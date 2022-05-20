Ethylene Glycol Monostearate Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Ethylene Glycol Monostearate market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ethylene Glycol Monostearate market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

This report focuses on global and United States Ethylene Glycol Monostearate market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

In GCC and Africa, key players of ethylene glycol monostearate include Solvay, Croda, Galaxy Surfactants, BASF, etc. Top five manufacturers hold a share over 80%.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Ethylene Glycol Monostearate market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Ethylene Glycol Monostearate Market Segment by Type

Above 99%

Below 99%

Ethylene Glycol Monostearate Market Segment by Application

Personal Care

Home Care

Others

The report on the Ethylene Glycol Monostearate market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Solvay

Croda

Galaxy Surfactants

BASF

Lonza

Stearinerie Dubois

Italmatch Chemicals

Innospec

Mosselman

Inolex

Jeen International (Vantage)

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Ethylene Glycol Monostearate consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Ethylene Glycol Monostearate market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Ethylene Glycol Monostearate manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Ethylene Glycol Monostearate with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Ethylene Glycol Monostearate submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Ethylene Glycol Monostearate companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Ethylene Glycol Monostearate Product Introduction

1.2 Global Ethylene Glycol Monostearate Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Ethylene Glycol Monostearate Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Ethylene Glycol Monostearate Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Ethylene Glycol Monostearate Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Ethylene Glycol Monostearate Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Ethylene Glycol Monostearate Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Ethylene Glycol Monostearate Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Ethylene Glycol Monostearate in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Ethylene Glycol Monostearate Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Ethylene Glycol Monostearate Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Ethylene Glycol Monostearate Industry Trends

1.5.2 Ethylene Glycol Monostearate Market Drivers

1.5.3 Ethylene Glycol Monostearate Market Challenges

1.5.4 Ethylene Glycol Monostearate Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Purity

2.1 Ethylene Glycol Monostearate Market Segment by Purity

2.1.1 Above 99%

2.1.2 Below 99%

2.2 Global Ethylene Glycol Monostearate Market Size by Purity

2.2.1 Global Ethylene Glycol Monostearate Sales in Value, by Purity (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Ethylene Glycol Monostearate Sales in Volume, by Purity (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Ethylene Glycol Monostearate Average Selling Price (ASP) by Purity (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Ethylene Glycol Monostearate Market Size by Purity

2.3.1 United States Ethylene Glycol Monostearate Sales in Value, by Purity (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Ethylene Glycol Monostearate Sales in Volume, by Purity (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Ethylene Glycol Monostearate Average Selling Price (ASP) by Purity (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Ethylene Glycol Monostearate Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Personal Care

3.1.2 Home Care

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Global Ethylene Glycol Monostearate Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Ethylene Glycol Monostearate Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Ethylene Glycol Monostearate Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Ethylene Glycol Monostearate Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Ethylene Glycol Monostearate Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Ethylene Glycol Monostearate Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Ethylene Glycol Monostearate Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Ethylene Glycol Monostearate Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Ethylene Glycol Monostearate Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Ethylene Glycol Monostearate Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Ethylene Glycol Monostearate Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Ethylene Glycol Monostearate Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Ethylene Glycol Monostearate Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Ethylene Glycol Monostearate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Ethylene Glycol Monostearate Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Ethylene Glycol Monostearate Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Ethylene Glycol Monostearate in 2021

4.2.3 Global Ethylene Glycol Monostearate Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Ethylene Glycol Monostearate Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Ethylene Glycol Monostearate Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Ethylene Glycol Monostearate Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Ethylene Glycol Monostearate Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Ethylene Glycol Monostearate Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Ethylene Glycol Monostearate Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Ethylene Glycol Monostearate Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Ethylene Glycol Monostearate Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Ethylene Glycol Monostearate Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Ethylene Glycol Monostearate Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Ethylene Glycol Monostearate Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Ethylene Glycol Monostearate Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Ethylene Glycol Monostearate Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Ethylene Glycol Monostearate Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Ethylene Glycol Monostearate Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Ethylene Glycol Monostearate Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Ethylene Glycol Monostearate Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Ethylene Glycol Monostearate Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Ethylene Glycol Monostearate Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Ethylene Glycol Monostearate Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Ethylene Glycol Monostearate Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Ethylene Glycol Monostearate Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Ethylene Glycol Monostearate Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Ethylene Glycol Monostearate Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Glycol Monostearate Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Glycol Monostearate Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Solvay

