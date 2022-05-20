Global High Pressure Seamless Cylinder Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States High Pressure Seamless Cylinder market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global High Pressure Seamless Cylinder market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global High Pressure Seamless Cylinder market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Water Capacity, Below 40L accounting for % of the High Pressure Seamless Cylinder global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Industry was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global High Pressure Seamless Cylinder Scope and Market Size

High Pressure Seamless Cylinder market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global High Pressure Seamless Cylinder market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the High Pressure Seamless Cylinder market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Water Capacity

Below 40L

40L-80L

Above 80L

Segment by Application

Industry

Medical

Car

Fire Fighting

Others

By Company

TIANHAI INDUSTRY

CLEAN POWER

Chongqing Yifeng High Pressure Vessel Co., Ltd.

NKTECH

Norris Cylinder Company

CHESTFIELD

JG Automotive

EKC

Worthington Industries

Faber

RAMA CYLINDERS PVT LTD

EURO INDIA CYLINDERS LTD

Zhejiang Jindun Fire Combat Equipment Co., Ltd.

AXCEL

The report on the High Pressure Seamless Cylinder market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global High Pressure Seamless Cylinderconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of High Pressure Seamless Cylindermarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global High Pressure Seamless Cylindermanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the High Pressure Seamless Cylinderwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of High Pressure Seamless Cylindersubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> High Pressure Seamless Cylinder companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 High Pressure Seamless Cylinder Product Introduction

1.2 Global High Pressure Seamless Cylinder Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global High Pressure Seamless Cylinder Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global High Pressure Seamless Cylinder Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States High Pressure Seamless Cylinder Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States High Pressure Seamless Cylinder Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States High Pressure Seamless Cylinder Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 High Pressure Seamless Cylinder Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States High Pressure Seamless Cylinder in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of High Pressure Seamless Cylinder Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 High Pressure Seamless Cylinder Market Dynamics

1.5.1 High Pressure Seamless Cylinder Industry Trends

1.5.2 High Pressure Seamless Cylinder Market Drivers

1.5.3 High Pressure Seamless Cylinder Market Challenges

1.5.4 High Pressure Seamless Cylinder Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Water Capacity

2.1 High Pressure Seamless Cylinder Market Segment by Water Capacity

2.1.1 Below 40L

2.1.2 40L-80L

2.1.3 Above 80L

2.2 Global High Pressure Seamless Cylinder Market Size by Water Capacity

2.2.1 Global High Pressure Seamless Cylinder Sales in Value, by Water Capacity (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global High Pressure Seamless Cylinder Sales in Volume, by Water Capacity (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global High Pressure Seamless Cylinder Average Selling Price (ASP) by Water Capacity (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States High Pressure Seamless Cylinder Market Size by Water Capacity

2.3.1 United States High Pressure Seamless Cylinder Sales in Value, by Water Capacity (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States High Pressure Seamless Cylinder Sales in Volume, by Water Capacity (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States High Pressure Seamless Cylinder Average Selling Price (ASP) by Water Capacity (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 High Pressure Seamless Cylinder Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Industry

3.1.2 Medical

3.1.3 Car

3.1.4 Fire Fighting

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global High Pressure Seamless Cylinder Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global High Pressure Seamless Cylinder Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global High Pressure Seamless Cylinder Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global High Pressure Seamless Cylinder Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States High Pressure Seamless Cylinder Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States High Pressure Seamless Cylinder Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States High Pressure Seamless Cylinder Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States High Pressure Seamless Cylinder Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global High Pressure Seamless Cylinder Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global High Pressure Seamless Cylinder Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global High Pressure Seamless Cylinder Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global High Pressure Seamless Cylinder Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global High Pressure Seamless Cylinder Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global High Pressure Seamless Cylinder Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global High Pressure Seamless Cylinder Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 High Pressure Seamless Cylinder Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of High Pressure Seamless Cylinder in 2021

4.2.3 Global High Pressure Seamless Cylinder Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global High Pressure Seamless Cylinder Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global High Pressure Seamless Cylinder Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers High Pressure Seamless Cylinder Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into High Pressure Seamless Cylinder Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States High Pressure Seamless Cylinder Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top High Pressure Seamless Cylinder Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States High Pressure Seamless Cylinder Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States High Pressure Seamless Cylinder Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global High Pressure Seamless Cylinder Market Size by Region

5.1 Global High Pressure Seamless Cylinder Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global High Pressure Seamless Cylinder Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global High Pressure Seamless Cylinder Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global High Pressure Seamless Cylinder Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global High Pressure Seamless Cylinder Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global High Pressure Seamless Cylinder Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global High Pressure Seamless Cylinder Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America High Pressure Seamless Cylinder Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America High Pressure Seamless Cylinder Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific High Pressure Seamless Cylinder Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific High Pressure Seamless Cylinder Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe High Pressure Seamless Cylinder Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe High Pressure Seamless Cylinder Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America High Pressure Seamless Cylinder Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America High Pressure Seamless Cylinder Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa High Pressure Seamless Cylinder Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa High Pressure Seamless Cylinder Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 TIANHAI INDUSTRY

