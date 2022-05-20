5G for Automotive (Automotive 5G) Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States 5G for Automotive (Automotive 5G) market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 5G for Automotive (Automotive 5G) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the 5G for Automotive (Automotive 5G) market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

5G for Automotive (Automotive 5G) Market Segment by Type

Hardware

Software

Service

5G for Automotive (Automotive 5G) Market Segment by Application

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle

The report on the 5G for Automotive (Automotive 5G) market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Ericsson

Hawei

Nokia

Cisco

Synopsys

Qualcomm

LG

Samsung

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global 5G for Automotive (Automotive 5G) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of 5G for Automotive (Automotive 5G) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global 5G for Automotive (Automotive 5G) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the 5G for Automotive (Automotive 5G) with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of 5G for Automotive (Automotive 5G) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> 5G for Automotive (Automotive 5G) companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 5G for Automotive (Automotive 5G) Revenue in 5G for Automotive (Automotive 5G) Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global 5G for Automotive (Automotive 5G) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global 5G for Automotive (Automotive 5G) Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global 5G for Automotive (Automotive 5G) Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 5G for Automotive (Automotive 5G) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States 5G for Automotive (Automotive 5G) in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of 5G for Automotive (Automotive 5G) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 5G for Automotive (Automotive 5G) Market Dynamics

1.4.1 5G for Automotive (Automotive 5G) Industry Trends

1.4.2 5G for Automotive (Automotive 5G) Market Drivers

1.4.3 5G for Automotive (Automotive 5G) Market Challenges

1.4.4 5G for Automotive (Automotive 5G) Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 5G for Automotive (Automotive 5G) by Type

2.1 5G for Automotive (Automotive 5G) Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Hardware

2.1.2 Software

2.1.3 Service

2.2 Global 5G for Automotive (Automotive 5G) Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global 5G for Automotive (Automotive 5G) Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States 5G for Automotive (Automotive 5G) Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States 5G for Automotive (Automotive 5G) Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 5G for Automotive (Automotive 5G) by Application

3.1 5G for Automotive (Automotive 5G) Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Commercial Vehicle

3.1.2 Passenger Vehicle

3.2 Global 5G for Automotive (Automotive 5G) Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global 5G for Automotive (Automotive 5G) Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States 5G for Automotive (Automotive 5G) Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States 5G for Automotive (Automotive 5G) Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global 5G for Automotive (Automotive 5G) Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global 5G for Automotive (Automotive 5G) Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global 5G for Automotive (Automotive 5G) Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global 5G for Automotive (Automotive 5G) Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global 5G for Automotive (Automotive 5G) Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 5G for Automotive (Automotive 5G) Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of 5G for Automotive (Automotive 5G) in 2021

4.2.3 Global 5G for Automotive (Automotive 5G) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global 5G for Automotive (Automotive 5G) Headquarters, Revenue in 5G for Automotive (Automotive 5G) Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global 5G for Automotive (Automotive 5G) Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global 5G for Automotive (Automotive 5G) Companies Revenue in 5G for Automotive (Automotive 5G) Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into 5G for Automotive (Automotive 5G) Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States 5G for Automotive (Automotive 5G) Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top 5G for Automotive (Automotive 5G) Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States 5G for Automotive (Automotive 5G) Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global 5G for Automotive (Automotive 5G) Market Size by Region

5.1 Global 5G for Automotive (Automotive 5G) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global 5G for Automotive (Automotive 5G) Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global 5G for Automotive (Automotive 5G) Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global 5G for Automotive (Automotive 5G) Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America 5G for Automotive (Automotive 5G) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America 5G for Automotive (Automotive 5G) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific 5G for Automotive (Automotive 5G) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific 5G for Automotive (Automotive 5G) Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe 5G for Automotive (Automotive 5G) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe 5G for Automotive (Automotive 5G) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America 5G for Automotive (Automotive 5G) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America 5G for Automotive (Automotive 5G) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa 5G for Automotive (Automotive 5G) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa 5G for Automotive (Automotive 5G) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Ericsson

7.1.1 Ericsson Company Details

7.1.2 Ericsson Business Overview

7.1.3 Ericsson 5G for Automotive (Automotive 5G) Introduction

7.1.4 Ericsson Revenue in 5G for Automotive (Automotive 5G) Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Ericsson Recent Development

7.2 Hawei

7.2.1 Hawei Company Details

7.2.2 Hawei Business Overview

7.2.3 Hawei 5G for Automotive (Automotive 5G) Introduction

7.2.4 Hawei Revenue in 5G for Automotive (Automotive 5G) Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Hawei Recent Development

7.3 Nokia

7.3.1 Nokia Company Details

7.3.2 Nokia Business Overview

7.3.3 Nokia 5G for Automotive (Automotive 5G) Introduction

7.3.4 Nokia Revenue in 5G for Automotive (Automotive 5G) Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Nokia Recent Development

7.4 Cisco

7.4.1 Cisco Company Details

7.4.2 Cisco Business Overview

7.4.3 Cisco 5G for Automotive (Automotive 5G) Introduction

7.4.4 Cisco Revenue in 5G for Automotive (Automotive 5G) Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Cisco Recent Development

7.5 Synopsys

7.5.1 Synopsys Company Details

7.5.2 Synopsys Business Overview

7.5.3 Synopsys 5G for Automotive (Automotive 5G) Introduction

7.5.4 Synopsys Revenue in 5G for Automotive (Automotive 5G) Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Synopsys Recent Development

7.6 Qualcomm

7.6.1 Qualcomm Company Details

7.6.2 Qualcomm Business Overview

7.6.3 Qualcomm 5G for Automotive (Automotive 5G) Introduction

7.6.4 Qualcomm Revenue in 5G for Automotive (Automotive 5G) Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Qualcomm Recent Development

7.7 LG

7.7.1 LG Company Details

7.7.2 LG Business Overview

7.7.3 LG 5G for Automotive (Automotive 5G) Introduction

7.7.4 LG Revenue in 5G for Automotive (Automotive 5G) Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 LG Recent Development

7.8 Samsung

7.8.1 Samsung Company Details

7.8.2 Samsung Business Overview

7.8.3 Samsung 5G for Automotive (Automotive 5G) Introduction

7.8.4 Samsung Revenue in 5G for Automotive (Automotive 5G) Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Samsung Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

