Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and United States Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane Market

This report focuses on global and United States Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, White Silicone Grease accounting for % of the Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Semiconductor Integrated Circuits was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

In United States the Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane market size is expected to grow from US$ million in 2021 to US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Segment by Material

PVC

TPO

SBS

EPDM

Others

Segment by Application

Roofing

Walls

Building Structures

Tunnels

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Henry Company

Tremco

Sika

Carlisle Coatings & Waterproofing

WR MEADOWS, INC

DuPont

Effisus

3M

IKO

Bostik

Barrett

Soprema Group

Fosroc

GAF

Bauder

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane sub markets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane Product Introduction

1.2 Global Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane Industry Trends

1.5.2 Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane Market Drivers

1.5.3 Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane Market Challenges

1.5.4 Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Material

2.1 Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane Market Segment by Material

2.1.1 PVC

2.1.2 TPO

2.1.3 SBS

2.1.4 EPDM

2.1.5 Others

2.2 Global Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane Market Size by Material

2.2.1 Global Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane Sales in Value, by Material (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane Sales in Volume, by Material (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane Average Selling Price (ASP) by Material (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane Market Size by Material

2.3.1 United States Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane Sales in Value, by Material (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane Sales in Volume, by Material (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane Average Selling Price (ASP) by Material (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Roofing

3.1.2 Walls

3.1.3 Building Structures

3.1.4 Tunnels

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane in 2021

4.2.3 Global Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Henry Company

7.1.1 Henry Company Corporation Information

7.1.2 Henry Company Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Henry Company Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Henry Company Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane Products Offered

7.1.5 Henry Company Recent Development

7.2 Tremco

7.2.1 Tremco Corporation Information

7.2.2 Tremco Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Tremco Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Tremco Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane Products Offered

7.2.5 Tremco Recent Development

7.3 Sika

7.3.1 Sika Corporation Information

7.3.2 Sika Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Sika Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Sika Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane Products Offered

7.3.5 Sika Recent Development

7.4 Carlisle Coatings & Waterproofing

7.4.1 Carlisle Coatings & Waterproofing Corporation Information

7.4.2 Carlisle Coatings & Waterproofing Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Carlisle Coatings & Waterproofing Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Carlisle Coatings & Waterproofing Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane Products Offered

7.4.5 Carlisle Coatings & Waterproofing Recent Development

7.5 WR MEADOWS, INC

7.5.1 WR MEADOWS, INC Corporation Information

7.5.2 WR MEADOWS, INC Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 WR MEADOWS, INC Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 WR MEADOWS, INC Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane Products Offered

7.5.5 WR MEADOWS, INC Recent Development

7.6 DuPont

7.6.1 DuPont Corporation Information

7.6.2 DuPont Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 DuPont Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 DuPont Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane Products Offered

7.6.5 DuPont Recent Development

7.7 Effisus

7.7.1 Effisus Corporation Information

7.7.2 Effisus Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Effisus Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Effisus Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane Products Offered

7.7.5 Effisus Recent Development

7.8 3M

7.8.1 3M Corporation Information

7.8.2 3M Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 3M Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 3M Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane Products Offered

7.8.5 3M Recent Development

7.9 IKO

7.9.1 IKO Corporation Information

7.9.2 IKO Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 IKO Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 IKO Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane Products Offered

7.9.5 IKO Recent Development

7.10 Bostik

7.10.1 Bostik Corporation Information

7.10.2 Bostik Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Bostik Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Bostik Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane Products Offered

7.10.5 Bostik Recent Development

7.11 Barrett

7.11.1 Barrett Corporation Information

7.11.2 Barrett Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Barrett Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Barrett Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane Products Offered

7.11.5 Barrett Recent Development

7.12 Soprema Group

7.12.1 Soprema Group Corporation Information

7.12.2 Soprema Group Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Soprema Group Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Soprema Group Products Offered

7.12.5 Soprema Group Recent Development

7.13 Fosroc

7.13.1 Fosroc Corporation Information

7.13.2 Fosroc Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Fosroc Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Fosroc Products Offered

7.13.5 Fosroc Recent Development

7.14 GAF

7.14.1 GAF Corporation Information

7.14.2 GAF Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 GAF Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 GAF Products Offered

7.14.5 GAF Recent Development

7.15 Bauder

7.15.1 Bauder Corporation Information

7.15.2 Bauder Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Bauder Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Bauder Products Offered

7.15.5 Bauder Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane Distributors

8.3 Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane Production Mode & Process

8.4 Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane Sales Channels

8.4.2 Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane Distributors

8.5 Self-adhering Waterproofing Membrane Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

