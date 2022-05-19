Direct Drive Rotary Tables Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Direct Drive Rotary Tables market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Direct Drive Rotary Tables market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Direct Drive Rotary Tables market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Direct Drive Rotary Tables Market Segment by Type

External Rotation Direct Drive Turntable

Internal Rotation Direct Drive Turntable

Direct Drive Rotary Tables Market Segment by Application

Machine Tool

Cnc Rotary Conveyor

Milling Machine

Machine Center

Others

The report on the Direct Drive Rotary Tables market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Hiwin Technologies Corp.

Rototrans

NIKKEN KOSAKUSHO WORKS, LTD

IntelLiDrives

PI USA

MASTED ASSEMBLY

SOLPOWER Machine Electronics Corp

Yukiwa Seiko Inc.

MMK Matsumoto Corporation

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Direct Drive Rotary Tables consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Direct Drive Rotary Tables market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Direct Drive Rotary Tables manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Direct Drive Rotary Tables with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Direct Drive Rotary Tables submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Direct Drive Rotary Tables companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Direct Drive Rotary Tables Product Introduction

1.2 Global Direct Drive Rotary Tables Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Direct Drive Rotary Tables Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Direct Drive Rotary Tables Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Direct Drive Rotary Tables Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Direct Drive Rotary Tables Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Direct Drive Rotary Tables Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Direct Drive Rotary Tables Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Direct Drive Rotary Tables in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Direct Drive Rotary Tables Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Direct Drive Rotary Tables Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Direct Drive Rotary Tables Industry Trends

1.5.2 Direct Drive Rotary Tables Market Drivers

1.5.3 Direct Drive Rotary Tables Market Challenges

1.5.4 Direct Drive Rotary Tables Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Direct Drive Rotary Tables Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 External Rotation Direct Drive Turntable

2.1.2 Internal Rotation Direct Drive Turntable

2.2 Global Direct Drive Rotary Tables Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Direct Drive Rotary Tables Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Direct Drive Rotary Tables Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Direct Drive Rotary Tables Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Direct Drive Rotary Tables Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Direct Drive Rotary Tables Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Direct Drive Rotary Tables Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Direct Drive Rotary Tables Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Direct Drive Rotary Tables Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Machine Tool

3.1.2 Cnc Rotary Conveyor

3.1.3 Milling Machine

3.1.4 Machine Center

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global Direct Drive Rotary Tables Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Direct Drive Rotary Tables Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Direct Drive Rotary Tables Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Direct Drive Rotary Tables Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Direct Drive Rotary Tables Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Direct Drive Rotary Tables Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Direct Drive Rotary Tables Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Direct Drive Rotary Tables Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Direct Drive Rotary Tables Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Direct Drive Rotary Tables Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Direct Drive Rotary Tables Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Direct Drive Rotary Tables Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Direct Drive Rotary Tables Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Direct Drive Rotary Tables Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Direct Drive Rotary Tables Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Direct Drive Rotary Tables Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Direct Drive Rotary Tables in 2021

4.2.3 Global Direct Drive Rotary Tables Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Direct Drive Rotary Tables Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Direct Drive Rotary Tables Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Direct Drive Rotary Tables Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Direct Drive Rotary Tables Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Direct Drive Rotary Tables Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Direct Drive Rotary Tables Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Direct Drive Rotary Tables Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Direct Drive Rotary Tables Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Direct Drive Rotary Tables Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Direct Drive Rotary Tables Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Direct Drive Rotary Tables Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Direct Drive Rotary Tables Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Direct Drive Rotary Tables Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Direct Drive Rotary Tables Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Direct Drive Rotary Tables Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Direct Drive Rotary Tables Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Direct Drive Rotary Tables Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Direct Drive Rotary Tables Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Direct Drive Rotary Tables Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Direct Drive Rotary Tables Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Direct Drive Rotary Tables Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Direct Drive Rotary Tables Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Direct Drive Rotary Tables Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Direct Drive Rotary Tables Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Direct Drive Rotary Tables Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Direct Drive Rotary Tables Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Hiwin Technologies Corp.

7.1.1 Hiwin Technologies Corp. Corporation Information

7.1.2 Hiwin Technologies Corp. Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Hiwin Technologies Corp. Direct Drive Rotary Tables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Hiwin Technologies Corp. Direct Drive Rotary Tables Products Offered

7.1.5 Hiwin Technologies Corp. Recent Development

7.2 Rototrans

7.2.1 Rototrans Corporation Information

7.2.2 Rototrans Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Rototrans Direct Drive Rotary Tables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Rototrans Direct Drive Rotary Tables Products Offered

7.2.5 Rototrans Recent Development

7.3 NIKKEN KOSAKUSHO WORKS, LTD

7.3.1 NIKKEN KOSAKUSHO WORKS, LTD Corporation Information

7.3.2 NIKKEN KOSAKUSHO WORKS, LTD Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 NIKKEN KOSAKUSHO WORKS, LTD Direct Drive Rotary Tables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 NIKKEN KOSAKUSHO WORKS, LTD Direct Drive Rotary Tables Products Offered

7.3.5 NIKKEN KOSAKUSHO WORKS, LTD Recent Development

7.4 IntelLiDrives

7.4.1 IntelLiDrives Corporation Information

7.4.2 IntelLiDrives Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 IntelLiDrives Direct Drive Rotary Tables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 IntelLiDrives Direct Drive Rotary Tables Products Offered

7.4.5 IntelLiDrives Recent Development

7.5 PI USA

7.5.1 PI USA Corporation Information

7.5.2 PI USA Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 PI USA Direct Drive Rotary Tables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 PI USA Direct Drive Rotary Tables Products Offered

7.5.5 PI USA Recent Development

7.6 MASTED ASSEMBLY

7.6.1 MASTED ASSEMBLY Corporation Information

7.6.2 MASTED ASSEMBLY Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 MASTED ASSEMBLY Direct Drive Rotary Tables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 MASTED ASSEMBLY Direct Drive Rotary Tables Products Offered

7.6.5 MASTED ASSEMBLY Recent Development

7.7 SOLPOWER Machine Electronics Corp

7.7.1 SOLPOWER Machine Electronics Corp Corporation Information

7.7.2 SOLPOWER Machine Electronics Corp Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 SOLPOWER Machine Electronics Corp Direct Drive Rotary Tables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 SOLPOWER Machine Electronics Corp Direct Drive Rotary Tables Products Offered

7.7.5 SOLPOWER Machine Electronics Corp Recent Development

7.8 Yukiwa Seiko Inc.

7.8.1 Yukiwa Seiko Inc. Corporation Information

7.8.2 Yukiwa Seiko Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Yukiwa Seiko Inc. Direct Drive Rotary Tables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Yukiwa Seiko Inc. Direct Drive Rotary Tables Products Offered

7.8.5 Yukiwa Seiko Inc. Recent Development

7.9 MMK Matsumoto Corporation

7.9.1 MMK Matsumoto Corporation Corporation Information

7.9.2 MMK Matsumoto Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 MMK Matsumoto Corporation Direct Drive Rotary Tables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 MMK Matsumoto Corporation Direct Drive Rotary Tables Products Offered

7.9.5 MMK Matsumoto Corporation Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Direct Drive Rotary Tables Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Direct Drive Rotary Tables Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Direct Drive Rotary Tables Distributors

8.3 Direct Drive Rotary Tables Production Mode & Process

8.4 Direct Drive Rotary Tables Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Direct Drive Rotary Tables Sales Channels

8.4.2 Direct Drive Rotary Tables Distributors

8.5 Direct Drive Rotary Tables Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

