NFT Trading Cards Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States NFT Trading Cards market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global NFT Trading Cards market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the NFT Trading Cards market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/356236/nft-trading-cards

NFT Trading Cards Market Segment by Type

Digital Game

Physical Card

NFT Trading Cards Market Segment by Application

Teenager

Adult

The report on the NFT Trading Cards market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

NBA Top Shot

Dapper Labs

Curio Cards

Candy Digital

SoRare

Axie Infinity

Gods Unchained

Crypto Strikers

Rare Pepe

Spells of Genesis (SoG)

Age of Chains

Bitcorns

Force of Will

Ether Legends

VeeFriends

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global NFT Trading Cards consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of NFT Trading Cards market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global NFT Trading Cards manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the NFT Trading Cards with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of NFT Trading Cards submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> NFT Trading Cards companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 NFT Trading Cards Revenue in NFT Trading Cards Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global NFT Trading Cards Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global NFT Trading Cards Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global NFT Trading Cards Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 NFT Trading Cards Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States NFT Trading Cards in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of NFT Trading Cards Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 NFT Trading Cards Market Dynamics

1.4.1 NFT Trading Cards Industry Trends

1.4.2 NFT Trading Cards Market Drivers

1.4.3 NFT Trading Cards Market Challenges

1.4.4 NFT Trading Cards Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 NFT Trading Cards by Type

2.1 NFT Trading Cards Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Digital Game

2.1.2 Physical Card

2.2 Global NFT Trading Cards Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global NFT Trading Cards Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States NFT Trading Cards Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States NFT Trading Cards Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 NFT Trading Cards by Application

3.1 NFT Trading Cards Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Teenager

3.1.2 Adult

3.2 Global NFT Trading Cards Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global NFT Trading Cards Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States NFT Trading Cards Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States NFT Trading Cards Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global NFT Trading Cards Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global NFT Trading Cards Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global NFT Trading Cards Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global NFT Trading Cards Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global NFT Trading Cards Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 NFT Trading Cards Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of NFT Trading Cards in 2021

4.2.3 Global NFT Trading Cards Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global NFT Trading Cards Headquarters, Revenue in NFT Trading Cards Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global NFT Trading Cards Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global NFT Trading Cards Companies Revenue in NFT Trading Cards Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into NFT Trading Cards Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States NFT Trading Cards Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top NFT Trading Cards Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States NFT Trading Cards Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global NFT Trading Cards Market Size by Region

5.1 Global NFT Trading Cards Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global NFT Trading Cards Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global NFT Trading Cards Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global NFT Trading Cards Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America NFT Trading Cards Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America NFT Trading Cards Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific NFT Trading Cards Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific NFT Trading Cards Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe NFT Trading Cards Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe NFT Trading Cards Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America NFT Trading Cards Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America NFT Trading Cards Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa NFT Trading Cards Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa NFT Trading Cards Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 NBA Top Shot

7.1.1 NBA Top Shot Company Details

7.1.2 NBA Top Shot Business Overview

7.1.3 NBA Top Shot NFT Trading Cards Introduction

7.1.4 NBA Top Shot Revenue in NFT Trading Cards Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 NBA Top Shot Recent Development

7.2 Dapper Labs

7.2.1 Dapper Labs Company Details

7.2.2 Dapper Labs Business Overview

7.2.3 Dapper Labs NFT Trading Cards Introduction

7.2.4 Dapper Labs Revenue in NFT Trading Cards Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Dapper Labs Recent Development

7.3 Curio Cards

7.3.1 Curio Cards Company Details

7.3.2 Curio Cards Business Overview

7.3.3 Curio Cards NFT Trading Cards Introduction

7.3.4 Curio Cards Revenue in NFT Trading Cards Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Curio Cards Recent Development

7.4 Candy Digital

7.4.1 Candy Digital Company Details

7.4.2 Candy Digital Business Overview

7.4.3 Candy Digital NFT Trading Cards Introduction

7.4.4 Candy Digital Revenue in NFT Trading Cards Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Candy Digital Recent Development

7.5 SoRare

7.5.1 SoRare Company Details

7.5.2 SoRare Business Overview

7.5.3 SoRare NFT Trading Cards Introduction

7.5.4 SoRare Revenue in NFT Trading Cards Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 SoRare Recent Development

7.6 Axie Infinity

7.6.1 Axie Infinity Company Details

7.6.2 Axie Infinity Business Overview

7.6.3 Axie Infinity NFT Trading Cards Introduction

7.6.4 Axie Infinity Revenue in NFT Trading Cards Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Axie Infinity Recent Development

7.7 Gods Unchained

7.7.1 Gods Unchained Company Details

7.7.2 Gods Unchained Business Overview

7.7.3 Gods Unchained NFT Trading Cards Introduction

7.7.4 Gods Unchained Revenue in NFT Trading Cards Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Gods Unchained Recent Development

7.8 Crypto Strikers

7.8.1 Crypto Strikers Company Details

7.8.2 Crypto Strikers Business Overview

7.8.3 Crypto Strikers NFT Trading Cards Introduction

7.8.4 Crypto Strikers Revenue in NFT Trading Cards Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Crypto Strikers Recent Development

7.9 Rare Pepe

7.9.1 Rare Pepe Company Details

7.9.2 Rare Pepe Business Overview

7.9.3 Rare Pepe NFT Trading Cards Introduction

7.9.4 Rare Pepe Revenue in NFT Trading Cards Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Rare Pepe Recent Development

7.10 Spells of Genesis (SoG)

7.10.1 Spells of Genesis (SoG) Company Details

7.10.2 Spells of Genesis (SoG) Business Overview

7.10.3 Spells of Genesis (SoG) NFT Trading Cards Introduction

7.10.4 Spells of Genesis (SoG) Revenue in NFT Trading Cards Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Spells of Genesis (SoG) Recent Development

7.11 Age of Chains

7.11.1 Age of Chains Company Details

7.11.2 Age of Chains Business Overview

7.11.3 Age of Chains NFT Trading Cards Introduction

7.11.4 Age of Chains Revenue in NFT Trading Cards Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Age of Chains Recent Development

7.12 Bitcorns

7.12.1 Bitcorns Company Details

7.12.2 Bitcorns Business Overview

7.12.3 Bitcorns NFT Trading Cards Introduction

7.12.4 Bitcorns Revenue in NFT Trading Cards Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Bitcorns Recent Development

7.13 Force of Will

7.13.1 Force of Will Company Details

7.13.2 Force of Will Business Overview

7.13.3 Force of Will NFT Trading Cards Introduction

7.13.4 Force of Will Revenue in NFT Trading Cards Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Force of Will Recent Development

7.14 Ether Legends

7.14.1 Ether Legends Company Details

7.14.2 Ether Legends Business Overview

7.14.3 Ether Legends NFT Trading Cards Introduction

7.14.4 Ether Legends Revenue in NFT Trading Cards Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Ether Legends Recent Development

7.15 VeeFriends

7.15.1 VeeFriends Company Details

7.15.2 VeeFriends Business Overview

7.15.3 VeeFriends NFT Trading Cards Introduction

7.15.4 VeeFriends Revenue in NFT Trading Cards Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 VeeFriends Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/356236/nft-trading-cards

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com