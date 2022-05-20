Global Multiplayer Games Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Multiplayer Games market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Multiplayer Games market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Multiplayer Games market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Online Game accounting for % of the Multiplayer Games global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Below 18 Years Old was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Multiplayer Games Scope and Market Size

For United States market, this report focuses on the Multiplayer Games market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Online Game

Stand-Alone Game

Segment by Application

Below 18 Years Old

18-25 Years Old

26-35 Years Old

36-45 Years Old

Above 45 Years Old

By Company

Sony

Microsoft

Nintendo

Tencent

Sega

Activision Blizzard

Electronic Arts

Apple

Epic Games

Take-Two Interactive

Ubisoft

Roblox

Unity Software

Bandai Namco

Zynga

Square Enix

NetEase Games

NEXON

The report on the Multiplayer Games market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Multiplayer Gamesconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Multiplayer Gamesmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Multiplayer Gamesmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Multiplayer Gameswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Multiplayer Gamessubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Multiplayer Games companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Multiplayer Games Revenue in Multiplayer Games Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Multiplayer Games Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Multiplayer Games Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Multiplayer Games Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Multiplayer Games Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Multiplayer Games in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Multiplayer Games Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Multiplayer Games Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Multiplayer Games Industry Trends

1.4.2 Multiplayer Games Market Drivers

1.4.3 Multiplayer Games Market Challenges

1.4.4 Multiplayer Games Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Multiplayer Games by Type

2.1 Multiplayer Games Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Online Game

2.1.2 Stand-Alone Game

2.2 Global Multiplayer Games Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Multiplayer Games Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Multiplayer Games Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Multiplayer Games Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Multiplayer Games by Application

3.1 Multiplayer Games Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Below 18 Years Old

3.1.2 18-25 Years Old

3.1.3 26-35 Years Old

3.1.4 36-45 Years Old

3.1.5 Above 45 Years Old

3.2 Global Multiplayer Games Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Multiplayer Games Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Multiplayer Games Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Multiplayer Games Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Multiplayer Games Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Multiplayer Games Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Multiplayer Games Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Multiplayer Games Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Multiplayer Games Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Multiplayer Games Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Multiplayer Games in 2021

4.2.3 Global Multiplayer Games Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Multiplayer Games Headquarters, Revenue in Multiplayer Games Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Multiplayer Games Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Multiplayer Games Companies Revenue in Multiplayer Games Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Multiplayer Games Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Multiplayer Games Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Multiplayer Games Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Multiplayer Games Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Multiplayer Games Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Multiplayer Games Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Multiplayer Games Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Multiplayer Games Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Multiplayer Games Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Multiplayer Games Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Multiplayer Games Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Multiplayer Games Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Multiplayer Games Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Multiplayer Games Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Multiplayer Games Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Multiplayer Games Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Multiplayer Games Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Multiplayer Games Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Multiplayer Games Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Sony

7.1.1 Sony Company Details

7.1.2 Sony Business Overview

7.1.3 Sony Multiplayer Games Introduction

7.1.4 Sony Revenue in Multiplayer Games Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Sony Recent Development

7.2 Microsoft

7.2.1 Microsoft Company Details

7.2.2 Microsoft Business Overview

7.2.3 Microsoft Multiplayer Games Introduction

7.2.4 Microsoft Revenue in Multiplayer Games Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Microsoft Recent Development

7.3 Nintendo

7.3.1 Nintendo Company Details

7.3.2 Nintendo Business Overview

7.3.3 Nintendo Multiplayer Games Introduction

7.3.4 Nintendo Revenue in Multiplayer Games Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Nintendo Recent Development

7.4 Tencent

7.4.1 Tencent Company Details

7.4.2 Tencent Business Overview

7.4.3 Tencent Multiplayer Games Introduction

7.4.4 Tencent Revenue in Multiplayer Games Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Tencent Recent Development

7.5 Sega

7.5.1 Sega Company Details

7.5.2 Sega Business Overview

7.5.3 Sega Multiplayer Games Introduction

7.5.4 Sega Revenue in Multiplayer Games Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Sega Recent Development

7.6 Activision Blizzard

7.6.1 Activision Blizzard Company Details

7.6.2 Activision Blizzard Business Overview

7.6.3 Activision Blizzard Multiplayer Games Introduction

7.6.4 Activision Blizzard Revenue in Multiplayer Games Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Activision Blizzard Recent Development

7.7 Electronic Arts

7.7.1 Electronic Arts Company Details

7.7.2 Electronic Arts Business Overview

7.7.3 Electronic Arts Multiplayer Games Introduction

7.7.4 Electronic Arts Revenue in Multiplayer Games Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Electronic Arts Recent Development

7.8 Apple

7.8.1 Apple Company Details

7.8.2 Apple Business Overview

7.8.3 Apple Multiplayer Games Introduction

7.8.4 Apple Revenue in Multiplayer Games Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Apple Recent Development

7.9 Epic Games

7.9.1 Epic Games Company Details

7.9.2 Epic Games Business Overview

7.9.3 Epic Games Multiplayer Games Introduction

7.9.4 Epic Games Revenue in Multiplayer Games Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Epic Games Recent Development

7.10 Take-Two Interactive

7.10.1 Take-Two Interactive Company Details

7.10.2 Take-Two Interactive Business Overview

7.10.3 Take-Two Interactive Multiplayer Games Introduction

7.10.4 Take-Two Interactive Revenue in Multiplayer Games Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Take-Two Interactive Recent Development

7.11 Ubisoft

7.11.1 Ubisoft Company Details

7.11.2 Ubisoft Business Overview

7.11.3 Ubisoft Multiplayer Games Introduction

7.11.4 Ubisoft Revenue in Multiplayer Games Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Ubisoft Recent Development

7.12 Roblox

7.12.1 Roblox Company Details

7.12.2 Roblox Business Overview

7.12.3 Roblox Multiplayer Games Introduction

7.12.4 Roblox Revenue in Multiplayer Games Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Roblox Recent Development

7.13 Unity Software

7.13.1 Unity Software Company Details

7.13.2 Unity Software Business Overview

7.13.3 Unity Software Multiplayer Games Introduction

7.13.4 Unity Software Revenue in Multiplayer Games Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Unity Software Recent Development

7.14 Bandai Namco

7.14.1 Bandai Namco Company Details

7.14.2 Bandai Namco Business Overview

7.14.3 Bandai Namco Multiplayer Games Introduction

7.14.4 Bandai Namco Revenue in Multiplayer Games Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Bandai Namco Recent Development

7.15 Zynga

7.15.1 Zynga Company Details

7.15.2 Zynga Business Overview

7.15.3 Zynga Multiplayer Games Introduction

7.15.4 Zynga Revenue in Multiplayer Games Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Zynga Recent Development

7.16 Square Enix

7.16.1 Square Enix Company Details

7.16.2 Square Enix Business Overview

7.16.3 Square Enix Multiplayer Games Introduction

7.16.4 Square Enix Revenue in Multiplayer Games Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 Square Enix Recent Development

7.17 NetEase Games

7.17.1 NetEase Games Company Details

7.17.2 NetEase Games Business Overview

7.17.3 NetEase Games Multiplayer Games Introduction

7.17.4 NetEase Games Revenue in Multiplayer Games Business (2017-2022)

7.17.5 NetEase Games Recent Development

7.18 NEXON

7.18.1 NEXON Company Details

7.18.2 NEXON Business Overview

7.18.3 NEXON Multiplayer Games Introduction

7.18.4 NEXON Revenue in Multiplayer Games Business (2017-2022)

7.18.5 NEXON Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

