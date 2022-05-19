Global DIY Eyelash Extension Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global DIY Eyelash Extension market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Natural accounting for % of the DIY Eyelash Extension global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Offline was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global DIY Eyelash Extension Scope and Market Size

For United States market, this report focuses on the DIY Eyelash Extension market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Natural

Synthetic

Segment by Application

Offline

Online

By Company

Kiss Products

Huda Beauty

Lilly Lashes

Babil Lashes Factory Company

LASHVIEW BEAUTY

I-ENVY by Kiss

Calailis Beauty

Beyelian Lashes

Qingdao Elour Beauty

Emeda eyelash Company

Xizi Lashes

H.B. Fuller Company

The report on the DIY Eyelash Extension market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global DIY Eyelash Extension consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of DIY Eyelash Extension market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global DIY Eyelash Extension manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the DIY Eyelash Extension with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of DIY Eyelash Extension submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> DIY Eyelash Extension companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 DIY Eyelash Extension Product Introduction

1.2 Global DIY Eyelash Extension Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global DIY Eyelash Extension Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global DIY Eyelash Extension Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States DIY Eyelash Extension Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States DIY Eyelash Extension Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States DIY Eyelash Extension Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 DIY Eyelash Extension Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States DIY Eyelash Extension in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of DIY Eyelash Extension Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 DIY Eyelash Extension Market Dynamics

1.5.1 DIY Eyelash Extension Industry Trends

1.5.2 DIY Eyelash Extension Market Drivers

1.5.3 DIY Eyelash Extension Market Challenges

1.5.4 DIY Eyelash Extension Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 DIY Eyelash Extension Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Natural

2.1.2 Synthetic

2.2 Global DIY Eyelash Extension Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global DIY Eyelash Extension Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global DIY Eyelash Extension Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global DIY Eyelash Extension Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States DIY Eyelash Extension Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States DIY Eyelash Extension Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States DIY Eyelash Extension Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States DIY Eyelash Extension Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 DIY Eyelash Extension Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Offline

3.1.2 Online

3.2 Global DIY Eyelash Extension Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global DIY Eyelash Extension Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global DIY Eyelash Extension Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global DIY Eyelash Extension Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States DIY Eyelash Extension Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States DIY Eyelash Extension Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States DIY Eyelash Extension Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States DIY Eyelash Extension Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global DIY Eyelash Extension Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global DIY Eyelash Extension Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global DIY Eyelash Extension Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global DIY Eyelash Extension Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global DIY Eyelash Extension Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global DIY Eyelash Extension Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global DIY Eyelash Extension Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 DIY Eyelash Extension Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of DIY Eyelash Extension in 2021

4.2.3 Global DIY Eyelash Extension Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global DIY Eyelash Extension Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global DIY Eyelash Extension Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers DIY Eyelash Extension Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into DIY Eyelash Extension Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States DIY Eyelash Extension Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top DIY Eyelash Extension Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States DIY Eyelash Extension Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States DIY Eyelash Extension Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global DIY Eyelash Extension Market Size by Region

5.1 Global DIY Eyelash Extension Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global DIY Eyelash Extension Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global DIY Eyelash Extension Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global DIY Eyelash Extension Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global DIY Eyelash Extension Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global DIY Eyelash Extension Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global DIY Eyelash Extension Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America DIY Eyelash Extension Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America DIY Eyelash Extension Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific DIY Eyelash Extension Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific DIY Eyelash Extension Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe DIY Eyelash Extension Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe DIY Eyelash Extension Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America DIY Eyelash Extension Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America DIY Eyelash Extension Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa DIY Eyelash Extension Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa DIY Eyelash Extension Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Kiss Products

7.1.1 Kiss Products Corporation Information

7.1.2 Kiss Products Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Kiss Products DIY Eyelash Extension Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Kiss Products DIY Eyelash Extension Products Offered

