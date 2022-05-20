5-Amino-2,4,6-triiodisophthaloyl dichloride Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States 5-Amino-2,4,6-triiodisophthaloyl dichloride market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 5-Amino-2,4,6-triiodisophthaloyl dichloride market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

This report focuses on global and United States 5-Amino-2,4,6-triiodisophthaloyl dichloride market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Global key players of 5-amino-2,4,6-triiodisophthaloyl dichloride include Bracco Imaging, Guerbet, Stellite, Haichang Pharmaceutical, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 84%. Europe is the largest producer of 5-amino-2,4,6-triiodisophthaloyl dichloride holds a share over 71%, followed by China with a share over 18%. In terms of product, iopamidol API is the largest segment, with a share over 64%. And in terms of application, the largest application is pharmaceutical intermediates, with a share over 99%.

For United States market, this report focuses on the 5-Amino-2,4,6-triiodisophthaloyl dichloride market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

5-Amino-2,4,6-triiodisophthaloyl dichloride Market Segment by Type

Iopamidol API

loversol API

Others

5-Amino-2,4,6-triiodisophthaloyl dichloride Market Segment by Application

Pharmaceutical Intermediates

Others

The report on the 5-Amino-2,4,6-triiodisophthaloyl dichloride market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Bracco Imaging

Guerbet

Stellite

Haichang Pharmaceutical

Brother Technology

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global 5-Amino-2,4,6-triiodisophthaloyl dichloride consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of 5-Amino-2,4,6-triiodisophthaloyl dichloride market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global 5-Amino-2,4,6-triiodisophthaloyl dichloride manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the 5-Amino-2,4,6-triiodisophthaloyl dichloride with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of 5-Amino-2,4,6-triiodisophthaloyl dichloride submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> 5-Amino-2,4,6-triiodisophthaloyl dichloride companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 5-Amino-2,4,6-triiodisophthaloyl dichloride Product Introduction

1.2 Global 5-Amino-2,4,6-triiodisophthaloyl dichloride Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global 5-Amino-2,4,6-triiodisophthaloyl dichloride Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global 5-Amino-2,4,6-triiodisophthaloyl dichloride Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States 5-Amino-2,4,6-triiodisophthaloyl dichloride Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States 5-Amino-2,4,6-triiodisophthaloyl dichloride Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States 5-Amino-2,4,6-triiodisophthaloyl dichloride Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 5-Amino-2,4,6-triiodisophthaloyl dichloride Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States 5-Amino-2,4,6-triiodisophthaloyl dichloride in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of 5-Amino-2,4,6-triiodisophthaloyl dichloride Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 5-Amino-2,4,6-triiodisophthaloyl dichloride Market Dynamics

1.5.1 5-Amino-2,4,6-triiodisophthaloyl dichloride Industry Trends

1.5.2 5-Amino-2,4,6-triiodisophthaloyl dichloride Market Drivers

1.5.3 5-Amino-2,4,6-triiodisophthaloyl dichloride Market Challenges

1.5.4 5-Amino-2,4,6-triiodisophthaloyl dichloride Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 5-Amino-2,4,6-triiodisophthaloyl dichloride Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Iopamidol API

2.1.2 loversol API

2.1.3 Others

2.2 Global 5-Amino-2,4,6-triiodisophthaloyl dichloride Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global 5-Amino-2,4,6-triiodisophthaloyl dichloride Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global 5-Amino-2,4,6-triiodisophthaloyl dichloride Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global 5-Amino-2,4,6-triiodisophthaloyl dichloride Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States 5-Amino-2,4,6-triiodisophthaloyl dichloride Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States 5-Amino-2,4,6-triiodisophthaloyl dichloride Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States 5-Amino-2,4,6-triiodisophthaloyl dichloride Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States 5-Amino-2,4,6-triiodisophthaloyl dichloride Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 5-Amino-2,4,6-triiodisophthaloyl dichloride Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Pharmaceutical Intermediates

3.1.2 Others

3.2 Global 5-Amino-2,4,6-triiodisophthaloyl dichloride Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global 5-Amino-2,4,6-triiodisophthaloyl dichloride Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global 5-Amino-2,4,6-triiodisophthaloyl dichloride Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global 5-Amino-2,4,6-triiodisophthaloyl dichloride Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States 5-Amino-2,4,6-triiodisophthaloyl dichloride Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States 5-Amino-2,4,6-triiodisophthaloyl dichloride Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States 5-Amino-2,4,6-triiodisophthaloyl dichloride Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States 5-Amino-2,4,6-triiodisophthaloyl dichloride Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global 5-Amino-2,4,6-triiodisophthaloyl dichloride Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global 5-Amino-2,4,6-triiodisophthaloyl dichloride Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global 5-Amino-2,4,6-triiodisophthaloyl dichloride Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global 5-Amino-2,4,6-triiodisophthaloyl dichloride Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global 5-Amino-2,4,6-triiodisophthaloyl dichloride Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global 5-Amino-2,4,6-triiodisophthaloyl dichloride Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global 5-Amino-2,4,6-triiodisophthaloyl dichloride Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 5-Amino-2,4,6-triiodisophthaloyl dichloride Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of 5-Amino-2,4,6-triiodisophthaloyl dichloride in 2021

