Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Market Segment by Type

Plug in Type

Battery Operated

Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Market Segment by Application

Home Care

Aesthetic Clinics

Others

The report on the Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Astrameda

Emmi Ultrasonic

Tripollar

Ya-man

Silkn

Dr.Arrivo

Foreo

Newa

Nano Time Beauty

Shine Fun Beauty Enterprise

Panasonic

Clio

Nasonic

Rosswan

Merz

ARTISTIC&CO

Sisram Medical

KAKUSAN

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Product Introduction

1.2 Global Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Industry Trends

1.5.2 Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Market Drivers

1.5.3 Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Market Challenges

1.5.4 Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Plug in Type

2.1.2 Battery Operated

2.2 Global Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Home Care

3.1.2 Aesthetic Clinics

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Global Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device in 2021

4.2.3 Global Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Astrameda

7.1.1 Astrameda Corporation Information

7.1.2 Astrameda Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Astrameda Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Astrameda Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Products Offered

7.1.5 Astrameda Recent Development

7.2 Emmi Ultrasonic

7.2.1 Emmi Ultrasonic Corporation Information

7.2.2 Emmi Ultrasonic Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Emmi Ultrasonic Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Emmi Ultrasonic Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Products Offered

7.2.5 Emmi Ultrasonic Recent Development

7.3 Tripollar

7.3.1 Tripollar Corporation Information

7.3.2 Tripollar Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Tripollar Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Tripollar Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Products Offered

7.3.5 Tripollar Recent Development

7.4 Ya-man

7.4.1 Ya-man Corporation Information

7.4.2 Ya-man Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Ya-man Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Ya-man Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Products Offered

7.4.5 Ya-man Recent Development

7.5 Silkn

7.5.1 Silkn Corporation Information

7.5.2 Silkn Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Silkn Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Silkn Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Products Offered

7.5.5 Silkn Recent Development

7.6 Dr.Arrivo

7.6.1 Dr.Arrivo Corporation Information

7.6.2 Dr.Arrivo Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Dr.Arrivo Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Dr.Arrivo Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Products Offered

7.6.5 Dr.Arrivo Recent Development

7.7 Foreo

7.7.1 Foreo Corporation Information

7.7.2 Foreo Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Foreo Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Foreo Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Products Offered

7.7.5 Foreo Recent Development

7.8 Newa

7.8.1 Newa Corporation Information

7.8.2 Newa Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Newa Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Newa Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Products Offered

7.8.5 Newa Recent Development

7.9 Nano Time Beauty

7.9.1 Nano Time Beauty Corporation Information

7.9.2 Nano Time Beauty Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Nano Time Beauty Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Nano Time Beauty Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Products Offered

7.9.5 Nano Time Beauty Recent Development

7.10 Shine Fun Beauty Enterprise

7.10.1 Shine Fun Beauty Enterprise Corporation Information

7.10.2 Shine Fun Beauty Enterprise Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Shine Fun Beauty Enterprise Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Shine Fun Beauty Enterprise Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Products Offered

7.10.5 Shine Fun Beauty Enterprise Recent Development

7.11 Panasonic

7.11.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

7.11.2 Panasonic Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Panasonic Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Panasonic Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Products Offered

7.11.5 Panasonic Recent Development

7.12 Clio

7.12.1 Clio Corporation Information

7.12.2 Clio Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Clio Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Clio Products Offered

7.12.5 Clio Recent Development

7.13 Nasonic

7.13.1 Nasonic Corporation Information

7.13.2 Nasonic Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Nasonic Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Nasonic Products Offered

7.13.5 Nasonic Recent Development

7.14 Rosswan

7.14.1 Rosswan Corporation Information

7.14.2 Rosswan Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Rosswan Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Rosswan Products Offered

7.14.5 Rosswan Recent Development

7.15 Merz

7.15.1 Merz Corporation Information

7.15.2 Merz Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Merz Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Merz Products Offered

7.15.5 Merz Recent Development

7.16 ARTISTIC&CO

7.16.1 ARTISTIC&CO Corporation Information

7.16.2 ARTISTIC&CO Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 ARTISTIC&CO Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 ARTISTIC&CO Products Offered

7.16.5 ARTISTIC&CO Recent Development

7.17 Sisram Medical

7.17.1 Sisram Medical Corporation Information

7.17.2 Sisram Medical Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Sisram Medical Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Sisram Medical Products Offered

7.17.5 Sisram Medical Recent Development

7.18 KAKUSAN

7.18.1 KAKUSAN Corporation Information

7.18.2 KAKUSAN Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 KAKUSAN Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 KAKUSAN Products Offered

7.18.5 KAKUSAN Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Distributors

8.3 Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Production Mode & Process

8.4 Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Sales Channels

8.4.2 Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Distributors

8.5 Portable Ultrasonic Beauty Device Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

