTH AMERICA FORECASTED CONSUMPTION OF FLEXIBLE POLYIMIDE SUBSTRATE FOR OLED DISPLAY BY COUNTRY 81

12 FORECAST BY APPLICATION 82

12.1 GLOBAL FORECASTED PRODUCTION OF FLEXIBLE POLYIMIDE SUBSTRATE FOR OLED DISPLAY BY APPLICATION (2023-2028) 82

12.2 GLOBAL FORECASTED REVENUE OF FLEXIBLE POLYIMIDE SUBSTRATE FOR OLED DISPLAY BY APPLICATION (2023-2028) 83

12.3 GLOBAL FORECASTED PRICE OF FLEXIBLE POLYIMIDE SUBSTRATE FOR OLED DISPLAY BY APPLICATION (2023-2028) 84

13 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 85

14 METHODOLOGY AND DATA SOURCE 86

14.1 METHODOLOGY/RESEARCH APPROACH 86

14.1.1 RESEARCH PROGRAMS/DESIGN 86

14.1.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION 87

14.1.3 MARKET BREAKDOWN AND DATA TRIANGULATION 88

14.2 DATA SOURCE 89

14.2.1 SECONDARY SOURCES 89

14.2.2 PRIMARY SOURCES 90

14.3 AUTHOR LIST 91

