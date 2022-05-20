Portable Beauty Equipment Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Portable Beauty Equipment market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Portable Beauty Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Portable Beauty Equipment market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Portable Beauty Equipment Market Segment by Type

Plug in Type

Battery Operated

Portable Beauty Equipment Market Segment by Application

Home Care

Aesthetic Clinics

Others

The report on the Portable Beauty Equipment market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Astrameda

Emmi Ultrasonic

Tripollar

Ya-man

Silkn

Dr.Arrivo

Foreo

Newa

Nano Time Beauty

Shine Fun Beauty Enterprise

Panasonic

Clio

Nasonic

Rosswan

Merz

ARTISTIC&CO

Sisram Medical

KAKUSAN

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Portable Beauty Equipment consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Portable Beauty Equipment market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Portable Beauty Equipment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Portable Beauty Equipment with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Portable Beauty Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Portable Beauty Equipment companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Portable Beauty Equipment Product Introduction

1.2 Global Portable Beauty Equipment Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Portable Beauty Equipment Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Portable Beauty Equipment Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Portable Beauty Equipment Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Portable Beauty Equipment Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Portable Beauty Equipment Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Portable Beauty Equipment Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Portable Beauty Equipment in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Portable Beauty Equipment Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Portable Beauty Equipment Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Portable Beauty Equipment Industry Trends

1.5.2 Portable Beauty Equipment Market Drivers

1.5.3 Portable Beauty Equipment Market Challenges

1.5.4 Portable Beauty Equipment Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Portable Beauty Equipment Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Plug in Type

2.1.2 Battery Operated

2.2 Global Portable Beauty Equipment Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Portable Beauty Equipment Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Portable Beauty Equipment Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Portable Beauty Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Portable Beauty Equipment Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Portable Beauty Equipment Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Portable Beauty Equipment Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Portable Beauty Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Portable Beauty Equipment Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Home Care

3.1.2 Aesthetic Clinics

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Global Portable Beauty Equipment Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Portable Beauty Equipment Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Portable Beauty Equipment Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Portable Beauty Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Portable Beauty Equipment Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Portable Beauty Equipment Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Portable Beauty Equipment Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Portable Beauty Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Portable Beauty Equipment Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Portable Beauty Equipment Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Portable Beauty Equipment Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Portable Beauty Equipment Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Portable Beauty Equipment Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Portable Beauty Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Portable Beauty Equipment Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Portable Beauty Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Portable Beauty Equipment in 2021

4.2.3 Global Portable Beauty Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Portable Beauty Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Portable Beauty Equipment Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Portable Beauty Equipment Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Portable Beauty Equipment Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Portable Beauty Equipment Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Portable Beauty Equipment Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Portable Beauty Equipment Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Portable Beauty Equipment Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Portable Beauty Equipment Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Portable Beauty Equipment Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Portable Beauty Equipment Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Portable Beauty Equipment Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Portable Beauty Equipment Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Portable Beauty Equipment Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Portable Beauty Equipment Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Portable Beauty Equipment Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Portable Beauty Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Portable Beauty Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Portable Beauty Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Portable Beauty Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Portable Beauty Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Portable Beauty Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Portable Beauty Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Portable Beauty Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Beauty Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Beauty Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Astrameda

7.1.1 Astrameda Corporation Information

7.1.2 Astrameda Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Astrameda Portable Beauty Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Astrameda Portable Beauty Equipment Products Offered

7.1.5 Astrameda Recent Development

7.2 Emmi Ultrasonic

7.2.1 Emmi Ultrasonic Corporation Information

7.2.2 Emmi Ultrasonic Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Emmi Ultrasonic Portable Beauty Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Emmi Ultrasonic Portable Beauty Equipment Products Offered

7.2.5 Emmi Ultrasonic Recent Development

7.3 Tripollar

7.3.1 Tripollar Corporation Information

7.3.2 Tripollar Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Tripollar Portable Beauty Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Tripollar Portable Beauty Equipment Products Offered

