Dental Restorative Implant Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Dental Restorative Implant market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Dental Restorative Implant will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Dental Restorative Implant size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Titanium Implants

Zirconia Implants

Segment by Application

Dental Clinics

Hospitals

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

BioHorizons IPH

Nobel Biocare Services

Zimmer Biomet Holdings

OSSTEM IMPLANT

Institut Straumann

Bicon

Leaderitalia Srl

Straumann

DENTIS

DENTSPLY Sirona

DENTIUM

T-Plus Implant Tech

KYOCERA Medical Corporation

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Dental Restorative Implant consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Dental Restorative Implant by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Dental Restorative Implant manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Dental Restorative Implant with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Dental Restorative Implant sub markets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Dental Restorative Implant companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Dental Restorative Implant Product Introduction

1.2 Global Dental Restorative Implant Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Dental Restorative Implant Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Dental Restorative Implant Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Dental Restorative Implant Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Dental Restorative Implant Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Dental Restorative Implant Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Dental Restorative Implant Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Dental Restorative Implant in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Dental Restorative Implant Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Dental Restorative Implant Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Dental Restorative Implant Industry Trends

1.5.2 Dental Restorative Implant Market Drivers

1.5.3 Dental Restorative Implant Market Challenges

1.5.4 Dental Restorative Implant Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Dental Restorative Implant Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Titanium Implants

2.1.2 Zirconia Implants

2.2 Global Dental Restorative Implant Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Dental Restorative Implant Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Dental Restorative Implant Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Dental Restorative Implant Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Dental Restorative Implant Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Dental Restorative Implant Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Dental Restorative Implant Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Dental Restorative Implant Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Dental Restorative Implant Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Dental Clinics

3.1.2 Hospitals

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Global Dental Restorative Implant Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Dental Restorative Implant Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Dental Restorative Implant Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Dental Restorative Implant Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Dental Restorative Implant Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Dental Restorative Implant Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Dental Restorative Implant Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Dental Restorative Implant Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Dental Restorative Implant Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Dental Restorative Implant Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Dental Restorative Implant Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Dental Restorative Implant Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Dental Restorative Implant Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Dental Restorative Implant Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Dental Restorative Implant Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Dental Restorative Implant Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Dental Restorative Implant in 2021

4.2.3 Global Dental Restorative Implant Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Dental Restorative Implant Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Dental Restorative Implant Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Dental Restorative Implant Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Dental Restorative Implant Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Dental Restorative Implant Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Dental Restorative Implant Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Dental Restorative Implant Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Dental Restorative Implant Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Dental Restorative Implant Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Dental Restorative Implant Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Dental Restorative Implant Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Dental Restorative Implant Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Dental Restorative Implant Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Dental Restorative Implant Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Dental Restorative Implant Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Dental Restorative Implant Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Dental Restorative Implant Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Dental Restorative Implant Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Dental Restorative Implant Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Dental Restorative Implant Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Dental Restorative Implant Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Dental Restorative Implant Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Dental Restorative Implant Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Dental Restorative Implant Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Dental Restorative Implant Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Dental Restorative Implant Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 BioHorizons IPH

7.1.1 BioHorizons IPH Corporation Information

7.1.2 BioHorizons IPH Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 BioHorizons IPH Dental Restorative Implant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 BioHorizons IPH Dental Restorative Implant Products Offered

7.1.5 BioHorizons IPH Recent Development

7.2 Nobel Biocare Services

7.2.1 Nobel Biocare Services Corporation Information

7.2.2 Nobel Biocare Services Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Nobel Biocare Services Dental Restorative Implant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Nobel Biocare Services Dental Restorative Implant Products Offered

7.2.5 Nobel Biocare Services Recent Development

7.3 Zimmer Biomet Holdings

7.3.1 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Corporation Information

7.3.2 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Dental Restorative Implant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Dental Restorative Implant Products Offered

7.3.5 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Recent Development

7.4 OSSTEM IMPLANT

7.4.1 OSSTEM IMPLANT Corporation Information

7.4.2 OSSTEM IMPLANT Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 OSSTEM IMPLANT Dental Restorative Implant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 OSSTEM IMPLANT Dental Restorative Implant Products Offered

7.4.5 OSSTEM IMPLANT Recent Development

7.5 Institut Straumann

7.5.1 Institut Straumann Corporation Information

7.5.2 Institut Straumann Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Institut Straumann Dental Restorative Implant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Institut Straumann Dental Restorative Implant Products Offered

7.5.5 Institut Straumann Recent Development

7.6 Bicon

7.6.1 Bicon Corporation Information

7.6.2 Bicon Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Bicon Dental Restorative Implant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Bicon Dental Restorative Implant Products Offered

7.6.5 Bicon Recent Development

7.7 Leaderitalia Srl

7.7.1 Leaderitalia Srl Corporation Information

7.7.2 Leaderitalia Srl Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Leaderitalia Srl Dental Restorative Implant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Leaderitalia Srl Dental Restorative Implant Products Offered

7.7.5 Leaderitalia Srl Recent Development

7.8 Straumann

7.8.1 Straumann Corporation Information

7.8.2 Straumann Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Straumann Dental Restorative Implant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Straumann Dental Restorative Implant Products Offered

7.8.5 Straumann Recent Development

7.9 DENTIS

7.9.1 DENTIS Corporation Information

7.9.2 DENTIS Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 DENTIS Dental Restorative Implant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 DENTIS Dental Restorative Implant Products Offered

7.9.5 DENTIS Recent Development

7.10 DENTSPLY Sirona

7.10.1 DENTSPLY Sirona Corporation Information

7.10.2 DENTSPLY Sirona Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 DENTSPLY Sirona Dental Restorative Implant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 DENTSPLY Sirona Dental Restorative Implant Products Offered

7.10.5 DENTSPLY Sirona Recent Development

7.11 DENTIUM

7.11.1 DENTIUM Corporation Information

7.11.2 DENTIUM Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 DENTIUM Dental Restorative Implant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 DENTIUM Dental Restorative Implant Products Offered

7.11.5 DENTIUM Recent Development

7.12 T-Plus Implant Tech

7.12.1 T-Plus Implant Tech Corporation Information

7.12.2 T-Plus Implant Tech Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 T-Plus Implant Tech Dental Restorative Implant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 T-Plus Implant Tech Products Offered

7.12.5 T-Plus Implant Tech Recent Development

7.13 KYOCERA Medical Corporation

7.13.1 KYOCERA Medical Corporation Corporation Information

7.13.2 KYOCERA Medical Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 KYOCERA Medical Corporation Dental Restorative Implant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 KYOCERA Medical Corporation Products Offered

7.13.5 KYOCERA Medical Corporation Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Dental Restorative Implant Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Dental Restorative Implant Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Dental Restorative Implant Distributors

8.3 Dental Restorative Implant Production Mode & Process

8.4 Dental Restorative Implant Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Dental Restorative Implant Sales Channels

8.4.2 Dental Restorative Implant Distributors

8.5 Dental Restorative Implant Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

