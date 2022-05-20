Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

In United States the Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers market size is expected to grow from US$ million in 2021 to US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Global Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Scope and Market Size

Global Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Scope and Market Size

Segment by Type

3 Piece Cans Coating

2 Piece Cans Coating

Other

Segment by Application

Metal Beer & Beverage Cans

Food Cans

Coating Cans

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Sherwin-Williams

PPG

AkzoNobel

Henkel

Actega

Salchi Metalcoat

Jiangsu Yangrui New Materials

Kangnam Jevisco

Suzhou 3N Packaging Coatings

Jiangyin Hengyuan Coating

Rulin Chemical

TOYOCHEM

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers sub markets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Product Introduction

1.2 Global Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Industry Trends

1.5.2 Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Market Drivers

1.5.3 Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Market Challenges

1.5.4 Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 3 Piece Cans Coating

2.1.2 2 Piece Cans Coating

2.1.3 Other

2.2 Global Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Metal Beer & Beverage Cans

3.1.2 Food Cans

3.1.3 Coating Cans

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers in 2021

4.2.3 Global Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Sherwin-Williams

7.1.1 Sherwin-Williams Corporation Information

7.1.2 Sherwin-Williams Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Sherwin-Williams Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Sherwin-Williams Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Products Offered

7.1.5 Sherwin-Williams Recent Development

7.2 PPG

7.2.1 PPG Corporation Information

7.2.2 PPG Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 PPG Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 PPG Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Products Offered

7.2.5 PPG Recent Development

7.3 AkzoNobel

7.3.1 AkzoNobel Corporation Information

7.3.2 AkzoNobel Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 AkzoNobel Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 AkzoNobel Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Products Offered

7.3.5 AkzoNobel Recent Development

7.4 Henkel

7.4.1 Henkel Corporation Information

7.4.2 Henkel Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Henkel Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Henkel Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Products Offered

7.4.5 Henkel Recent Development

7.5 Actega

7.5.1 Actega Corporation Information

7.5.2 Actega Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Actega Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Actega Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Products Offered

7.5.5 Actega Recent Development

7.6 Salchi Metalcoat

7.6.1 Salchi Metalcoat Corporation Information

7.6.2 Salchi Metalcoat Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Salchi Metalcoat Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Salchi Metalcoat Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Products Offered

7.6.5 Salchi Metalcoat Recent Development

7.7 Jiangsu Yangrui New Materials

7.7.1 Jiangsu Yangrui New Materials Corporation Information

7.7.2 Jiangsu Yangrui New Materials Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Jiangsu Yangrui New Materials Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Jiangsu Yangrui New Materials Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Products Offered

7.7.5 Jiangsu Yangrui New Materials Recent Development

7.8 Kangnam Jevisco

7.8.1 Kangnam Jevisco Corporation Information

7.8.2 Kangnam Jevisco Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Kangnam Jevisco Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Kangnam Jevisco Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Products Offered

7.8.5 Kangnam Jevisco Recent Development

7.9 Suzhou 3N Packaging Coatings

7.9.1 Suzhou 3N Packaging Coatings Corporation Information

7.9.2 Suzhou 3N Packaging Coatings Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Suzhou 3N Packaging Coatings Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Suzhou 3N Packaging Coatings Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Products Offered

7.9.5 Suzhou 3N Packaging Coatings Recent Development

7.10 Jiangyin Hengyuan Coating

7.10.1 Jiangyin Hengyuan Coating Corporation Information

7.10.2 Jiangyin Hengyuan Coating Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Jiangyin Hengyuan Coating Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Jiangyin Hengyuan Coating Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Products Offered

7.10.5 Jiangyin Hengyuan Coating Recent Development

7.11 Rulin Chemical

7.11.1 Rulin Chemical Corporation Information

7.11.2 Rulin Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Rulin Chemical Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Rulin Chemical Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Products Offered

7.11.5 Rulin Chemical Recent Development

7.12 TOYOCHEM

7.12.1 TOYOCHEM Corporation Information

7.12.2 TOYOCHEM Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 TOYOCHEM Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 TOYOCHEM Products Offered

7.12.5 TOYOCHEM Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Distributors

8.3 Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Production Mode & Process

8.4 Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Sales Channels

8.4.2 Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Distributors

8.5 Packaging Coatings for Metal Containers Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

