Global Wearable Device IC Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Wearable Device IC market and Wearable Device IC market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Wearable Device IC market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Power Management IC accounting for % of the Wearable Device IC global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Consumer Electronics was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Wearable Device IC Scope and Market Size

Wearable Device IC market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Wearable Device IC market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Wearable Device IC market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Power Management IC

Motor Driver IC

Sensor and Detector Interface IC

Segment by Application

Consumer Electronics

Medical Devices

Industrial Devices

By Company

Analog Devices

Cirrus Logic

Dialog Semiconductor

STMicroelectronics

Semtech

Ultra Display

NXP

NOWI

EM Microelectronic

The report on the Wearable Device IC market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Wearable Device ICconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Wearable Device ICmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Wearable Device ICmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Wearable Device ICwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Wearable Device ICsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Wearable Device IC companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Wearable Device IC Product Introduction

1.2 Global Wearable Device IC Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Wearable Device IC Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Wearable Device IC Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Wearable Device IC Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Wearable Device IC Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Wearable Device IC Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Wearable Device IC Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Wearable Device IC in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Wearable Device IC Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Wearable Device IC Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Wearable Device IC Industry Trends

1.5.2 Wearable Device IC Market Drivers

1.5.3 Wearable Device IC Market Challenges

1.5.4 Wearable Device IC Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Wearable Device IC Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Power Management IC

2.1.2 Motor Driver IC

2.1.3 Sensor and Detector Interface IC

2.2 Global Wearable Device IC Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Wearable Device IC Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Wearable Device IC Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Wearable Device IC Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Wearable Device IC Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Wearable Device IC Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Wearable Device IC Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Wearable Device IC Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Wearable Device IC Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Consumer Electronics

3.1.2 Medical Devices

3.1.3 Industrial Devices

3.2 Global Wearable Device IC Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Wearable Device IC Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Wearable Device IC Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Wearable Device IC Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Wearable Device IC Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Wearable Device IC Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Wearable Device IC Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Wearable Device IC Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Wearable Device IC Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Wearable Device IC Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Wearable Device IC Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Wearable Device IC Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Wearable Device IC Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Wearable Device IC Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Wearable Device IC Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Wearable Device IC Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Wearable Device IC in 2021

4.2.3 Global Wearable Device IC Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Wearable Device IC Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Wearable Device IC Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Wearable Device IC Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Wearable Device IC Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Wearable Device IC Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Wearable Device IC Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Wearable Device IC Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Wearable Device IC Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Wearable Device IC Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Wearable Device IC Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Wearable Device IC Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Wearable Device IC Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Wearable Device IC Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Wearable Device IC Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Wearable Device IC Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Wearable Device IC Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Wearable Device IC Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Wearable Device IC Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Wearable Device IC Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Wearable Device IC Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Wearable Device IC Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Wearable Device IC Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Wearable Device IC Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Wearable Device IC Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Wearable Device IC Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Wearable Device IC Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Analog Devices

7.1.1 Analog Devices Corporation Information

7.1.2 Analog Devices Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Analog Devices Wearable Device IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Analog Devices Wearable Device IC Products Offered

7.1.5 Analog Devices Recent Development

7.2 Cirrus Logic

7.2.1 Cirrus Logic Corporation Information

7.2.2 Cirrus Logic Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Cirrus Logic Wearable Device IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Cirrus Logic Wearable Device IC Products Offered

7.2.5 Cirrus Logic Recent Development

7.3 Dialog Semiconductor

7.3.1 Dialog Semiconductor Corporation Information

7.3.2 Dialog Semiconductor Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Dialog Semiconductor Wearable Device IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Dialog Semiconductor Wearable Device IC Products Offered

7.3.5 Dialog Semiconductor Recent Development

7.4 STMicroelectronics

7.4.1 STMicroelectronics Corporation Information

7.4.2 STMicroelectronics Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 STMicroelectronics Wearable Device IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 STMicroelectronics Wearable Device IC Products Offered

7.4.5 STMicroelectronics Recent Development

7.5 Semtech

7.5.1 Semtech Corporation Information

7.5.2 Semtech Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Semtech Wearable Device IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Semtech Wearable Device IC Products Offered

7.5.5 Semtech Recent Development

7.6 Ultra Display

7.6.1 Ultra Display Corporation Information

7.6.2 Ultra Display Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Ultra Display Wearable Device IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Ultra Display Wearable Device IC Products Offered

7.6.5 Ultra Display Recent Development

7.7 NXP

7.7.1 NXP Corporation Information

7.7.2 NXP Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 NXP Wearable Device IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 NXP Wearable Device IC Products Offered

7.7.5 NXP Recent Development

7.8 NOWI

7.8.1 NOWI Corporation Information

7.8.2 NOWI Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 NOWI Wearable Device IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 NOWI Wearable Device IC Products Offered

7.8.5 NOWI Recent Development

7.9 EM Microelectronic

7.9.1 EM Microelectronic Corporation Information

7.9.2 EM Microelectronic Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 EM Microelectronic Wearable Device IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 EM Microelectronic Wearable Device IC Products Offered

7.9.5 EM Microelectronic Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Wearable Device IC Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Wearable Device IC Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Wearable Device IC Distributors

8.3 Wearable Device IC Production Mode & Process

8.4 Wearable Device IC Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Wearable Device IC Sales Channels

8.4.2 Wearable Device IC Distributors

8.5 Wearable Device IC Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

