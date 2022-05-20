Figurine Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Figurine market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Figurine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Figurine market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Figurine Market Segment by Type

PVC Figurine

Silicone Figurine

Figurine Market Segment by Application

Offline Sales

Online Sales

The report on the Figurine market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

MCA

Good Smile Company

MaxFactory

Alter

Bandai

Funko

Hasbro

Mattel

Kenner Products

Kotobukiya

Kaiyodo

Hot Toys

Aniplex

MegaHouse

Hobbymax

Sideshow Collectibles

Azone

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Figurine consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Figurine market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Figurine manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Figurine with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Figurine submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Figurine companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Figurine Product Introduction

1.2 Global Figurine Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Figurine Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Figurine Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Figurine Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Figurine Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Figurine Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Figurine Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Figurine in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Figurine Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Figurine Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Figurine Industry Trends

1.5.2 Figurine Market Drivers

1.5.3 Figurine Market Challenges

1.5.4 Figurine Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Figurine Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 PVC Figurine

2.1.2 Silicone Figurine

2.2 Global Figurine Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Figurine Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Figurine Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Figurine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Figurine Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Figurine Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Figurine Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Figurine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Figurine Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Offline Sales

3.1.2 Online Sales

3.2 Global Figurine Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Figurine Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Figurine Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Figurine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Figurine Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Figurine Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Figurine Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Figurine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Figurine Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Figurine Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Figurine Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Figurine Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Figurine Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Figurine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Figurine Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Figurine Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Figurine in 2021

4.2.3 Global Figurine Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Figurine Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Figurine Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Figurine Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Figurine Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Figurine Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Figurine Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Figurine Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Figurine Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Figurine Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Figurine Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Figurine Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Figurine Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Figurine Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Figurine Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Figurine Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Figurine Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Figurine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Figurine Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Figurine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Figurine Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Figurine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Figurine Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Figurine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Figurine Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Figurine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Figurine Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 MCA

7.1.1 MCA Corporation Information

7.1.2 MCA Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 MCA Figurine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 MCA Figurine Products Offered

7.1.5 MCA Recent Development

7.2 Good Smile Company

7.2.1 Good Smile Company Corporation Information

7.2.2 Good Smile Company Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Good Smile Company Figurine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Good Smile Company Figurine Products Offered

7.2.5 Good Smile Company Recent Development

7.3 MaxFactory

7.3.1 MaxFactory Corporation Information

7.3.2 MaxFactory Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 MaxFactory Figurine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 MaxFactory Figurine Products Offered

7.3.5 MaxFactory Recent Development

7.4 Alter

7.4.1 Alter Corporation Information

7.4.2 Alter Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Alter Figurine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Alter Figurine Products Offered

7.4.5 Alter Recent Development

7.5 Bandai

7.5.1 Bandai Corporation Information

7.5.2 Bandai Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Bandai Figurine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Bandai Figurine Products Offered

7.5.5 Bandai Recent Development

7.6 Funko

7.6.1 Funko Corporation Information

7.6.2 Funko Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Funko Figurine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Funko Figurine Products Offered

7.6.5 Funko Recent Development

7.7 Hasbro

7.7.1 Hasbro Corporation Information

7.7.2 Hasbro Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Hasbro Figurine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Hasbro Figurine Products Offered

7.7.5 Hasbro Recent Development

7.8 Mattel

7.8.1 Mattel Corporation Information

7.8.2 Mattel Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Mattel Figurine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Mattel Figurine Products Offered

7.8.5 Mattel Recent Development

7.9 Kenner Products

7.9.1 Kenner Products Corporation Information

7.9.2 Kenner Products Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Kenner Products Figurine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Kenner Products Figurine Products Offered

7.9.5 Kenner Products Recent Development

7.10 Kotobukiya

7.10.1 Kotobukiya Corporation Information

7.10.2 Kotobukiya Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Kotobukiya Figurine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Kotobukiya Figurine Products Offered

7.10.5 Kotobukiya Recent Development

7.11 Kaiyodo

7.11.1 Kaiyodo Corporation Information

7.11.2 Kaiyodo Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Kaiyodo Figurine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Kaiyodo Figurine Products Offered

7.11.5 Kaiyodo Recent Development

7.12 Hot Toys

7.12.1 Hot Toys Corporation Information

7.12.2 Hot Toys Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Hot Toys Figurine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Hot Toys Products Offered

7.12.5 Hot Toys Recent Development

7.13 Aniplex

7.13.1 Aniplex Corporation Information

7.13.2 Aniplex Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Aniplex Figurine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Aniplex Products Offered

7.13.5 Aniplex Recent Development

7.14 MegaHouse

7.14.1 MegaHouse Corporation Information

7.14.2 MegaHouse Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 MegaHouse Figurine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 MegaHouse Products Offered

7.14.5 MegaHouse Recent Development

7.15 Hobbymax

7.15.1 Hobbymax Corporation Information

7.15.2 Hobbymax Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Hobbymax Figurine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Hobbymax Products Offered

7.15.5 Hobbymax Recent Development

7.16 Sideshow Collectibles

7.16.1 Sideshow Collectibles Corporation Information

7.16.2 Sideshow Collectibles Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Sideshow Collectibles Figurine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Sideshow Collectibles Products Offered

7.16.5 Sideshow Collectibles Recent Development

7.17 Azone

7.17.1 Azone Corporation Information

7.17.2 Azone Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Azone Figurine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Azone Products Offered

7.17.5 Azone Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Figurine Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Figurine Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Figurine Distributors

8.3 Figurine Production Mode & Process

8.4 Figurine Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Figurine Sales Channels

8.4.2 Figurine Distributors

8.5 Figurine Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

