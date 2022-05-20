Industrial Yeast Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Industrial Yeast market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial Yeast market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Industrial Yeast market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Industrial Yeast Market Segment by Type

Active Yeast

Inactive Yeast

Industrial Yeast Market Segment by Application

Bakery

Wine

Feed

Others

The report on the Industrial Yeast market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Lessaffre Group

AB Mauri/Fleischmann

Lallemand Brewing

Leiber GmbH

Pakmaya

Alltech

Enzym Company

Algist Bruggeman

Kerry Group

Kothari Fermentation and Biochem

Angel Yeast

Guangxi Forise Yeast

Guangdong Atech Biotechnology

Heilongjiang Jiuding Yeast

Dalian Xinghe Yeast

Shandong Bio Sunkeen

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Industrial Yeast consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Industrial Yeast market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Industrial Yeast manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Industrial Yeast with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Industrial Yeast submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Industrial Yeast companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Industrial Yeast Product Introduction

1.2 Global Industrial Yeast Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Industrial Yeast Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Industrial Yeast Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Industrial Yeast Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Industrial Yeast Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Industrial Yeast Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Industrial Yeast Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Industrial Yeast in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Industrial Yeast Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Industrial Yeast Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Industrial Yeast Industry Trends

1.5.2 Industrial Yeast Market Drivers

1.5.3 Industrial Yeast Market Challenges

1.5.4 Industrial Yeast Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Industrial Yeast Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Active Yeast

2.1.2 Inactive Yeast

2.2 Global Industrial Yeast Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Industrial Yeast Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Industrial Yeast Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Industrial Yeast Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Industrial Yeast Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Industrial Yeast Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Industrial Yeast Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Industrial Yeast Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Industrial Yeast Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Bakery

3.1.2 Wine

3.1.3 Feed

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Industrial Yeast Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Industrial Yeast Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Industrial Yeast Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Industrial Yeast Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Industrial Yeast Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Industrial Yeast Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Industrial Yeast Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Industrial Yeast Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Industrial Yeast Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Industrial Yeast Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Industrial Yeast Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Industrial Yeast Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Industrial Yeast Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Industrial Yeast Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Industrial Yeast Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Industrial Yeast Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Industrial Yeast in 2021

4.2.3 Global Industrial Yeast Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Industrial Yeast Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Industrial Yeast Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Industrial Yeast Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Industrial Yeast Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Industrial Yeast Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Industrial Yeast Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Industrial Yeast Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Industrial Yeast Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Industrial Yeast Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Industrial Yeast Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Industrial Yeast Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Industrial Yeast Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Industrial Yeast Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Industrial Yeast Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Industrial Yeast Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Industrial Yeast Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Industrial Yeast Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Industrial Yeast Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Industrial Yeast Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Industrial Yeast Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Industrial Yeast Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Industrial Yeast Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Industrial Yeast Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Industrial Yeast Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Yeast Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Yeast Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Lessaffre Group

7.1.1 Lessaffre Group Corporation Information

7.1.2 Lessaffre Group Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Lessaffre Group Industrial Yeast Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Lessaffre Group Industrial Yeast Products Offered

7.1.5 Lessaffre Group Recent Development

7.2 AB Mauri/Fleischmann

7.2.1 AB Mauri/Fleischmann Corporation Information

7.2.2 AB Mauri/Fleischmann Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 AB Mauri/Fleischmann Industrial Yeast Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 AB Mauri/Fleischmann Industrial Yeast Products Offered

7.2.5 AB Mauri/Fleischmann Recent Development

7.3 Lallemand Brewing

7.3.1 Lallemand Brewing Corporation Information

7.3.2 Lallemand Brewing Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Lallemand Brewing Industrial Yeast Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Lallemand Brewing Industrial Yeast Products Offered

7.3.5 Lallemand Brewing Recent Development

7.4 Leiber GmbH

7.4.1 Leiber GmbH Corporation Information

7.4.2 Leiber GmbH Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Leiber GmbH Industrial Yeast Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Leiber GmbH Industrial Yeast Products Offered

