Fire Protection Valves Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Fire Protection Valves market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fire Protection Valves market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Fire Protection Valves market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Fire Protection Valves Market Segment by Type

Check Valves

Butterfly Valves

Gate Valves

Ball Valves

Others

Fire Protection Valves Market Segment by Application

Municipal

Offshore

Equipment Parts

Mining

Oil & Gas

Others

The report on the Fire Protection Valves market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Johnson Controls

NIBCO

Tyco Fire

Singer Valve

Cla-Val

AVK

Zurn Industries

Weilong Valve

Hakohav Valves

Victaulic

Kennedy Valve Co.

Conval

Mueller

Bermad

WEFLO Valve

The Macomb Group

Yuanda Valve

Ayvaz

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Fire Protection Valves consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Fire Protection Valves market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Fire Protection Valves manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Fire Protection Valves with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Fire Protection Valves submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Fire Protection Valves companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Fire Protection Valves Product Introduction

1.2 Global Fire Protection Valves Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Fire Protection Valves Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Fire Protection Valves Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Fire Protection Valves Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Fire Protection Valves Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Fire Protection Valves Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Fire Protection Valves Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Fire Protection Valves in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Fire Protection Valves Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Fire Protection Valves Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Fire Protection Valves Industry Trends

1.5.2 Fire Protection Valves Market Drivers

1.5.3 Fire Protection Valves Market Challenges

1.5.4 Fire Protection Valves Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Fire Protection Valves Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Check Valves

2.1.2 Butterfly Valves

2.1.3 Gate Valves

2.1.4 Ball Valves

2.1.5 Others

2.2 Global Fire Protection Valves Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Fire Protection Valves Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Fire Protection Valves Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Fire Protection Valves Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Fire Protection Valves Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Fire Protection Valves Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Fire Protection Valves Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Fire Protection Valves Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Fire Protection Valves Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Municipal

3.1.2 Offshore

3.1.3 Equipment Parts

3.1.4 Mining

3.1.5 Oil & Gas

3.1.6 Others

3.2 Global Fire Protection Valves Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Fire Protection Valves Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Fire Protection Valves Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Fire Protection Valves Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Fire Protection Valves Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Fire Protection Valves Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Fire Protection Valves Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Fire Protection Valves Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Fire Protection Valves Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Fire Protection Valves Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Fire Protection Valves Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Fire Protection Valves Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Fire Protection Valves Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Fire Protection Valves Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Fire Protection Valves Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Fire Protection Valves Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Fire Protection Valves in 2021

4.2.3 Global Fire Protection Valves Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Fire Protection Valves Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Fire Protection Valves Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Fire Protection Valves Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Fire Protection Valves Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Fire Protection Valves Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Fire Protection Valves Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Fire Protection Valves Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Fire Protection Valves Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Fire Protection Valves Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Fire Protection Valves Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Fire Protection Valves Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Fire Protection Valves Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Fire Protection Valves Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Fire Protection Valves Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Fire Protection Valves Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Fire Protection Valves Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Fire Protection Valves Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Fire Protection Valves Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Fire Protection Valves Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Fire Protection Valves Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Fire Protection Valves Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Fire Protection Valves Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Fire Protection Valves Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Fire Protection Valves Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Fire Protection Valves Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Fire Protection Valves Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Johnson Controls

7.1.1 Johnson Controls Corporation Information

7.1.2 Johnson Controls Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Johnson Controls Fire Protection Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Johnson Controls Fire Protection Valves Products Offered

7.1.5 Johnson Controls Recent Development

7.2 NIBCO

7.2.1 NIBCO Corporation Information

7.2.2 NIBCO Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 NIBCO Fire Protection Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 NIBCO Fire Protection Valves Products Offered

7.2.5 NIBCO Recent Development

7.3 Tyco Fire

7.3.1 Tyco Fire Corporation Information

7.3.2 Tyco Fire Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Tyco Fire Fire Protection Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Tyco Fire Fire Protection Valves Products Offered

