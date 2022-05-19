Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Market Segment by Type

Diamond Burs

Carbide Burs

Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Market Segment by Application

Dentistry

Automotiv

Aerospace

Manufacturing

Others

The report on the Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Dentsply

Horico

Komet Dental

Kerr Dental

NTI

Mani

Johnson Promident

Microcopy

Hu Friedy

Strauss

Lasco Diamond

DFS-DIAMON GmbH

MICRODONT

Drendel + Zweiling DIAMANT GmbH

Beebur Med

M.D.T Micro Diamond Technologies

JOTA AG

A&M Instruments,Inc

Qiyang

Coltène Group

SS White

Medin

Super Tool

ATA Group

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Product Introduction

1.2 Global Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Industry Trends

1.5.2 Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Market Drivers

1.5.3 Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Market Challenges

1.5.4 Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Diamond Burs

2.1.2 Carbide Burs

2.2 Global Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Dentistry

3.1.2 Automotiv

3.1.3 Aerospace

3.1.4 Manufacturing

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs in 2021

4.2.3 Global Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Dentsply

7.1.1 Dentsply Corporation Information

7.1.2 Dentsply Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Dentsply Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Dentsply Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Products Offered

7.1.5 Dentsply Recent Development

7.2 Horico

7.2.1 Horico Corporation Information

7.2.2 Horico Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Horico Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Horico Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Products Offered

7.2.5 Horico Recent Development

7.3 Komet Dental

7.3.1 Komet Dental Corporation Information

7.3.2 Komet Dental Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Komet Dental Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Komet Dental Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Products Offered

7.3.5 Komet Dental Recent Development

7.4 Kerr Dental

7.4.1 Kerr Dental Corporation Information

7.4.2 Kerr Dental Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Kerr Dental Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Kerr Dental Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Products Offered

7.4.5 Kerr Dental Recent Development

7.5 NTI

7.5.1 NTI Corporation Information

7.5.2 NTI Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 NTI Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 NTI Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Products Offered

7.5.5 NTI Recent Development

7.6 Mani

7.6.1 Mani Corporation Information

7.6.2 Mani Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Mani Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Mani Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Products Offered

7.6.5 Mani Recent Development

7.7 Johnson Promident

7.7.1 Johnson Promident Corporation Information

7.7.2 Johnson Promident Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Johnson Promident Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Johnson Promident Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Products Offered

7.7.5 Johnson Promident Recent Development

7.8 Microcopy

7.8.1 Microcopy Corporation Information

7.8.2 Microcopy Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Microcopy Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Microcopy Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Products Offered

7.8.5 Microcopy Recent Development

7.9 Hu Friedy

7.9.1 Hu Friedy Corporation Information

7.9.2 Hu Friedy Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Hu Friedy Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Hu Friedy Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Products Offered

7.9.5 Hu Friedy Recent Development

7.10 Strauss

7.10.1 Strauss Corporation Information

7.10.2 Strauss Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Strauss Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Strauss Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Products Offered

7.10.5 Strauss Recent Development

7.11 Lasco Diamond

7.11.1 Lasco Diamond Corporation Information

7.11.2 Lasco Diamond Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Lasco Diamond Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Lasco Diamond Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Products Offered

7.11.5 Lasco Diamond Recent Development

7.12 DFS-DIAMON GmbH

7.12.1 DFS-DIAMON GmbH Corporation Information

7.12.2 DFS-DIAMON GmbH Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 DFS-DIAMON GmbH Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 DFS-DIAMON GmbH Products Offered

7.12.5 DFS-DIAMON GmbH Recent Development

7.13 MICRODONT

7.13.1 MICRODONT Corporation Information

7.13.2 MICRODONT Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 MICRODONT Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 MICRODONT Products Offered

7.13.5 MICRODONT Recent Development

7.14 Drendel + Zweiling DIAMANT GmbH

7.14.1 Drendel + Zweiling DIAMANT GmbH Corporation Information

7.14.2 Drendel + Zweiling DIAMANT GmbH Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Drendel + Zweiling DIAMANT GmbH Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Drendel + Zweiling DIAMANT GmbH Products Offered

7.14.5 Drendel + Zweiling DIAMANT GmbH Recent Development

7.15 Beebur Med

7.15.1 Beebur Med Corporation Information

7.15.2 Beebur Med Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Beebur Med Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Beebur Med Products Offered

7.15.5 Beebur Med Recent Development

7.16 M.D.T Micro Diamond Technologies

7.16.1 M.D.T Micro Diamond Technologies Corporation Information

7.16.2 M.D.T Micro Diamond Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 M.D.T Micro Diamond Technologies Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 M.D.T Micro Diamond Technologies Products Offered

7.16.5 M.D.T Micro Diamond Technologies Recent Development

7.17 JOTA AG

7.17.1 JOTA AG Corporation Information

7.17.2 JOTA AG Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 JOTA AG Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 JOTA AG Products Offered

7.17.5 JOTA AG Recent Development

7.18 A&M Instruments,Inc

7.18.1 A&M Instruments,Inc Corporation Information

7.18.2 A&M Instruments,Inc Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 A&M Instruments,Inc Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 A&M Instruments,Inc Products Offered

7.18.5 A&M Instruments,Inc Recent Development

7.19 Qiyang

7.19.1 Qiyang Corporation Information

7.19.2 Qiyang Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Qiyang Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Qiyang Products Offered

7.19.5 Qiyang Recent Development

7.20 Coltène Group

7.20.1 Coltène Group Corporation Information

7.20.2 Coltène Group Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Coltène Group Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Coltène Group Products Offered

7.20.5 Coltène Group Recent Development

7.21 SS White

7.21.1 SS White Corporation Information

7.21.2 SS White Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 SS White Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 SS White Products Offered

7.21.5 SS White Recent Development

7.22 Medin

7.22.1 Medin Corporation Information

7.22.2 Medin Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Medin Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Medin Products Offered

7.22.5 Medin Recent Development

7.23 Super Tool

7.23.1 Super Tool Corporation Information

7.23.2 Super Tool Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 Super Tool Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 Super Tool Products Offered

7.23.5 Super Tool Recent Development

7.24 ATA Group

7.24.1 ATA Group Corporation Information

7.24.2 ATA Group Description and Business Overview

7.24.3 ATA Group Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.24.4 ATA Group Products Offered

7.24.5 ATA Group Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Distributors

8.3 Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Production Mode & Process

8.4 Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Sales Channels

8.4.2 Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Distributors

8.5 Dental Diamond & Carbide Burs Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

