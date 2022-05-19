Global Cellular IoT Chip Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Cellular IoT Chip market and Cellular IoT Chip market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cellular IoT Chip market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Cellular IoT Chip market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, NB-IoT accounting for % of the Cellular IoT Chip global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Smart Meters was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Cellular IoT Chip Scope and Market Size

Cellular IoT Chip market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cellular IoT Chip market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Cellular IoT Chip market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/352493/cellular-iot-chip

Segment by Type

NB-IoT

4G Cat.1

4G Cat.4

5G

Others

Segment by Application

Smart Meters

Router and CPE

Industrial

Automotive

Others

By Company

Qualcomm

Unisoc

Hisilicon

ASR Microelectronics

MediaTek

Intel

Sequans

Eigencomm

Sony

Samsung

MLINK

The report on the Cellular IoT Chip market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Cellular IoT Chipconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Cellular IoT Chipmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Cellular IoT Chipmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Cellular IoT Chipwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Cellular IoT Chipsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Cellular IoT Chip companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Cellular IoT Chip Product Introduction

1.2 Global Cellular IoT Chip Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Cellular IoT Chip Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Cellular IoT Chip Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Cellular IoT Chip Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Cellular IoT Chip Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Cellular IoT Chip Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Cellular IoT Chip Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Cellular IoT Chip in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Cellular IoT Chip Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Cellular IoT Chip Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Cellular IoT Chip Industry Trends

1.5.2 Cellular IoT Chip Market Drivers

1.5.3 Cellular IoT Chip Market Challenges

1.5.4 Cellular IoT Chip Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Cellular IoT Chip Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 NB-IoT

2.1.2 4G Cat.1

2.1.3 4G Cat.4

2.1.4 5G

2.1.5 Others

2.2 Global Cellular IoT Chip Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Cellular IoT Chip Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Cellular IoT Chip Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Cellular IoT Chip Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Cellular IoT Chip Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Cellular IoT Chip Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Cellular IoT Chip Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Cellular IoT Chip Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Cellular IoT Chip Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Smart Meters

3.1.2 Router and CPE

3.1.3 Industrial

3.1.4 Automotive

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global Cellular IoT Chip Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Cellular IoT Chip Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Cellular IoT Chip Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Cellular IoT Chip Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Cellular IoT Chip Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Cellular IoT Chip Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Cellular IoT Chip Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Cellular IoT Chip Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Cellular IoT Chip Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Cellular IoT Chip Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Cellular IoT Chip Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Cellular IoT Chip Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Cellular IoT Chip Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Cellular IoT Chip Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Cellular IoT Chip Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Cellular IoT Chip Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Cellular IoT Chip in 2021

4.2.3 Global Cellular IoT Chip Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Cellular IoT Chip Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Cellular IoT Chip Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Cellular IoT Chip Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Cellular IoT Chip Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Cellular IoT Chip Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Cellular IoT Chip Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Cellular IoT Chip Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Cellular IoT Chip Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Cellular IoT Chip Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Cellular IoT Chip Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Cellular IoT Chip Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Cellular IoT Chip Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Cellular IoT Chip Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Cellular IoT Chip Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Cellular IoT Chip Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Cellular IoT Chip Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Cellular IoT Chip Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Cellular IoT Chip Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Cellular IoT Chip Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Cellular IoT Chip Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Cellular IoT Chip Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Cellular IoT Chip Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Cellular IoT Chip Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Cellular IoT Chip Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Cellular IoT Chip Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Cellular IoT Chip Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Qualcomm

7.1.1 Qualcomm Corporation Information

7.1.2 Qualcomm Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Qualcomm Cellular IoT Chip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Qualcomm Cellular IoT Chip Products Offered

7.1.5 Qualcomm Recent Development

7.2 Unisoc

7.2.1 Unisoc Corporation Information

7.2.2 Unisoc Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Unisoc Cellular IoT Chip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Unisoc Cellular IoT Chip Products Offered

7.2.5 Unisoc Recent Development

7.3 Hisilicon

7.3.1 Hisilicon Corporation Information

7.3.2 Hisilicon Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Hisilicon Cellular IoT Chip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Hisilicon Cellular IoT Chip Products Offered

7.3.5 Hisilicon Recent Development

7.4 ASR Microelectronics

7.4.1 ASR Microelectronics Corporation Information

7.4.2 ASR Microelectronics Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 ASR Microelectronics Cellular IoT Chip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 ASR Microelectronics Cellular IoT Chip Products Offered

7.4.5 ASR Microelectronics Recent Development

7.5 MediaTek

7.5.1 MediaTek Corporation Information

7.5.2 MediaTek Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 MediaTek Cellular IoT Chip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 MediaTek Cellular IoT Chip Products Offered

7.5.5 MediaTek Recent Development

7.6 Intel

7.6.1 Intel Corporation Information

7.6.2 Intel Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Intel Cellular IoT Chip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Intel Cellular IoT Chip Products Offered

7.6.5 Intel Recent Development

7.7 Sequans

7.7.1 Sequans Corporation Information

7.7.2 Sequans Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Sequans Cellular IoT Chip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Sequans Cellular IoT Chip Products Offered

7.7.5 Sequans Recent Development

7.8 Eigencomm

7.8.1 Eigencomm Corporation Information

7.8.2 Eigencomm Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Eigencomm Cellular IoT Chip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Eigencomm Cellular IoT Chip Products Offered

7.8.5 Eigencomm Recent Development

7.9 Sony

7.9.1 Sony Corporation Information

7.9.2 Sony Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Sony Cellular IoT Chip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Sony Cellular IoT Chip Products Offered

7.9.5 Sony Recent Development

7.10 Samsung

7.10.1 Samsung Corporation Information

7.10.2 Samsung Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Samsung Cellular IoT Chip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Samsung Cellular IoT Chip Products Offered

7.10.5 Samsung Recent Development

7.11 MLINK

7.11.1 MLINK Corporation Information

7.11.2 MLINK Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 MLINK Cellular IoT Chip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 MLINK Cellular IoT Chip Products Offered

7.11.5 MLINK Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Cellular IoT Chip Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Cellular IoT Chip Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Cellular IoT Chip Distributors

8.3 Cellular IoT Chip Production Mode & Process

8.4 Cellular IoT Chip Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Cellular IoT Chip Sales Channels

8.4.2 Cellular IoT Chip Distributors

8.5 Cellular IoT Chip Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/352493/cellular-iot-chip

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com