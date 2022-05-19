Home Standby Generator Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Home Standby Generator market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Home Standby Generator market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

This report focuses on global and United States Home Standby Generator market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Global key players of home standby generator include Generac Holdings Inc., Briggs & Stratton Corporation, Kohler Co., Cummins Inc., etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share over 77%. North America is the largest producer of home standby generator holds a share over 90%. In terms of product, natural gas is the largest segment, with a share over 87%.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Home Standby Generator market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Home Standby Generator Market Segment by Type

Natural Gas

Gasoline

Propane

Diesel

Home Standby Generator Market Segment by Application

Single Family

Multifamily

The report on the Home Standby Generator market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Generac Holdings Inc.

Briggs & Stratton Corporation

Kohler Co.

Cummins Inc.

Honeywell

Eaton

Champion Power Equipment, Inc.

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Home Standby Generator consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Home Standby Generator market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Home Standby Generator manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Home Standby Generator with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Home Standby Generator submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Home Standby Generator companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Home Standby Generator Product Introduction

1.2 Global Home Standby Generator Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Home Standby Generator Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Home Standby Generator Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Home Standby Generator Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Home Standby Generator Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Home Standby Generator Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Home Standby Generator Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Home Standby Generator in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Home Standby Generator Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Home Standby Generator Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Home Standby Generator Industry Trends

1.5.2 Home Standby Generator Market Drivers

1.5.3 Home Standby Generator Market Challenges

1.5.4 Home Standby Generator Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Fuel Type

2.1 Home Standby Generator Market Segment by Fuel Type

2.1.1 Natural Gas

2.1.2 Gasoline

2.1.3 Propane

2.1.4 Diesel

2.2 Global Home Standby Generator Market Size by Fuel Type

2.2.1 Global Home Standby Generator Sales in Value, by Fuel Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Home Standby Generator Sales in Volume, by Fuel Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Home Standby Generator Average Selling Price (ASP) by Fuel Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Home Standby Generator Market Size by Fuel Type

2.3.1 United States Home Standby Generator Sales in Value, by Fuel Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Home Standby Generator Sales in Volume, by Fuel Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Home Standby Generator Average Selling Price (ASP) by Fuel Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by End Use

3.1 Home Standby Generator Market Segment by End Use

3.1.1 Single Family

3.1.2 Multifamily

3.2 Global Home Standby Generator Market Size by End Use

3.2.1 Global Home Standby Generator Sales in Value, by End Use (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Home Standby Generator Sales in Volume, by End Use (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Home Standby Generator Average Selling Price (ASP) by End Use (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Home Standby Generator Market Size by End Use

3.3.1 United States Home Standby Generator Sales in Value, by End Use (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Home Standby Generator Sales in Volume, by End Use (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Home Standby Generator Average Selling Price (ASP) by End Use (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Home Standby Generator Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Home Standby Generator Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Home Standby Generator Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Home Standby Generator Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Home Standby Generator Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Home Standby Generator Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Home Standby Generator Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Home Standby Generator Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Home Standby Generator in 2021

4.2.3 Global Home Standby Generator Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Home Standby Generator Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Home Standby Generator Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Home Standby Generator Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Home Standby Generator Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Home Standby Generator Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Home Standby Generator Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Home Standby Generator Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Home Standby Generator Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Home Standby Generator Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Home Standby Generator Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Home Standby Generator Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Home Standby Generator Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Home Standby Generator Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Home Standby Generator Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Home Standby Generator Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Home Standby Generator Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Home Standby Generator Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Home Standby Generator Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Home Standby Generator Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Home Standby Generator Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Home Standby Generator Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Home Standby Generator Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Home Standby Generator Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Home Standby Generator Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Home Standby Generator Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Home Standby Generator Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Generac Holdings Inc.

7.1.1 Generac Holdings Inc. Corporation Information

7.1.2 Generac Holdings Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Generac Holdings Inc. Home Standby Generator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Generac Holdings Inc. Home Standby Generator Products Offered

7.1.5 Generac Holdings Inc. Recent Development

7.2 Briggs & Stratton Corporation

7.2.1 Briggs & Stratton Corporation Corporation Information

7.2.2 Briggs & Stratton Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Briggs & Stratton Corporation Home Standby Generator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Briggs & Stratton Corporation Home Standby Generator Products Offered

7.2.5 Briggs & Stratton Corporation Recent Development

7.3 Kohler Co.

7.3.1 Kohler Co. Corporation Information

7.3.2 Kohler Co. Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Kohler Co. Home Standby Generator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Kohler Co. Home Standby Generator Products Offered

7.3.5 Kohler Co. Recent Development

7.4 Cummins Inc.

7.4.1 Cummins Inc. Corporation Information

7.4.2 Cummins Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Cummins Inc. Home Standby Generator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Cummins Inc. Home Standby Generator Products Offered

7.4.5 Cummins Inc. Recent Development

7.5 Honeywell

7.5.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

7.5.2 Honeywell Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Honeywell Home Standby Generator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Honeywell Home Standby Generator Products Offered

7.5.5 Honeywell Recent Development

7.6 Eaton

7.6.1 Eaton Corporation Information

7.6.2 Eaton Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Eaton Home Standby Generator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Eaton Home Standby Generator Products Offered

7.6.5 Eaton Recent Development

7.7 Champion Power Equipment, Inc.

7.7.1 Champion Power Equipment, Inc. Corporation Information

7.7.2 Champion Power Equipment, Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Champion Power Equipment, Inc. Home Standby Generator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Champion Power Equipment, Inc. Home Standby Generator Products Offered

7.7.5 Champion Power Equipment, Inc. Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Home Standby Generator Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Home Standby Generator Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Home Standby Generator Distributors

8.3 Home Standby Generator Production Mode & Process

8.4 Home Standby Generator Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Home Standby Generator Sales Channels

8.4.2 Home Standby Generator Distributors

8.5 Home Standby Generator Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

