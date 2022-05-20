Ethylene Glycol Distearate (EGDS) Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Ethylene Glycol Distearate (EGDS) market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ethylene Glycol Distearate (EGDS) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

This report focuses on global and United States Ethylene Glycol Distearate (EGDS) market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

In GCC and Africa, key players of ethylene glycol distearate (EGDS) include Clariant, Galaxy Surfactants, Innospec, Solvay, etc. Top five manufacturers hold a share over 75%. In terms of product, cosmetic grade is the largest segment, with a share over 91%. And in terms of application, the largest application is personal and home care, with a share over 91%.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Ethylene Glycol Distearate (EGDS) market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Ethylene Glycol Distearate (EGDS) Market Segment by Type

Cosmetic Grade

Industrial Grade

Ethylene Glycol Distearate (EGDS) Market Segment by Application

Personal and Home Care

Industrial

The report on the Ethylene Glycol Distearate (EGDS) market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Clariant

Galaxy Surfactants

Innospec

Solvay

Croda

Italmatch Chemicals

Taiwan NJC

Nikko Chemicals

Inolex

Jeen International (Vantage)

Flower’s Song Chemical

Guangzhou Zhonghai Chemical

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Ethylene Glycol Distearate (EGDS) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Ethylene Glycol Distearate (EGDS) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Ethylene Glycol Distearate (EGDS) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Ethylene Glycol Distearate (EGDS) with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Ethylene Glycol Distearate (EGDS) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Ethylene Glycol Distearate (EGDS) companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