7.1.1 TIANHAI INDUSTRY Corporation Information

7.1.2 TIANHAI INDUSTRY Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 TIANHAI INDUSTRY High Pressure Seamless Cylinder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 TIANHAI INDUSTRY High Pressure Seamless Cylinder Products Offered

7.1.5 TIANHAI INDUSTRY Recent Development

7.2 CLEAN POWER

7.2.1 CLEAN POWER Corporation Information

7.2.2 CLEAN POWER Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 CLEAN POWER High Pressure Seamless Cylinder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 CLEAN POWER High Pressure Seamless Cylinder Products Offered

7.2.5 CLEAN POWER Recent Development

7.3 Chongqing Yifeng High Pressure Vessel Co., Ltd.

7.3.1 Chongqing Yifeng High Pressure Vessel Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.3.2 Chongqing Yifeng High Pressure Vessel Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Chongqing Yifeng High Pressure Vessel Co., Ltd. High Pressure Seamless Cylinder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Chongqing Yifeng High Pressure Vessel Co., Ltd. High Pressure Seamless Cylinder Products Offered

7.3.5 Chongqing Yifeng High Pressure Vessel Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.4 NKTECH

7.4.1 NKTECH Corporation Information

7.4.2 NKTECH Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 NKTECH High Pressure Seamless Cylinder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 NKTECH High Pressure Seamless Cylinder Products Offered

7.4.5 NKTECH Recent Development

7.5 Norris Cylinder Company

7.5.1 Norris Cylinder Company Corporation Information

7.5.2 Norris Cylinder Company Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Norris Cylinder Company High Pressure Seamless Cylinder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Norris Cylinder Company High Pressure Seamless Cylinder Products Offered

7.5.5 Norris Cylinder Company Recent Development

7.6 CHESTFIELD

7.6.1 CHESTFIELD Corporation Information

7.6.2 CHESTFIELD Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 CHESTFIELD High Pressure Seamless Cylinder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 CHESTFIELD High Pressure Seamless Cylinder Products Offered

7.6.5 CHESTFIELD Recent Development

7.7 JG Automotive

7.7.1 JG Automotive Corporation Information

7.7.2 JG Automotive Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 JG Automotive High Pressure Seamless Cylinder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 JG Automotive High Pressure Seamless Cylinder Products Offered

7.7.5 JG Automotive Recent Development

7.8 EKC

7.8.1 EKC Corporation Information

7.8.2 EKC Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 EKC High Pressure Seamless Cylinder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 EKC High Pressure Seamless Cylinder Products Offered

7.8.5 EKC Recent Development

7.9 Worthington Industries

7.9.1 Worthington Industries Corporation Information

7.9.2 Worthington Industries Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Worthington Industries High Pressure Seamless Cylinder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Worthington Industries High Pressure Seamless Cylinder Products Offered

7.9.5 Worthington Industries Recent Development

7.10 Faber

7.10.1 Faber Corporation Information

7.10.2 Faber Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Faber High Pressure Seamless Cylinder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Faber High Pressure Seamless Cylinder Products Offered

7.10.5 Faber Recent Development

7.11 RAMA CYLINDERS PVT LTD

7.11.1 RAMA CYLINDERS PVT LTD Corporation Information

7.11.2 RAMA CYLINDERS PVT LTD Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 RAMA CYLINDERS PVT LTD High Pressure Seamless Cylinder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 RAMA CYLINDERS PVT LTD High Pressure Seamless Cylinder Products Offered

7.11.5 RAMA CYLINDERS PVT LTD Recent Development

7.12 EURO INDIA CYLINDERS LTD

7.12.1 EURO INDIA CYLINDERS LTD Corporation Information

7.12.2 EURO INDIA CYLINDERS LTD Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 EURO INDIA CYLINDERS LTD High Pressure Seamless Cylinder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 EURO INDIA CYLINDERS LTD Products Offered

7.12.5 EURO INDIA CYLINDERS LTD Recent Development

7.13 Zhejiang Jindun Fire Combat Equipment Co., Ltd.

7.13.1 Zhejiang Jindun Fire Combat Equipment Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.13.2 Zhejiang Jindun Fire Combat Equipment Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Zhejiang Jindun Fire Combat Equipment Co., Ltd. High Pressure Seamless Cylinder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Zhejiang Jindun Fire Combat Equipment Co., Ltd. Products Offered

7.13.5 Zhejiang Jindun Fire Combat Equipment Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.14 AXCEL

7.14.1 AXCEL Corporation Information

7.14.2 AXCEL Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 AXCEL High Pressure Seamless Cylinder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 AXCEL Products Offered

7.14.5 AXCEL Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 High Pressure Seamless Cylinder Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 High Pressure Seamless Cylinder Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 High Pressure Seamless Cylinder Distributors

8.3 High Pressure Seamless Cylinder Production Mode & Process

8.4 High Pressure Seamless Cylinder Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 High Pressure Seamless Cylinder Sales Channels

8.4.2 High Pressure Seamless Cylinder Distributors

8.5 High Pressure Seamless Cylinder Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

