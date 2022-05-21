Global Vehicle Digital Key Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Vehicle Digital Key market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Vehicle Digital Key market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Vehicle Digital Key market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Technology, Bluetooth accounting for % of the Vehicle Digital Key global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Private Cars was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Vehicle Digital Key Scope and Market Size

Vehicle Digital Key market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Vehicle Digital Key market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Vehicle Digital Key market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Technology

Bluetooth

NFC

Others

Segment by Application

Private Cars

Car Sharing

Rental Cars

Fleet

Others

By Company

Gemalto

Ericsson

Volvo

Continental Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Valeo

BMW

Samsung Group

Volkswagen

Daimler

The report on the Vehicle Digital Key market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Vehicle Digital Keyconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Vehicle Digital Keymarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Vehicle Digital Keymanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Vehicle Digital Keywith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Vehicle Digital Keysubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Vehicle Digital Key companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Vehicle Digital Key Product Introduction

1.2 Global Vehicle Digital Key Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Vehicle Digital Key Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Vehicle Digital Key Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Vehicle Digital Key Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Vehicle Digital Key Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Vehicle Digital Key Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Vehicle Digital Key Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Vehicle Digital Key in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Vehicle Digital Key Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Vehicle Digital Key Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Vehicle Digital Key Industry Trends

1.5.2 Vehicle Digital Key Market Drivers

1.5.3 Vehicle Digital Key Market Challenges

1.5.4 Vehicle Digital Key Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Technology

2.1 Vehicle Digital Key Market Segment by Technology

2.1.1 Bluetooth

2.1.2 NFC

2.1.3 Others

2.2 Global Vehicle Digital Key Market Size by Technology

2.2.1 Global Vehicle Digital Key Sales in Value, by Technology (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Vehicle Digital Key Sales in Volume, by Technology (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Vehicle Digital Key Average Selling Price (ASP) by Technology (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Vehicle Digital Key Market Size by Technology

2.3.1 United States Vehicle Digital Key Sales in Value, by Technology (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Vehicle Digital Key Sales in Volume, by Technology (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Vehicle Digital Key Average Selling Price (ASP) by Technology (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Vehicle Digital Key Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Private Cars

3.1.2 Car Sharing

3.1.3 Rental Cars

3.1.4 Fleet

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global Vehicle Digital Key Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Vehicle Digital Key Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Vehicle Digital Key Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Vehicle Digital Key Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Vehicle Digital Key Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Vehicle Digital Key Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Vehicle Digital Key Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Vehicle Digital Key Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Vehicle Digital Key Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Vehicle Digital Key Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Vehicle Digital Key Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Vehicle Digital Key Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Vehicle Digital Key Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Vehicle Digital Key Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Vehicle Digital Key Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Vehicle Digital Key Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Vehicle Digital Key in 2021

4.2.3 Global Vehicle Digital Key Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Vehicle Digital Key Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Vehicle Digital Key Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Vehicle Digital Key Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Vehicle Digital Key Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Vehicle Digital Key Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Vehicle Digital Key Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Vehicle Digital Key Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Vehicle Digital Key Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Vehicle Digital Key Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Vehicle Digital Key Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Vehicle Digital Key Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Vehicle Digital Key Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Vehicle Digital Key Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Vehicle Digital Key Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Vehicle Digital Key Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Vehicle Digital Key Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Vehicle Digital Key Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Vehicle Digital Key Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Vehicle Digital Key Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Vehicle Digital Key Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Vehicle Digital Key Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Vehicle Digital Key Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Vehicle Digital Key Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Vehicle Digital Key Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Vehicle Digital Key Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Vehicle Digital Key Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Gemalto

7.1.1 Gemalto Corporation Information

7.1.2 Gemalto Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Gemalto Vehicle Digital Key Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Gemalto Vehicle Digital Key Products Offered

7.1.5 Gemalto Recent Development

7.2 Ericsson

7.2.1 Ericsson Corporation Information

7.2.2 Ericsson Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Ericsson Vehicle Digital Key Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Ericsson Vehicle Digital Key Products Offered

7.2.5 Ericsson Recent Development

7.3 Volvo

7.3.1 Volvo Corporation Information

7.3.2 Volvo Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Volvo Vehicle Digital Key Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Volvo Vehicle Digital Key Products Offered

7.3.5 Volvo Recent Development

7.4 Continental Corporation

7.4.1 Continental Corporation Corporation Information

7.4.2 Continental Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Continental Corporation Vehicle Digital Key Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Continental Corporation Vehicle Digital Key Products Offered

7.4.5 Continental Corporation Recent Development

7.5 Robert Bosch GmbH

7.5.1 Robert Bosch GmbH Corporation Information

7.5.2 Robert Bosch GmbH Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Robert Bosch GmbH Vehicle Digital Key Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Robert Bosch GmbH Vehicle Digital Key Products Offered

7.5.5 Robert Bosch GmbH Recent Development

7.6 Valeo

7.6.1 Valeo Corporation Information

7.6.2 Valeo Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Valeo Vehicle Digital Key Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Valeo Vehicle Digital Key Products Offered

7.6.5 Valeo Recent Development

7.7 BMW

7.7.1 BMW Corporation Information

7.7.2 BMW Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 BMW Vehicle Digital Key Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 BMW Vehicle Digital Key Products Offered

7.7.5 BMW Recent Development

7.8 Samsung Group

7.8.1 Samsung Group Corporation Information

7.8.2 Samsung Group Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Samsung Group Vehicle Digital Key Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Samsung Group Vehicle Digital Key Products Offered

7.8.5 Samsung Group Recent Development

7.9 Volkswagen

7.9.1 Volkswagen Corporation Information

7.9.2 Volkswagen Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Volkswagen Vehicle Digital Key Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Volkswagen Vehicle Digital Key Products Offered

7.9.5 Volkswagen Recent Development

7.10 Daimler

7.10.1 Daimler Corporation Information

7.10.2 Daimler Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Daimler Vehicle Digital Key Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Daimler Vehicle Digital Key Products Offered

7.10.5 Daimler Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Vehicle Digital Key Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Vehicle Digital Key Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Vehicle Digital Key Distributors

8.3 Vehicle Digital Key Production Mode & Process

8.4 Vehicle Digital Key Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Vehicle Digital Key Sales Channels

8.4.2 Vehicle Digital Key Distributors

8.5 Vehicle Digital Key Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