7.1.1 Solvay Corporation Information

7.1.2 Solvay Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Solvay Ethylene Glycol Monostearate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Solvay Ethylene Glycol Monostearate Products Offered

7.1.5 Solvay Recent Development

7.2 Croda

7.2.1 Croda Corporation Information

7.2.2 Croda Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Croda Ethylene Glycol Monostearate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Croda Ethylene Glycol Monostearate Products Offered

7.2.5 Croda Recent Development

7.3 Galaxy Surfactants

7.3.1 Galaxy Surfactants Corporation Information

7.3.2 Galaxy Surfactants Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Galaxy Surfactants Ethylene Glycol Monostearate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Galaxy Surfactants Ethylene Glycol Monostearate Products Offered

7.3.5 Galaxy Surfactants Recent Development

7.4 BASF

7.4.1 BASF Corporation Information

7.4.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 BASF Ethylene Glycol Monostearate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 BASF Ethylene Glycol Monostearate Products Offered

7.4.5 BASF Recent Development

7.5 Lonza

7.5.1 Lonza Corporation Information

7.5.2 Lonza Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Lonza Ethylene Glycol Monostearate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Lonza Ethylene Glycol Monostearate Products Offered

7.5.5 Lonza Recent Development

7.6 Stearinerie Dubois

7.6.1 Stearinerie Dubois Corporation Information

7.6.2 Stearinerie Dubois Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Stearinerie Dubois Ethylene Glycol Monostearate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Stearinerie Dubois Ethylene Glycol Monostearate Products Offered

7.6.5 Stearinerie Dubois Recent Development

7.7 Italmatch Chemicals

7.7.1 Italmatch Chemicals Corporation Information

7.7.2 Italmatch Chemicals Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Italmatch Chemicals Ethylene Glycol Monostearate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Italmatch Chemicals Ethylene Glycol Monostearate Products Offered

7.7.5 Italmatch Chemicals Recent Development

7.8 Innospec

7.8.1 Innospec Corporation Information

7.8.2 Innospec Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Innospec Ethylene Glycol Monostearate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Innospec Ethylene Glycol Monostearate Products Offered

7.8.5 Innospec Recent Development

7.9 Mosselman

7.9.1 Mosselman Corporation Information

7.9.2 Mosselman Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Mosselman Ethylene Glycol Monostearate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Mosselman Ethylene Glycol Monostearate Products Offered

7.9.5 Mosselman Recent Development

7.10 Inolex

7.10.1 Inolex Corporation Information

7.10.2 Inolex Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Inolex Ethylene Glycol Monostearate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Inolex Ethylene Glycol Monostearate Products Offered

7.10.5 Inolex Recent Development

7.11 Jeen International (Vantage)

7.11.1 Jeen International (Vantage) Corporation Information

7.11.2 Jeen International (Vantage) Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Jeen International (Vantage) Ethylene Glycol Monostearate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Jeen International (Vantage) Ethylene Glycol Monostearate Products Offered

7.11.5 Jeen International (Vantage) Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Ethylene Glycol Monostearate Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Ethylene Glycol Monostearate Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Ethylene Glycol Monostearate Distributors

8.3 Ethylene Glycol Monostearate Production Mode & Process

8.4 Ethylene Glycol Monostearate Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Ethylene Glycol Monostearate Sales Channels

8.4.2 Ethylene Glycol Monostearate Distributors

8.5 Ethylene Glycol Monostearate Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

