Frac Valves Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Frac Valves market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Frac Valves market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

This report focuses on global and United States Frac Valves market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Global key players of frac valves include Schlumberger, AWC Frac Technology, Bestway Oilfield, Jereh, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share over 75%. North America is the largest producer of frac valves holds a share over 65%. In terms of product, working pressure15,000 PSI is the largest segment, with a share over 45%. And in terms of application, the largest application is directional well , with a share over 75%.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Frac Valves market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Frac Valves Market Segment by Type

Working Pressure 10,000 PSI

Working Pressure 15,000 PSI

Others

Frac Valves Market Segment by Application

Directional Well

Vertical Well

The report on the Frac Valves market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Schlumberger

AWC Frac Technology

Bestway Oilfield

Jereh

Worldwide Oilfield Machine (WOM)

Moto Mecánica Argentina (MMA)

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Frac Valves consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Frac Valves market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Frac Valves manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Frac Valves with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Frac Valves submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Frac Valves companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Frac Valves Product Introduction

1.2 Global Frac Valves Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Frac Valves Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Frac Valves Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Frac Valves Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Frac Valves Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Frac Valves Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Frac Valves Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Frac Valves in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Frac Valves Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Frac Valves Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Frac Valves Industry Trends

1.5.2 Frac Valves Market Drivers

1.5.3 Frac Valves Market Challenges

1.5.4 Frac Valves Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Frac Valves Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Working Pressure 10,000 PSI

2.1.2 Working Pressure 15,000 PSI

2.1.3 Others

2.2 Global Frac Valves Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Frac Valves Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Frac Valves Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Frac Valves Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Frac Valves Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Frac Valves Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Frac Valves Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Frac Valves Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Frac Valves Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Directional Well

3.1.2 Vertical Well

3.2 Global Frac Valves Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Frac Valves Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Frac Valves Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Frac Valves Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Frac Valves Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Frac Valves Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Frac Valves Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Frac Valves Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Frac Valves Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Frac Valves Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Frac Valves Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Frac Valves Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Frac Valves Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Frac Valves Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Frac Valves Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Frac Valves Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Frac Valves in 2021

4.2.3 Global Frac Valves Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Frac Valves Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Frac Valves Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Frac Valves Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Frac Valves Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Frac Valves Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Frac Valves Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Frac Valves Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Frac Valves Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Frac Valves Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Frac Valves Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Frac Valves Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Frac Valves Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Frac Valves Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Frac Valves Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Frac Valves Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Frac Valves Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Frac Valves Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Frac Valves Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Frac Valves Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Frac Valves Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Frac Valves Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Frac Valves Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Frac Valves Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Frac Valves Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Frac Valves Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Frac Valves Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Schlumberger

7.1.1 Schlumberger Corporation Information

7.1.2 Schlumberger Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Schlumberger Frac Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Schlumberger Frac Valves Products Offered

7.1.5 Schlumberger Recent Development

7.2 AWC Frac Technology

7.2.1 AWC Frac Technology Corporation Information

7.2.2 AWC Frac Technology Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 AWC Frac Technology Frac Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 AWC Frac Technology Frac Valves Products Offered

7.2.5 AWC Frac Technology Recent Development

7.3 Bestway Oilfield

7.3.1 Bestway Oilfield Corporation Information

7.3.2 Bestway Oilfield Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Bestway Oilfield Frac Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Bestway Oilfield Frac Valves Products Offered

7.3.5 Bestway Oilfield Recent Development

7.4 Jereh

7.4.1 Jereh Corporation Information

7.4.2 Jereh Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Jereh Frac Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Jereh Frac Valves Products Offered

7.4.5 Jereh Recent Development

7.5 Worldwide Oilfield Machine (WOM)

7.5.1 Worldwide Oilfield Machine (WOM) Corporation Information

7.5.2 Worldwide Oilfield Machine (WOM) Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Worldwide Oilfield Machine (WOM) Frac Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Worldwide Oilfield Machine (WOM) Frac Valves Products Offered

7.5.5 Worldwide Oilfield Machine (WOM) Recent Development

7.6 Moto Mecánica Argentina (MMA)

7.6.1 Moto Mecánica Argentina (MMA) Corporation Information

7.6.2 Moto Mecánica Argentina (MMA) Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Moto Mecánica Argentina (MMA) Frac Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Moto Mecánica Argentina (MMA) Frac Valves Products Offered

7.6.5 Moto Mecánica Argentina (MMA) Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Frac Valves Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Frac Valves Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Frac Valves Distributors

8.3 Frac Valves Production Mode & Process

8.4 Frac Valves Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Frac Valves Sales Channels

8.4.2 Frac Valves Distributors

8.5 Frac Valves Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

