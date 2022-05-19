Global Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Actuators Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Actuators market and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Actuators market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Actuators market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Actuators market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, VCA Actuators accounting for % of the Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Actuators global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Consumer Electronics was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Actuators Scope and Market Size

Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Actuators market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Actuators market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

VCA Actuators

VCM Actuators

Segment by Application

Consumer Electronics

Security Camera

Other

By Company

Jahwa Electronics

Coasia Microelectronics

Haesung Optics

MEMS Drive

LG Innotek

The report on the Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Actuators market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Actuatorsconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Actuatorsmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Actuatorsmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Actuatorswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Actuatorssubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Actuators companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Actuators Product Introduction

1.2 Global Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Actuators Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Actuators Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Actuators Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Actuators Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Actuators Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Actuators Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Actuators Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Actuators in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Actuators Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Actuators Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Actuators Industry Trends

1.5.2 Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Actuators Market Drivers

1.5.3 Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Actuators Market Challenges

1.5.4 Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Actuators Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Actuators Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 VCA Actuators

2.1.2 VCM Actuators

2.2 Global Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Actuators Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Actuators Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Actuators Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Actuators Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Actuators Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Actuators Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Actuators Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Actuators Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Actuators Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Consumer Electronics

3.1.2 Security Camera

3.1.3 Other

3.2 Global Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Actuators Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Actuators Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Actuators Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Actuators Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Actuators Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Actuators Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Actuators Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Actuators Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Actuators Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Actuators Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Actuators Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Actuators Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Actuators Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Actuators Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Actuators Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Actuators Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Actuators in 2021

4.2.3 Global Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Actuators Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Actuators Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Actuators Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Actuators Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Actuators Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Actuators Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Actuators Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Actuators Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Actuators Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Actuators Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Actuators Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Actuators Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Actuators Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Actuators Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Actuators Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Actuators Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Actuators Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Actuators Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Actuators Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Actuators Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Actuators Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Actuators Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Actuators Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Actuators Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Actuators Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Actuators Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Actuators Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Jahwa Electronics

7.1.1 Jahwa Electronics Corporation Information

7.1.2 Jahwa Electronics Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Jahwa Electronics Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Actuators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Jahwa Electronics Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Actuators Products Offered

7.1.5 Jahwa Electronics Recent Development

7.2 Coasia Microelectronics

7.2.1 Coasia Microelectronics Corporation Information

7.2.2 Coasia Microelectronics Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Coasia Microelectronics Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Actuators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Coasia Microelectronics Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Actuators Products Offered

7.2.5 Coasia Microelectronics Recent Development

7.3 Haesung Optics

7.3.1 Haesung Optics Corporation Information

7.3.2 Haesung Optics Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Haesung Optics Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Actuators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Haesung Optics Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Actuators Products Offered

7.3.5 Haesung Optics Recent Development

7.4 MEMS Drive

7.4.1 MEMS Drive Corporation Information

7.4.2 MEMS Drive Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 MEMS Drive Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Actuators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 MEMS Drive Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Actuators Products Offered

7.4.5 MEMS Drive Recent Development

7.5 LG Innotek

7.5.1 LG Innotek Corporation Information

7.5.2 LG Innotek Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 LG Innotek Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Actuators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 LG Innotek Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Actuators Products Offered

7.5.5 LG Innotek Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Actuators Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Actuators Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Actuators Distributors

8.3 Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Actuators Production Mode & Process

8.4 Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Actuators Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Actuators Sales Channels

8.4.2 Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Actuators Distributors

8.5 Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Actuators Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