7.1.5 Kiss Products Recent Development

7.2 Huda Beauty

7.2.1 Huda Beauty Corporation Information

7.2.2 Huda Beauty Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Huda Beauty DIY Eyelash Extension Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Huda Beauty DIY Eyelash Extension Products Offered

7.2.5 Huda Beauty Recent Development

7.3 Lilly Lashes

7.3.1 Lilly Lashes Corporation Information

7.3.2 Lilly Lashes Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Lilly Lashes DIY Eyelash Extension Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Lilly Lashes DIY Eyelash Extension Products Offered

7.3.5 Lilly Lashes Recent Development

7.4 Babil Lashes Factory Company

7.4.1 Babil Lashes Factory Company Corporation Information

7.4.2 Babil Lashes Factory Company Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Babil Lashes Factory Company DIY Eyelash Extension Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Babil Lashes Factory Company DIY Eyelash Extension Products Offered

7.4.5 Babil Lashes Factory Company Recent Development

7.5 LASHVIEW BEAUTY

7.5.1 LASHVIEW BEAUTY Corporation Information

7.5.2 LASHVIEW BEAUTY Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 LASHVIEW BEAUTY DIY Eyelash Extension Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 LASHVIEW BEAUTY DIY Eyelash Extension Products Offered

7.5.5 LASHVIEW BEAUTY Recent Development

7.6 I-ENVY by Kiss

7.6.1 I-ENVY by Kiss Corporation Information

7.6.2 I-ENVY by Kiss Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 I-ENVY by Kiss DIY Eyelash Extension Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 I-ENVY by Kiss DIY Eyelash Extension Products Offered

7.6.5 I-ENVY by Kiss Recent Development

7.7 Calailis Beauty

7.7.1 Calailis Beauty Corporation Information

7.7.2 Calailis Beauty Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Calailis Beauty DIY Eyelash Extension Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Calailis Beauty DIY Eyelash Extension Products Offered

7.7.5 Calailis Beauty Recent Development

7.8 Beyelian Lashes

7.8.1 Beyelian Lashes Corporation Information

7.8.2 Beyelian Lashes Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Beyelian Lashes DIY Eyelash Extension Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Beyelian Lashes DIY Eyelash Extension Products Offered

7.8.5 Beyelian Lashes Recent Development

7.9 Qingdao Elour Beauty

7.9.1 Qingdao Elour Beauty Corporation Information

7.9.2 Qingdao Elour Beauty Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Qingdao Elour Beauty DIY Eyelash Extension Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Qingdao Elour Beauty DIY Eyelash Extension Products Offered

7.9.5 Qingdao Elour Beauty Recent Development

7.10 Emeda eyelash Company

7.10.1 Emeda eyelash Company Corporation Information

7.10.2 Emeda eyelash Company Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Emeda eyelash Company DIY Eyelash Extension Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Emeda eyelash Company DIY Eyelash Extension Products Offered

7.10.5 Emeda eyelash Company Recent Development

7.11 Xizi Lashes

7.11.1 Xizi Lashes Corporation Information

7.11.2 Xizi Lashes Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Xizi Lashes DIY Eyelash Extension Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Xizi Lashes DIY Eyelash Extension Products Offered

7.11.5 Xizi Lashes Recent Development

7.12 H.B. Fuller Company

7.12.1 H.B. Fuller Company Corporation Information

7.12.2 H.B. Fuller Company Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 H.B. Fuller Company DIY Eyelash Extension Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 H.B. Fuller Company Products Offered

7.12.5 H.B. Fuller Company Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 DIY Eyelash Extension Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 DIY Eyelash Extension Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 DIY Eyelash Extension Distributors

8.3 DIY Eyelash Extension Production Mode & Process

8.4 DIY Eyelash Extension Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 DIY Eyelash Extension Sales Channels

8.4.2 DIY Eyelash Extension Distributors

8.5 DIY Eyelash Extension Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

