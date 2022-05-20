Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

This report focuses on global and United States Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

In GCC and Africa, key players of cocamide diethanolamine (CDEA) include BASF, Galaxy Surfactant, Kapachim S.A., KAO Chemicals, etc. Top five manufacturers hold a share over 67%. In terms of product, cocamide DEA (1:1) is the largest segment, with a share over 67%. And in terms of application, the largest application is home care, with a share over 44%.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) Market Segment by Type

Cocamide DEA (1:1)

Cocamide DEA (1:1.5)

Cocamide DEA (1:2)

Others

Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) Market Segment by Application

Personal Care

Home Care

Industry

The report on the Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

BASF

Galaxy Surfactant

Kapachim S.A.

KAO Chemicals

Solvay

Matrix Oleochem Sdn. Bhd

Vance Bioenergy

Evonik

Guangzhou Flower’s Song Fine Chemical Co

KLK OLEO

Clariant

Lubrizol

PPU CHEMCO

Stepan

Zhejiang Zanyu New Material Co

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) Product Introduction

1.2 Global Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) Industry Trends

1.5.2 Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) Market Drivers

1.5.3 Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) Market Challenges

1.5.4 Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Cocamide DEA (1:1)

2.1.2 Cocamide DEA (1:1.5)

2.1.3 Cocamide DEA (1:2)

2.1.4 Others

2.2 Global Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Personal Care

3.1.2 Home Care

3.1.3 Industry

3.2 Global Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) in 2021

4.2.3 Global Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 BASF

7.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

7.1.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 BASF Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 BASF Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) Products Offered

7.1.5 BASF Recent Development

7.2 Galaxy Surfactant

7.2.1 Galaxy Surfactant Corporation Information

7.2.2 Galaxy Surfactant Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Galaxy Surfactant Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Galaxy Surfactant Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) Products Offered

7.2.5 Galaxy Surfactant Recent Development

7.3 Kapachim S.A.

7.3.1 Kapachim S.A. Corporation Information

7.3.2 Kapachim S.A. Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Kapachim S.A. Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Kapachim S.A. Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) Products Offered

7.3.5 Kapachim S.A. Recent Development

7.4 KAO Chemicals

7.4.1 KAO Chemicals Corporation Information

7.4.2 KAO Chemicals Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 KAO Chemicals Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 KAO Chemicals Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) Products Offered

7.4.5 KAO Chemicals Recent Development

7.5 Solvay

7.5.1 Solvay Corporation Information

7.5.2 Solvay Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Solvay Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Solvay Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) Products Offered

7.5.5 Solvay Recent Development

7.6 Matrix Oleochem Sdn. Bhd

7.6.1 Matrix Oleochem Sdn. Bhd Corporation Information

7.6.2 Matrix Oleochem Sdn. Bhd Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Matrix Oleochem Sdn. Bhd Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Matrix Oleochem Sdn. Bhd Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) Products Offered

7.6.5 Matrix Oleochem Sdn. Bhd Recent Development

7.7 Vance Bioenergy

7.7.1 Vance Bioenergy Corporation Information

7.7.2 Vance Bioenergy Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Vance Bioenergy Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Vance Bioenergy Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) Products Offered

7.7.5 Vance Bioenergy Recent Development

7.8 Evonik

7.8.1 Evonik Corporation Information

7.8.2 Evonik Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Evonik Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Evonik Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) Products Offered

7.8.5 Evonik Recent Development

7.9 Guangzhou Flower’s Song Fine Chemical Co

7.9.1 Guangzhou Flower’s Song Fine Chemical Co Corporation Information

7.9.2 Guangzhou Flower’s Song Fine Chemical Co Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Guangzhou Flower’s Song Fine Chemical Co Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Guangzhou Flower’s Song Fine Chemical Co Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) Products Offered

7.9.5 Guangzhou Flower’s Song Fine Chemical Co Recent Development

7.10 KLK OLEO

7.10.1 KLK OLEO Corporation Information

7.10.2 KLK OLEO Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 KLK OLEO Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 KLK OLEO Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) Products Offered

7.10.5 KLK OLEO Recent Development

7.11 Clariant

7.11.1 Clariant Corporation Information

7.11.2 Clariant Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Clariant Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Clariant Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) Products Offered

7.11.5 Clariant Recent Development

7.12 Lubrizol

7.12.1 Lubrizol Corporation Information

7.12.2 Lubrizol Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Lubrizol Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Lubrizol Products Offered

7.12.5 Lubrizol Recent Development

7.13 PPU CHEMCO

7.13.1 PPU CHEMCO Corporation Information

7.13.2 PPU CHEMCO Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 PPU CHEMCO Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 PPU CHEMCO Products Offered

7.13.5 PPU CHEMCO Recent Development

7.14 Stepan

7.14.1 Stepan Corporation Information

7.14.2 Stepan Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Stepan Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Stepan Products Offered

7.14.5 Stepan Recent Development

7.15 Zhejiang Zanyu New Material Co

7.15.1 Zhejiang Zanyu New Material Co Corporation Information

7.15.2 Zhejiang Zanyu New Material Co Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Zhejiang Zanyu New Material Co Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Zhejiang Zanyu New Material Co Products Offered

7.15.5 Zhejiang Zanyu New Material Co Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) Distributors

8.3 Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) Production Mode & Process

8.4 Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) Sales Channels

8.4.2 Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) Distributors

8.5 Cocamide Diethanolamine (CDEA) Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