4.2.3 Global 5-Amino-2,4,6-triiodisophthaloyl dichloride Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global 5-Amino-2,4,6-triiodisophthaloyl dichloride Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global 5-Amino-2,4,6-triiodisophthaloyl dichloride Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers 5-Amino-2,4,6-triiodisophthaloyl dichloride Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into 5-Amino-2,4,6-triiodisophthaloyl dichloride Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States 5-Amino-2,4,6-triiodisophthaloyl dichloride Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top 5-Amino-2,4,6-triiodisophthaloyl dichloride Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States 5-Amino-2,4,6-triiodisophthaloyl dichloride Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States 5-Amino-2,4,6-triiodisophthaloyl dichloride Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global 5-Amino-2,4,6-triiodisophthaloyl dichloride Market Size by Region

5.1 Global 5-Amino-2,4,6-triiodisophthaloyl dichloride Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global 5-Amino-2,4,6-triiodisophthaloyl dichloride Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global 5-Amino-2,4,6-triiodisophthaloyl dichloride Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global 5-Amino-2,4,6-triiodisophthaloyl dichloride Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global 5-Amino-2,4,6-triiodisophthaloyl dichloride Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global 5-Amino-2,4,6-triiodisophthaloyl dichloride Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global 5-Amino-2,4,6-triiodisophthaloyl dichloride Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America 5-Amino-2,4,6-triiodisophthaloyl dichloride Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America 5-Amino-2,4,6-triiodisophthaloyl dichloride Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific 5-Amino-2,4,6-triiodisophthaloyl dichloride Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific 5-Amino-2,4,6-triiodisophthaloyl dichloride Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe 5-Amino-2,4,6-triiodisophthaloyl dichloride Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe 5-Amino-2,4,6-triiodisophthaloyl dichloride Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America 5-Amino-2,4,6-triiodisophthaloyl dichloride Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America 5-Amino-2,4,6-triiodisophthaloyl dichloride Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa 5-Amino-2,4,6-triiodisophthaloyl dichloride Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa 5-Amino-2,4,6-triiodisophthaloyl dichloride Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Bracco Imaging

7.1.1 Bracco Imaging Corporation Information

7.1.2 Bracco Imaging Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Bracco Imaging 5-Amino-2,4,6-triiodisophthaloyl dichloride Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Bracco Imaging 5-Amino-2,4,6-triiodisophthaloyl dichloride Products Offered

7.1.5 Bracco Imaging Recent Development

7.2 Guerbet

7.2.1 Guerbet Corporation Information

7.2.2 Guerbet Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Guerbet 5-Amino-2,4,6-triiodisophthaloyl dichloride Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Guerbet 5-Amino-2,4,6-triiodisophthaloyl dichloride Products Offered

7.2.5 Guerbet Recent Development

7.3 Stellite

7.3.1 Stellite Corporation Information

7.3.2 Stellite Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Stellite 5-Amino-2,4,6-triiodisophthaloyl dichloride Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Stellite 5-Amino-2,4,6-triiodisophthaloyl dichloride Products Offered

7.3.5 Stellite Recent Development

7.4 Haichang Pharmaceutical

7.4.1 Haichang Pharmaceutical Corporation Information

7.4.2 Haichang Pharmaceutical Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Haichang Pharmaceutical 5-Amino-2,4,6-triiodisophthaloyl dichloride Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Haichang Pharmaceutical 5-Amino-2,4,6-triiodisophthaloyl dichloride Products Offered

7.4.5 Haichang Pharmaceutical Recent Development

7.5 Brother Technology

7.5.1 Brother Technology Corporation Information

7.5.2 Brother Technology Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Brother Technology 5-Amino-2,4,6-triiodisophthaloyl dichloride Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Brother Technology 5-Amino-2,4,6-triiodisophthaloyl dichloride Products Offered

7.5.5 Brother Technology Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 5-Amino-2,4,6-triiodisophthaloyl dichloride Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 5-Amino-2,4,6-triiodisophthaloyl dichloride Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 5-Amino-2,4,6-triiodisophthaloyl dichloride Distributors

8.3 5-Amino-2,4,6-triiodisophthaloyl dichloride Production Mode & Process

8.4 5-Amino-2,4,6-triiodisophthaloyl dichloride Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 5-Amino-2,4,6-triiodisophthaloyl dichloride Sales Channels

8.4.2 5-Amino-2,4,6-triiodisophthaloyl dichloride Distributors

8.5 5-Amino-2,4,6-triiodisophthaloyl dichloride Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

