Model Kits Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Model Kits market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Model Kits market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Model Kits market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Model Kits Market Segment by Type

Aircrafts Model

Cars Model

Tanks Model

Ships Model

Trains Model

Characters Model

Other Model

Model Kits Market Segment by Application

Online Store

Offline Store

The report on the Model Kits market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Tamiya Models

Hasegawa Models

Academy Models

Italeri S.p.A

Revell

Heller SA

Airfix Models

Round 2

Moebius

Aoshima

Trumpeter

Bronco Models

Fujimi Mokei

Dragon Models

MiniArt Models

Minicraft Models

Forces of Valor

Bachmann Trains

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Model Kits consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Model Kits market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Model Kits manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Model Kits with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Model Kits submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Model Kits companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Model Kits Product Introduction

1.2 Global Model Kits Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Model Kits Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Model Kits Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Model Kits Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Model Kits Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Model Kits Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Model Kits Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Model Kits in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Model Kits Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Model Kits Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Model Kits Industry Trends

1.5.2 Model Kits Market Drivers

1.5.3 Model Kits Market Challenges

1.5.4 Model Kits Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Model Kits Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Aircrafts Model

2.1.2 Cars Model

2.1.3 Tanks Model

2.1.4 Ships Model

2.1.5 Trains Model

2.1.6 Characters Model

2.1.7 Other Model

2.2 Global Model Kits Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Model Kits Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Model Kits Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Model Kits Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Model Kits Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Model Kits Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Model Kits Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Model Kits Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Model Kits Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Online Store

3.1.2 Offline Store

3.2 Global Model Kits Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Model Kits Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Model Kits Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Model Kits Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Model Kits Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Model Kits Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Model Kits Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Model Kits Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Model Kits Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Model Kits Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Model Kits Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Model Kits Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Model Kits Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Model Kits Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Model Kits Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Model Kits Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Model Kits in 2021

4.2.3 Global Model Kits Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Model Kits Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Model Kits Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Model Kits Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Model Kits Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Model Kits Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Model Kits Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Model Kits Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Model Kits Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Model Kits Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Model Kits Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Model Kits Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Model Kits Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Model Kits Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Model Kits Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Model Kits Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Model Kits Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Model Kits Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Model Kits Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Model Kits Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Model Kits Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Model Kits Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Model Kits Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Model Kits Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Model Kits Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Model Kits Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Model Kits Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Tamiya Models

7.1.1 Tamiya Models Corporation Information

7.1.2 Tamiya Models Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Tamiya Models Model Kits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Tamiya Models Model Kits Products Offered

7.1.5 Tamiya Models Recent Development

7.2 Hasegawa Models

7.2.1 Hasegawa Models Corporation Information

7.2.2 Hasegawa Models Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Hasegawa Models Model Kits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Hasegawa Models Model Kits Products Offered

7.2.5 Hasegawa Models Recent Development

7.3 Academy Models

7.3.1 Academy Models Corporation Information

7.3.2 Academy Models Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Academy Models Model Kits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Academy Models Model Kits Products Offered

7.3.5 Academy Models Recent Development

7.4 Italeri S.p.A

7.4.1 Italeri S.p.A Corporation Information

7.4.2 Italeri S.p.A Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Italeri S.p.A Model Kits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Italeri S.p.A Model Kits Products Offered

7.4.5 Italeri S.p.A Recent Development

7.5 Revell

7.5.1 Revell Corporation Information

7.5.2 Revell Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Revell Model Kits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Revell Model Kits Products Offered

7.5.5 Revell Recent Development

7.6 Heller SA

7.6.1 Heller SA Corporation Information

7.6.2 Heller SA Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Heller SA Model Kits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Heller SA Model Kits Products Offered

7.6.5 Heller SA Recent Development

7.7 Airfix Models

7.7.1 Airfix Models Corporation Information

7.7.2 Airfix Models Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Airfix Models Model Kits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Airfix Models Model Kits Products Offered

7.7.5 Airfix Models Recent Development

7.8 Round 2

7.8.1 Round 2 Corporation Information

7.8.2 Round 2 Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Round 2 Model Kits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Round 2 Model Kits Products Offered

7.8.5 Round 2 Recent Development

7.9 Moebius

7.9.1 Moebius Corporation Information

7.9.2 Moebius Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Moebius Model Kits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Moebius Model Kits Products Offered

7.9.5 Moebius Recent Development

7.10 Aoshima

7.10.1 Aoshima Corporation Information

7.10.2 Aoshima Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Aoshima Model Kits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Aoshima Model Kits Products Offered

7.10.5 Aoshima Recent Development

7.11 Trumpeter

7.11.1 Trumpeter Corporation Information

7.11.2 Trumpeter Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Trumpeter Model Kits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Trumpeter Model Kits Products Offered

7.11.5 Trumpeter Recent Development

7.12 Bronco Models

7.12.1 Bronco Models Corporation Information

7.12.2 Bronco Models Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Bronco Models Model Kits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Bronco Models Products Offered

7.12.5 Bronco Models Recent Development

7.13 Fujimi Mokei

7.13.1 Fujimi Mokei Corporation Information

7.13.2 Fujimi Mokei Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Fujimi Mokei Model Kits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Fujimi Mokei Products Offered

7.13.5 Fujimi Mokei Recent Development

7.14 Dragon Models

7.14.1 Dragon Models Corporation Information

7.14.2 Dragon Models Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Dragon Models Model Kits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Dragon Models Products Offered

7.14.5 Dragon Models Recent Development

7.15 MiniArt Models

7.15.1 MiniArt Models Corporation Information

7.15.2 MiniArt Models Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 MiniArt Models Model Kits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 MiniArt Models Products Offered

7.15.5 MiniArt Models Recent Development

7.16 Minicraft Models

7.16.1 Minicraft Models Corporation Information

7.16.2 Minicraft Models Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Minicraft Models Model Kits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Minicraft Models Products Offered

7.16.5 Minicraft Models Recent Development

7.17 Forces of Valor

7.17.1 Forces of Valor Corporation Information

7.17.2 Forces of Valor Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Forces of Valor Model Kits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Forces of Valor Products Offered

7.17.5 Forces of Valor Recent Development

7.18 Bachmann Trains

7.18.1 Bachmann Trains Corporation Information

7.18.2 Bachmann Trains Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Bachmann Trains Model Kits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Bachmann Trains Products Offered

7.18.5 Bachmann Trains Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Model Kits Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Model Kits Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Model Kits Distributors

8.3 Model Kits Production Mode & Process

8.4 Model Kits Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Model Kits Sales Channels

8.4.2 Model Kits Distributors

8.5 Model Kits Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