7.3.5 Tyco Fire Recent Development

7.4 Singer Valve

7.4.1 Singer Valve Corporation Information

7.4.2 Singer Valve Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Singer Valve Fire Protection Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Singer Valve Fire Protection Valves Products Offered

7.4.5 Singer Valve Recent Development

7.5 Cla-Val

7.5.1 Cla-Val Corporation Information

7.5.2 Cla-Val Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Cla-Val Fire Protection Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Cla-Val Fire Protection Valves Products Offered

7.5.5 Cla-Val Recent Development

7.6 AVK

7.6.1 AVK Corporation Information

7.6.2 AVK Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 AVK Fire Protection Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 AVK Fire Protection Valves Products Offered

7.6.5 AVK Recent Development

7.7 Zurn Industries

7.7.1 Zurn Industries Corporation Information

7.7.2 Zurn Industries Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Zurn Industries Fire Protection Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Zurn Industries Fire Protection Valves Products Offered

7.7.5 Zurn Industries Recent Development

7.8 Weilong Valve

7.8.1 Weilong Valve Corporation Information

7.8.2 Weilong Valve Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Weilong Valve Fire Protection Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Weilong Valve Fire Protection Valves Products Offered

7.8.5 Weilong Valve Recent Development

7.9 Hakohav Valves

7.9.1 Hakohav Valves Corporation Information

7.9.2 Hakohav Valves Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Hakohav Valves Fire Protection Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Hakohav Valves Fire Protection Valves Products Offered

7.9.5 Hakohav Valves Recent Development

7.10 Victaulic

7.10.1 Victaulic Corporation Information

7.10.2 Victaulic Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Victaulic Fire Protection Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Victaulic Fire Protection Valves Products Offered

7.10.5 Victaulic Recent Development

7.11 Kennedy Valve Co.

7.11.1 Kennedy Valve Co. Corporation Information

7.11.2 Kennedy Valve Co. Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Kennedy Valve Co. Fire Protection Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Kennedy Valve Co. Fire Protection Valves Products Offered

7.11.5 Kennedy Valve Co. Recent Development

7.12 Conval

7.12.1 Conval Corporation Information

7.12.2 Conval Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Conval Fire Protection Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Conval Products Offered

7.12.5 Conval Recent Development

7.13 Mueller

7.13.1 Mueller Corporation Information

7.13.2 Mueller Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Mueller Fire Protection Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Mueller Products Offered

7.13.5 Mueller Recent Development

7.14 Bermad

7.14.1 Bermad Corporation Information

7.14.2 Bermad Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Bermad Fire Protection Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Bermad Products Offered

7.14.5 Bermad Recent Development

7.15 WEFLO Valve

7.15.1 WEFLO Valve Corporation Information

7.15.2 WEFLO Valve Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 WEFLO Valve Fire Protection Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 WEFLO Valve Products Offered

7.15.5 WEFLO Valve Recent Development

7.16 The Macomb Group

7.16.1 The Macomb Group Corporation Information

7.16.2 The Macomb Group Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 The Macomb Group Fire Protection Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 The Macomb Group Products Offered

7.16.5 The Macomb Group Recent Development

7.17 Yuanda Valve

7.17.1 Yuanda Valve Corporation Information

7.17.2 Yuanda Valve Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Yuanda Valve Fire Protection Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Yuanda Valve Products Offered

7.17.5 Yuanda Valve Recent Development

7.18 Ayvaz

7.18.1 Ayvaz Corporation Information

7.18.2 Ayvaz Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Ayvaz Fire Protection Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Ayvaz Products Offered

7.18.5 Ayvaz Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Fire Protection Valves Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Fire Protection Valves Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Fire Protection Valves Distributors

8.3 Fire Protection Valves Production Mode & Process

8.4 Fire Protection Valves Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Fire Protection Valves Sales Channels

8.4.2 Fire Protection Valves Distributors

8.5 Fire Protection Valves Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

