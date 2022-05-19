Global Automobile Driver IC Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Automobile Driver IC market and Automobile Driver IC market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automobile Driver IC market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Automobile Driver IC market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Automotive Gate Driver IC accounting for % of the Automobile Driver IC global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Commercial Vehicles was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Automobile Driver IC Scope and Market Size

Automobile Driver IC market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automobile Driver IC market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Automobile Driver IC market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/352492/automobile-driver-ic

Segment by Type

Automotive Gate Driver IC

Motor Driver IC

LED Driver IC

Segment by Application

Commercial Vehicles

Residential Vehicles

By Company

Infineon

STMicroelectronics

Intel

Samsung

Bosch

Qualcomm

Renesas Electronics

ROHM

Texas Instruments

NXP

Nuvoton Technology

Nisshinbo Micro

Analog Devices

The report on the Automobile Driver IC market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Automobile Driver ICconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Automobile Driver ICmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Automobile Driver ICmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Automobile Driver ICwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Automobile Driver ICsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Automobile Driver IC companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automobile Driver IC Product Introduction

1.2 Global Automobile Driver IC Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Automobile Driver IC Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Automobile Driver IC Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Automobile Driver IC Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Automobile Driver IC Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Automobile Driver IC Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Automobile Driver IC Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Automobile Driver IC in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Automobile Driver IC Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Automobile Driver IC Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Automobile Driver IC Industry Trends

1.5.2 Automobile Driver IC Market Drivers

1.5.3 Automobile Driver IC Market Challenges

1.5.4 Automobile Driver IC Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Automobile Driver IC Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Automotive Gate Driver IC

2.1.2 Motor Driver IC

2.1.3 LED Driver IC

2.2 Global Automobile Driver IC Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Automobile Driver IC Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Automobile Driver IC Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Automobile Driver IC Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Automobile Driver IC Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Automobile Driver IC Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Automobile Driver IC Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Automobile Driver IC Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Automobile Driver IC Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Commercial Vehicles

3.1.2 Residential Vehicles

3.2 Global Automobile Driver IC Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Automobile Driver IC Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Automobile Driver IC Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Automobile Driver IC Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Automobile Driver IC Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Automobile Driver IC Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Automobile Driver IC Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Automobile Driver IC Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Automobile Driver IC Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Automobile Driver IC Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Automobile Driver IC Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Automobile Driver IC Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Automobile Driver IC Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Automobile Driver IC Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Automobile Driver IC Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Automobile Driver IC Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Automobile Driver IC in 2021

4.2.3 Global Automobile Driver IC Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Automobile Driver IC Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Automobile Driver IC Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Automobile Driver IC Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Automobile Driver IC Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Automobile Driver IC Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Automobile Driver IC Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Automobile Driver IC Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Automobile Driver IC Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Automobile Driver IC Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Automobile Driver IC Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Automobile Driver IC Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Automobile Driver IC Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Automobile Driver IC Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Automobile Driver IC Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Automobile Driver IC Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Automobile Driver IC Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Automobile Driver IC Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Automobile Driver IC Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automobile Driver IC Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automobile Driver IC Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Automobile Driver IC Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Automobile Driver IC Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Automobile Driver IC Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Automobile Driver IC Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Automobile Driver IC Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Automobile Driver IC Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Infineon

7.1.1 Infineon Corporation Information

7.1.2 Infineon Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Infineon Automobile Driver IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Infineon Automobile Driver IC Products Offered

7.1.5 Infineon Recent Development

7.2 STMicroelectronics

7.2.1 STMicroelectronics Corporation Information

7.2.2 STMicroelectronics Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 STMicroelectronics Automobile Driver IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 STMicroelectronics Automobile Driver IC Products Offered

7.2.5 STMicroelectronics Recent Development

7.3 Intel

7.3.1 Intel Corporation Information

7.3.2 Intel Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Intel Automobile Driver IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Intel Automobile Driver IC Products Offered

7.3.5 Intel Recent Development

7.4 Samsung

7.4.1 Samsung Corporation Information

7.4.2 Samsung Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Samsung Automobile Driver IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Samsung Automobile Driver IC Products Offered

7.4.5 Samsung Recent Development

7.5 Bosch

7.5.1 Bosch Corporation Information

7.5.2 Bosch Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Bosch Automobile Driver IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Bosch Automobile Driver IC Products Offered

7.5.5 Bosch Recent Development

7.6 Qualcomm

7.6.1 Qualcomm Corporation Information

7.6.2 Qualcomm Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Qualcomm Automobile Driver IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Qualcomm Automobile Driver IC Products Offered

7.6.5 Qualcomm Recent Development

7.7 Renesas Electronics

7.7.1 Renesas Electronics Corporation Information

7.7.2 Renesas Electronics Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Renesas Electronics Automobile Driver IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Renesas Electronics Automobile Driver IC Products Offered

7.7.5 Renesas Electronics Recent Development

7.8 ROHM

7.8.1 ROHM Corporation Information

7.8.2 ROHM Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 ROHM Automobile Driver IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 ROHM Automobile Driver IC Products Offered

7.8.5 ROHM Recent Development

7.9 Texas Instruments

7.9.1 Texas Instruments Corporation Information

7.9.2 Texas Instruments Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Texas Instruments Automobile Driver IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Texas Instruments Automobile Driver IC Products Offered

7.9.5 Texas Instruments Recent Development

7.10 NXP

7.10.1 NXP Corporation Information

7.10.2 NXP Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 NXP Automobile Driver IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 NXP Automobile Driver IC Products Offered

7.10.5 NXP Recent Development

7.11 Nuvoton Technology

7.11.1 Nuvoton Technology Corporation Information

7.11.2 Nuvoton Technology Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Nuvoton Technology Automobile Driver IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Nuvoton Technology Automobile Driver IC Products Offered

7.11.5 Nuvoton Technology Recent Development

7.12 Nisshinbo Micro

7.12.1 Nisshinbo Micro Corporation Information

7.12.2 Nisshinbo Micro Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Nisshinbo Micro Automobile Driver IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Nisshinbo Micro Products Offered

7.12.5 Nisshinbo Micro Recent Development

7.13 Analog Devices

7.13.1 Analog Devices Corporation Information

7.13.2 Analog Devices Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Analog Devices Automobile Driver IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Analog Devices Products Offered

7.13.5 Analog Devices Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Automobile Driver IC Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Automobile Driver IC Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Automobile Driver IC Distributors

8.3 Automobile Driver IC Production Mode & Process

8.4 Automobile Driver IC Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Automobile Driver IC Sales Channels

8.4.2 Automobile Driver IC Distributors

8.5 Automobile Driver IC Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/352492/automobile-driver-ic

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com