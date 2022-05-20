PVC Figures Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States PVC Figures market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global PVC Figures market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

This report focuses on global and United States PVC Figures market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Global key players of PVC figures include Good Smile Company, MaxFactory, ALTER, Aniplex, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 37%. Asia-Pacific is the largest producer of PVC figures holds a share over 58%. In terms of product, anime figures is the largest segment, with a share over 59%.And in terms of application, the largest application is offline sales, with a share over 69%.

For United States market, this report focuses on the PVC Figures market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

PVC Figures Market Segment by Type

Anime Figures

Movie Figures

Others

PVC Figures Market Segment by Application

Offline Sales

Online Sales

The report on the PVC Figures market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Good Smile Company

MaxFactory

ALTER

Aniplex

Bandai

Kaiyodo

Kotobukiya

Funko

Hasbro

Mattel

Hot Toys

Sideshow Collectibles

POP MART

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global PVC Figures consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of PVC Figures market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global PVC Figures manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the PVC Figures with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of PVC Figures submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> PVC Figures companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 PVC Figures Product Introduction

1.2 Global PVC Figures Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global PVC Figures Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global PVC Figures Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States PVC Figures Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States PVC Figures Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States PVC Figures Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 PVC Figures Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States PVC Figures in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of PVC Figures Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 PVC Figures Market Dynamics

1.5.1 PVC Figures Industry Trends

1.5.2 PVC Figures Market Drivers

1.5.3 PVC Figures Market Challenges

1.5.4 PVC Figures Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 PVC Figures Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Anime Figures

2.1.2 Movie Figures

2.1.3 Others

2.2 Global PVC Figures Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global PVC Figures Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global PVC Figures Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global PVC Figures Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States PVC Figures Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States PVC Figures Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States PVC Figures Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States PVC Figures Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 PVC Figures Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Offline Sales

3.1.2 Online Sales

3.2 Global PVC Figures Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global PVC Figures Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global PVC Figures Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global PVC Figures Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States PVC Figures Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States PVC Figures Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States PVC Figures Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States PVC Figures Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global PVC Figures Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global PVC Figures Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global PVC Figures Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global PVC Figures Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global PVC Figures Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global PVC Figures Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global PVC Figures Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 PVC Figures Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of PVC Figures in 2021

4.2.3 Global PVC Figures Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global PVC Figures Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global PVC Figures Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers PVC Figures Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into PVC Figures Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States PVC Figures Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top PVC Figures Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States PVC Figures Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States PVC Figures Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global PVC Figures Market Size by Region

5.1 Global PVC Figures Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global PVC Figures Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global PVC Figures Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global PVC Figures Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global PVC Figures Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global PVC Figures Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global PVC Figures Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America PVC Figures Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America PVC Figures Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific PVC Figures Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific PVC Figures Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe PVC Figures Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe PVC Figures Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America PVC Figures Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America PVC Figures Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa PVC Figures Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa PVC Figures Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Good Smile Company

7.1.1 Good Smile Company Corporation Information

7.1.2 Good Smile Company Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Good Smile Company PVC Figures Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Good Smile Company PVC Figures Products Offered

7.1.5 Good Smile Company Recent Development

7.2 MaxFactory

7.2.1 MaxFactory Corporation Information

7.2.2 MaxFactory Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 MaxFactory PVC Figures Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 MaxFactory PVC Figures Products Offered

7.2.5 MaxFactory Recent Development

7.3 ALTER

7.3.1 ALTER Corporation Information

7.3.2 ALTER Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 ALTER PVC Figures Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 ALTER PVC Figures Products Offered

7.3.5 ALTER Recent Development

7.4 Aniplex

7.4.1 Aniplex Corporation Information

7.4.2 Aniplex Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Aniplex PVC Figures Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Aniplex PVC Figures Products Offered

7.4.5 Aniplex Recent Development

7.5 Bandai

7.5.1 Bandai Corporation Information

7.5.2 Bandai Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Bandai PVC Figures Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Bandai PVC Figures Products Offered

7.5.5 Bandai Recent Development

7.6 Kaiyodo

7.6.1 Kaiyodo Corporation Information

7.6.2 Kaiyodo Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Kaiyodo PVC Figures Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Kaiyodo PVC Figures Products Offered

7.6.5 Kaiyodo Recent Development

7.7 Kotobukiya

7.7.1 Kotobukiya Corporation Information

7.7.2 Kotobukiya Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Kotobukiya PVC Figures Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Kotobukiya PVC Figures Products Offered

7.7.5 Kotobukiya Recent Development

7.8 Funko

7.8.1 Funko Corporation Information

7.8.2 Funko Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Funko PVC Figures Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Funko PVC Figures Products Offered

7.8.5 Funko Recent Development

7.9 Hasbro

7.9.1 Hasbro Corporation Information

7.9.2 Hasbro Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Hasbro PVC Figures Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Hasbro PVC Figures Products Offered

7.9.5 Hasbro Recent Development

7.10 Mattel

7.10.1 Mattel Corporation Information

7.10.2 Mattel Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Mattel PVC Figures Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Mattel PVC Figures Products Offered

7.10.5 Mattel Recent Development

7.11 Hot Toys

7.11.1 Hot Toys Corporation Information

7.11.2 Hot Toys Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Hot Toys PVC Figures Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Hot Toys PVC Figures Products Offered

7.11.5 Hot Toys Recent Development

7.12 Sideshow Collectibles

7.12.1 Sideshow Collectibles Corporation Information

7.12.2 Sideshow Collectibles Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Sideshow Collectibles PVC Figures Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Sideshow Collectibles Products Offered

7.12.5 Sideshow Collectibles Recent Development

7.13 POP MART

7.13.1 POP MART Corporation Information

7.13.2 POP MART Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 POP MART PVC Figures Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 POP MART Products Offered

7.13.5 POP MART Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 PVC Figures Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 PVC Figures Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 PVC Figures Distributors

8.3 PVC Figures Production Mode & Process

8.4 PVC Figures Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 PVC Figures Sales Channels

8.4.2 PVC Figures Distributors

8.5 PVC Figures Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

