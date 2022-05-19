Global Esports and Game Streaming Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Esports and Game Streaming market and Esports and Game Streaming market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Esports and Game Streaming market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Esports and Game Streaming market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Web-Based accounting for % of the Esports and Game Streaming global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, iOS was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Esports and Game Streaming Scope and Market Size

Esports and Game Streaming market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Esports and Game Streaming market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Esports and Game Streaming market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/352481/esports-game-streaming

Segment by Type

Web-Based

App-Based

Segment by Application

iOS

Android

By Company

Amazon

Douyu TV (Tencent Holdings Limited)

YouTube Gaming (Alphabet Inc.)

Facebook Gaming

Mixer (Microsoft Corporation)

The report on the Esports and Game Streaming market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Esports and Game Streamingconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Esports and Game Streamingmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Esports and Game Streamingmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Esports and Game Streamingwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Esports and Game Streamingsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Esports and Game Streaming companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Esports and Game Streaming Revenue in Esports and Game Streaming Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Esports and Game Streaming Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Esports and Game Streaming Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Esports and Game Streaming Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Esports and Game Streaming Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Esports and Game Streaming in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Esports and Game Streaming Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Esports and Game Streaming Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Esports and Game Streaming Industry Trends

1.4.2 Esports and Game Streaming Market Drivers

1.4.3 Esports and Game Streaming Market Challenges

1.4.4 Esports and Game Streaming Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Esports and Game Streaming by Type

2.1 Esports and Game Streaming Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Web-Based

2.1.2 App-Based

2.2 Global Esports and Game Streaming Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Esports and Game Streaming Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Esports and Game Streaming Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Esports and Game Streaming Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Esports and Game Streaming by Application

3.1 Esports and Game Streaming Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 iOS

3.1.2 Android

3.2 Global Esports and Game Streaming Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Esports and Game Streaming Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Esports and Game Streaming Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Esports and Game Streaming Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Esports and Game Streaming Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Esports and Game Streaming Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Esports and Game Streaming Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Esports and Game Streaming Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Esports and Game Streaming Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Esports and Game Streaming Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Esports and Game Streaming in 2021

4.2.3 Global Esports and Game Streaming Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Esports and Game Streaming Headquarters, Revenue in Esports and Game Streaming Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Esports and Game Streaming Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Esports and Game Streaming Companies Revenue in Esports and Game Streaming Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Esports and Game Streaming Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Esports and Game Streaming Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Esports and Game Streaming Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Esports and Game Streaming Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Esports and Game Streaming Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Esports and Game Streaming Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Esports and Game Streaming Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Esports and Game Streaming Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Esports and Game Streaming Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Esports and Game Streaming Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Esports and Game Streaming Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Esports and Game Streaming Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Esports and Game Streaming Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Esports and Game Streaming Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Esports and Game Streaming Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Esports and Game Streaming Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Esports and Game Streaming Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Esports and Game Streaming Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Esports and Game Streaming Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Amazon

7.1.1 Amazon Company Details

7.1.2 Amazon Business Overview

7.1.3 Amazon Esports and Game Streaming Introduction

7.1.4 Amazon Revenue in Esports and Game Streaming Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Amazon Recent Development

7.2 Douyu TV (Tencent Holdings Limited)

7.2.1 Douyu TV (Tencent Holdings Limited) Company Details

7.2.2 Douyu TV (Tencent Holdings Limited) Business Overview

7.2.3 Douyu TV (Tencent Holdings Limited) Esports and Game Streaming Introduction

7.2.4 Douyu TV (Tencent Holdings Limited) Revenue in Esports and Game Streaming Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Douyu TV (Tencent Holdings Limited) Recent Development

7.3 YouTube Gaming (Alphabet Inc.)

7.3.1 YouTube Gaming (Alphabet Inc.) Company Details

7.3.2 YouTube Gaming (Alphabet Inc.) Business Overview

7.3.3 YouTube Gaming (Alphabet Inc.) Esports and Game Streaming Introduction

7.3.4 YouTube Gaming (Alphabet Inc.) Revenue in Esports and Game Streaming Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 YouTube Gaming (Alphabet Inc.) Recent Development

7.4 Facebook Gaming

7.4.1 Facebook Gaming Company Details

7.4.2 Facebook Gaming Business Overview

7.4.3 Facebook Gaming Esports and Game Streaming Introduction

7.4.4 Facebook Gaming Revenue in Esports and Game Streaming Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Facebook Gaming Recent Development

7.5 Mixer (Microsoft Corporation)

7.5.1 Mixer (Microsoft Corporation) Company Details

7.5.2 Mixer (Microsoft Corporation) Business Overview

7.5.3 Mixer (Microsoft Corporation) Esports and Game Streaming Introduction

7.5.4 Mixer (Microsoft Corporation) Revenue in Esports and Game Streaming Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Mixer (Microsoft Corporation) Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

