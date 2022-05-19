Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

This report focuses on global and United States Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

In GCC and Africa, key players of coco mono ethanol amide (CMEA) include BASF, Galaxy Surfactant, Kao Chemicals, Solvay, etc. Top five manufacturers hold a share over 73%. In terms of product, no glycerol is the largest segment, with a share over 50%. And in terms of application, the largest application is personal care, with a share over 45%.

Global Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) Scope and Market Size

Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) Market Segment by Type

No Glycerol

Glycerol

Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) Market Segment by Application

Personal Care

Home Care

Others

The report on the Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

BASF

Galaxy Surfactant

Kao Chemicals

Solvay

Evonik

Clariant Chemical

Guangzhou Flower’s Song Fine Chemical Co

KLK OLEO

Lubrizol

Croda

Stepan

ERCA WILMAR

Pilot Chemical

Taiwan NJC

Cedar Concepts Corporation

Enaspol

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) Product Introduction

1.2 Global Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) Industry Trends

1.5.2 Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) Market Drivers

1.5.3 Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) Market Challenges

1.5.4 Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 No Glycerol

2.1.2 Glycerol

2.2 Global Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Personal Care

3.1.2 Home Care

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Global Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) in 2021

4.2.3 Global Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 BASF

7.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

7.1.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 BASF Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 BASF Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) Products Offered

7.1.5 BASF Recent Development

7.2 Galaxy Surfactant

7.2.1 Galaxy Surfactant Corporation Information

7.2.2 Galaxy Surfactant Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Galaxy Surfactant Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Galaxy Surfactant Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) Products Offered

7.2.5 Galaxy Surfactant Recent Development

7.3 Kao Chemicals

7.3.1 Kao Chemicals Corporation Information

7.3.2 Kao Chemicals Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Kao Chemicals Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Kao Chemicals Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) Products Offered

7.3.5 Kao Chemicals Recent Development

7.4 Solvay

7.4.1 Solvay Corporation Information

7.4.2 Solvay Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Solvay Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Solvay Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) Products Offered

7.4.5 Solvay Recent Development

7.5 Evonik

7.5.1 Evonik Corporation Information

7.5.2 Evonik Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Evonik Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Evonik Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) Products Offered

7.5.5 Evonik Recent Development

7.6 Clariant Chemical

7.6.1 Clariant Chemical Corporation Information

7.6.2 Clariant Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Clariant Chemical Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Clariant Chemical Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) Products Offered

7.6.5 Clariant Chemical Recent Development

7.7 Guangzhou Flower’s Song Fine Chemical Co

7.7.1 Guangzhou Flower’s Song Fine Chemical Co Corporation Information

7.7.2 Guangzhou Flower’s Song Fine Chemical Co Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Guangzhou Flower’s Song Fine Chemical Co Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Guangzhou Flower’s Song Fine Chemical Co Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) Products Offered

7.7.5 Guangzhou Flower’s Song Fine Chemical Co Recent Development

7.8 KLK OLEO

7.8.1 KLK OLEO Corporation Information

7.8.2 KLK OLEO Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 KLK OLEO Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 KLK OLEO Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) Products Offered

7.8.5 KLK OLEO Recent Development

7.9 Lubrizol

7.9.1 Lubrizol Corporation Information

7.9.2 Lubrizol Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Lubrizol Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Lubrizol Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) Products Offered

7.9.5 Lubrizol Recent Development

7.10 Croda

7.10.1 Croda Corporation Information

7.10.2 Croda Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Croda Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Croda Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) Products Offered

7.10.5 Croda Recent Development

7.11 Stepan

7.11.1 Stepan Corporation Information

7.11.2 Stepan Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Stepan Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Stepan Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) Products Offered

7.11.5 Stepan Recent Development

7.12 ERCA WILMAR

7.12.1 ERCA WILMAR Corporation Information

7.12.2 ERCA WILMAR Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 ERCA WILMAR Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 ERCA WILMAR Products Offered

7.12.5 ERCA WILMAR Recent Development

7.13 Pilot Chemical

7.13.1 Pilot Chemical Corporation Information

7.13.2 Pilot Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Pilot Chemical Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Pilot Chemical Products Offered

7.13.5 Pilot Chemical Recent Development

7.14 Taiwan NJC

7.14.1 Taiwan NJC Corporation Information

7.14.2 Taiwan NJC Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Taiwan NJC Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Taiwan NJC Products Offered

7.14.5 Taiwan NJC Recent Development

7.15 Cedar Concepts Corporation

7.15.1 Cedar Concepts Corporation Corporation Information

7.15.2 Cedar Concepts Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Cedar Concepts Corporation Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Cedar Concepts Corporation Products Offered

7.15.5 Cedar Concepts Corporation Recent Development

7.16 Enaspol

7.16.1 Enaspol Corporation Information

7.16.2 Enaspol Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Enaspol Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Enaspol Products Offered

7.16.5 Enaspol Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) Distributors

8.3 Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) Production Mode & Process

8.4 Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) Sales Channels

8.4.2 Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) Distributors

8.5 Coco Mono Ethanol Amide (CMEA) Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