7.3.5 Tripollar Recent Development

7.4 Ya-man

7.4.1 Ya-man Corporation Information

7.4.2 Ya-man Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Ya-man Portable Beauty Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Ya-man Portable Beauty Equipment Products Offered

7.4.5 Ya-man Recent Development

7.5 Silkn

7.5.1 Silkn Corporation Information

7.5.2 Silkn Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Silkn Portable Beauty Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Silkn Portable Beauty Equipment Products Offered

7.5.5 Silkn Recent Development

7.6 Dr.Arrivo

7.6.1 Dr.Arrivo Corporation Information

7.6.2 Dr.Arrivo Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Dr.Arrivo Portable Beauty Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Dr.Arrivo Portable Beauty Equipment Products Offered

7.6.5 Dr.Arrivo Recent Development

7.7 Foreo

7.7.1 Foreo Corporation Information

7.7.2 Foreo Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Foreo Portable Beauty Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Foreo Portable Beauty Equipment Products Offered

7.7.5 Foreo Recent Development

7.8 Newa

7.8.1 Newa Corporation Information

7.8.2 Newa Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Newa Portable Beauty Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Newa Portable Beauty Equipment Products Offered

7.8.5 Newa Recent Development

7.9 Nano Time Beauty

7.9.1 Nano Time Beauty Corporation Information

7.9.2 Nano Time Beauty Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Nano Time Beauty Portable Beauty Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Nano Time Beauty Portable Beauty Equipment Products Offered

7.9.5 Nano Time Beauty Recent Development

7.10 Shine Fun Beauty Enterprise

7.10.1 Shine Fun Beauty Enterprise Corporation Information

7.10.2 Shine Fun Beauty Enterprise Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Shine Fun Beauty Enterprise Portable Beauty Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Shine Fun Beauty Enterprise Portable Beauty Equipment Products Offered

7.10.5 Shine Fun Beauty Enterprise Recent Development

7.11 Panasonic

7.11.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

7.11.2 Panasonic Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Panasonic Portable Beauty Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Panasonic Portable Beauty Equipment Products Offered

7.11.5 Panasonic Recent Development

7.12 Clio

7.12.1 Clio Corporation Information

7.12.2 Clio Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Clio Portable Beauty Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Clio Products Offered

7.12.5 Clio Recent Development

7.13 Nasonic

7.13.1 Nasonic Corporation Information

7.13.2 Nasonic Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Nasonic Portable Beauty Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Nasonic Products Offered

7.13.5 Nasonic Recent Development

7.14 Rosswan

7.14.1 Rosswan Corporation Information

7.14.2 Rosswan Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Rosswan Portable Beauty Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Rosswan Products Offered

7.14.5 Rosswan Recent Development

7.15 Merz

7.15.1 Merz Corporation Information

7.15.2 Merz Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Merz Portable Beauty Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Merz Products Offered

7.15.5 Merz Recent Development

7.16 ARTISTIC&CO

7.16.1 ARTISTIC&CO Corporation Information

7.16.2 ARTISTIC&CO Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 ARTISTIC&CO Portable Beauty Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 ARTISTIC&CO Products Offered

7.16.5 ARTISTIC&CO Recent Development

7.17 Sisram Medical

7.17.1 Sisram Medical Corporation Information

7.17.2 Sisram Medical Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Sisram Medical Portable Beauty Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Sisram Medical Products Offered

7.17.5 Sisram Medical Recent Development

7.18 KAKUSAN

7.18.1 KAKUSAN Corporation Information

7.18.2 KAKUSAN Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 KAKUSAN Portable Beauty Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 KAKUSAN Products Offered

7.18.5 KAKUSAN Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Portable Beauty Equipment Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Portable Beauty Equipment Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Portable Beauty Equipment Distributors

8.3 Portable Beauty Equipment Production Mode & Process

8.4 Portable Beauty Equipment Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Portable Beauty Equipment Sales Channels

8.4.2 Portable Beauty Equipment Distributors

8.5 Portable Beauty Equipment Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