7.4.5 Leiber GmbH Recent Development

7.5 Pakmaya

7.5.1 Pakmaya Corporation Information

7.5.2 Pakmaya Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Pakmaya Industrial Yeast Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Pakmaya Industrial Yeast Products Offered

7.5.5 Pakmaya Recent Development

7.6 Alltech

7.6.1 Alltech Corporation Information

7.6.2 Alltech Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Alltech Industrial Yeast Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Alltech Industrial Yeast Products Offered

7.6.5 Alltech Recent Development

7.7 Enzym Company

7.7.1 Enzym Company Corporation Information

7.7.2 Enzym Company Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Enzym Company Industrial Yeast Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Enzym Company Industrial Yeast Products Offered

7.7.5 Enzym Company Recent Development

7.8 Algist Bruggeman

7.8.1 Algist Bruggeman Corporation Information

7.8.2 Algist Bruggeman Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Algist Bruggeman Industrial Yeast Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Algist Bruggeman Industrial Yeast Products Offered

7.8.5 Algist Bruggeman Recent Development

7.9 Kerry Group

7.9.1 Kerry Group Corporation Information

7.9.2 Kerry Group Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Kerry Group Industrial Yeast Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Kerry Group Industrial Yeast Products Offered

7.9.5 Kerry Group Recent Development

7.10 Kothari Fermentation and Biochem

7.10.1 Kothari Fermentation and Biochem Corporation Information

7.10.2 Kothari Fermentation and Biochem Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Kothari Fermentation and Biochem Industrial Yeast Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Kothari Fermentation and Biochem Industrial Yeast Products Offered

7.10.5 Kothari Fermentation and Biochem Recent Development

7.11 Angel Yeast

7.11.1 Angel Yeast Corporation Information

7.11.2 Angel Yeast Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Angel Yeast Industrial Yeast Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Angel Yeast Industrial Yeast Products Offered

7.11.5 Angel Yeast Recent Development

7.12 Guangxi Forise Yeast

7.12.1 Guangxi Forise Yeast Corporation Information

7.12.2 Guangxi Forise Yeast Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Guangxi Forise Yeast Industrial Yeast Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Guangxi Forise Yeast Products Offered

7.12.5 Guangxi Forise Yeast Recent Development

7.13 Guangdong Atech Biotechnology

7.13.1 Guangdong Atech Biotechnology Corporation Information

7.13.2 Guangdong Atech Biotechnology Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Guangdong Atech Biotechnology Industrial Yeast Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Guangdong Atech Biotechnology Products Offered

7.13.5 Guangdong Atech Biotechnology Recent Development

7.14 Heilongjiang Jiuding Yeast

7.14.1 Heilongjiang Jiuding Yeast Corporation Information

7.14.2 Heilongjiang Jiuding Yeast Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Heilongjiang Jiuding Yeast Industrial Yeast Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Heilongjiang Jiuding Yeast Products Offered

7.14.5 Heilongjiang Jiuding Yeast Recent Development

7.15 Dalian Xinghe Yeast

7.15.1 Dalian Xinghe Yeast Corporation Information

7.15.2 Dalian Xinghe Yeast Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Dalian Xinghe Yeast Industrial Yeast Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Dalian Xinghe Yeast Products Offered

7.15.5 Dalian Xinghe Yeast Recent Development

7.16 Shandong Bio Sunkeen

7.16.1 Shandong Bio Sunkeen Corporation Information

7.16.2 Shandong Bio Sunkeen Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Shandong Bio Sunkeen Industrial Yeast Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Shandong Bio Sunkeen Products Offered

7.16.5 Shandong Bio Sunkeen Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Industrial Yeast Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Industrial Yeast Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Industrial Yeast Distributors

8.3 Industrial Yeast Production Mode & Process

8.4 Industrial Yeast Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Industrial Yeast Sales Channels

8.4.2 Industrial Yeast Distributors

8.5 Industrial Yeast Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

