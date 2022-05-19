Iodine Contrast Media Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Iodine Contrast Media market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Iodine Contrast Media market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

This report focuses on global and United States Iodine Contrast Media market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Global key players of iodine contrast media include GE Healthcare, Bracco Imaging, Bayer, Guerbet Group, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 88%. Asia-Pacific is the largest market of iodine contrast media holds a share over 41%. In terms of product, iohexol is the largest segment, with a share over 31%. And in terms of application, the largest application are hospitals, with a share over 82%.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Iodine Contrast Media market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Iodine Contrast Media Market Segment by Type

Iohexol

Iodixanol

Iopamidol

Ioversol

Iopromide

Others

Iodine Contrast Media Market Segment by Application

Hospitals

Clinics

The report on the Iodine Contrast Media market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

GE Healthcare

Bracco Imaging

Bayer

Guerbet Group

Hengrui Medicine

YRPG

BeiLu Pharma

Sanochemia

Imax

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Iodine Contrast Media consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Iodine Contrast Media market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Iodine Contrast Media manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Iodine Contrast Media with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Iodine Contrast Media submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Iodine Contrast Media companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Iodine Contrast Media Product Introduction

1.2 Global Iodine Contrast Media Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Iodine Contrast Media Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Iodine Contrast Media Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Iodine Contrast Media Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Iodine Contrast Media Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Iodine Contrast Media Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Iodine Contrast Media Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Iodine Contrast Media in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Iodine Contrast Media Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Iodine Contrast Media Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Iodine Contrast Media Industry Trends

1.5.2 Iodine Contrast Media Market Drivers

1.5.3 Iodine Contrast Media Market Challenges

1.5.4 Iodine Contrast Media Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Iodine Contrast Media Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Iohexol

2.1.2 Iodixanol

2.1.3 Iopamidol

2.1.4 Ioversol

2.1.5 Iopromide

2.1.6 Others

2.2 Global Iodine Contrast Media Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Iodine Contrast Media Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Iodine Contrast Media Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Iodine Contrast Media Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Iodine Contrast Media Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Iodine Contrast Media Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Iodine Contrast Media Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Iodine Contrast Media Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Iodine Contrast Media Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Hospitals

3.1.2 Clinics

3.2 Global Iodine Contrast Media Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Iodine Contrast Media Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Iodine Contrast Media Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Iodine Contrast Media Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Iodine Contrast Media Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Iodine Contrast Media Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Iodine Contrast Media Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Iodine Contrast Media Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Iodine Contrast Media Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Iodine Contrast Media Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Iodine Contrast Media Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Iodine Contrast Media Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Iodine Contrast Media Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Iodine Contrast Media Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Iodine Contrast Media Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Iodine Contrast Media Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Iodine Contrast Media in 2021

4.2.3 Global Iodine Contrast Media Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Iodine Contrast Media Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Iodine Contrast Media Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Iodine Contrast Media Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Iodine Contrast Media Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Iodine Contrast Media Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Iodine Contrast Media Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Iodine Contrast Media Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Iodine Contrast Media Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Iodine Contrast Media Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Iodine Contrast Media Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Iodine Contrast Media Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Iodine Contrast Media Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Iodine Contrast Media Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Iodine Contrast Media Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Iodine Contrast Media Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Iodine Contrast Media Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Iodine Contrast Media Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Iodine Contrast Media Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Iodine Contrast Media Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Iodine Contrast Media Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Iodine Contrast Media Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Iodine Contrast Media Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Iodine Contrast Media Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Iodine Contrast Media Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Iodine Contrast Media Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Iodine Contrast Media Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 GE Healthcare

7.1.1 GE Healthcare Corporation Information

7.1.2 GE Healthcare Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 GE Healthcare Iodine Contrast Media Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 GE Healthcare Iodine Contrast Media Products Offered

7.1.5 GE Healthcare Recent Development

7.2 Bracco Imaging

7.2.1 Bracco Imaging Corporation Information

7.2.2 Bracco Imaging Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Bracco Imaging Iodine Contrast Media Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Bracco Imaging Iodine Contrast Media Products Offered

7.2.5 Bracco Imaging Recent Development

7.3 Bayer

7.3.1 Bayer Corporation Information

7.3.2 Bayer Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Bayer Iodine Contrast Media Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Bayer Iodine Contrast Media Products Offered

7.3.5 Bayer Recent Development

7.4 Guerbet Group

7.4.1 Guerbet Group Corporation Information

7.4.2 Guerbet Group Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Guerbet Group Iodine Contrast Media Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Guerbet Group Iodine Contrast Media Products Offered

7.4.5 Guerbet Group Recent Development

7.5 Hengrui Medicine

7.5.1 Hengrui Medicine Corporation Information

7.5.2 Hengrui Medicine Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Hengrui Medicine Iodine Contrast Media Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Hengrui Medicine Iodine Contrast Media Products Offered

7.5.5 Hengrui Medicine Recent Development

7.6 YRPG

7.6.1 YRPG Corporation Information

7.6.2 YRPG Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 YRPG Iodine Contrast Media Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 YRPG Iodine Contrast Media Products Offered

7.6.5 YRPG Recent Development

7.7 BeiLu Pharma

7.7.1 BeiLu Pharma Corporation Information

7.7.2 BeiLu Pharma Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 BeiLu Pharma Iodine Contrast Media Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 BeiLu Pharma Iodine Contrast Media Products Offered

7.7.5 BeiLu Pharma Recent Development

7.8 Sanochemia

7.8.1 Sanochemia Corporation Information

7.8.2 Sanochemia Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Sanochemia Iodine Contrast Media Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Sanochemia Iodine Contrast Media Products Offered

7.8.5 Sanochemia Recent Development

7.9 Imax

7.9.1 Imax Corporation Information

7.9.2 Imax Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Imax Iodine Contrast Media Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Imax Iodine Contrast Media Products Offered

7.9.5 Imax Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Iodine Contrast Media Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Iodine Contrast Media Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Iodine Contrast Media Distributors

8.3 Iodine Contrast Media Production Mode & Process

8.4 Iodine Contrast Media Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Iodine Contrast Media Sales Channels

8.4.2 Iodine Contrast Media Distributors

8.5 Iodine Contrast Media Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

